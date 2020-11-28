Vaccine Trial Participant Demands 5 Crore in Compensation from SII

A 40-year-old man from Tamil Nadu, who was a participant in Serum Institute’s Covidshield trials has sent a legal notice to the Pune-based company for suffering adverse effects as a result of their vaccine, Economic Times reported.

He was a part of phase three trials that were being conducted at Shri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research, Chennai.

Developed by AstraZeneca internationally, the vaccine is being manufactured by India’s largest vaccine manufacturer in the country.

The notice states that the participants suffered serious side-effects after being vaccinated, and no public disclosure was made for this. The participant has demanded Rs 5 crore in compensation.

This comes at a time when the Serum Institute immediately halted its trials once an adverse effect was reported in the UK, and a regulatory clearance was sought before continuing the work.

The legal notice sent on 21 November by advocate R Rajaram is still awaiting a response from the vaccine manufacturer, and a writ petition is likely in court next week.

“We will file a writ petition next week,” R Rajaram told Economic Times.

The Principal Investigator at Shri Ramachandra Institute, SR Ramakrishnan has said “An extensive investigation was carried out and we don’t think the adverse effect was related to the vaccine. The report was submitted to the Data and Safety monitoring board, SII and the drug regulator within the stipulated time.”

However, the notice has mentioned that the participant received the vaccine on 1 October 2020 and on 11 October started experiencing “severe headaches and was not able to respond to questions.” It alleges that he suffered “acute neuro encephalopathy” and while he was discharged from the hospital on 26 October is “still not stable, has severe mood swings, problems with comprehension and still finds it difficult to do doing simple, routine things.”

It continued, “The client was led to believe that taking the Covidshield test was safe and risks associated would hardly lead to any side effects, let alone severe adverse effects.”

Rajaram maintains that what the participant experienced was not connected to the vaccine trial, and there has not yet been any follow-up from the hospital, the company, drug regulatory authority or the sponsors.

(With inputs from Economic Times)

