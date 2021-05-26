Vaccine Solutions, Other Challenges: Jaishankar Meets UN Secy-Gen
In the midst of a five-day visit to the United States, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met UN Secretary General António Guterres and conveyed the importance of expeditious and global and effective solutions for vaccine procurement on Tuesday, 25 May.
Following the meet, Jaishankar tweeted, “Discussed the Covid challenge, underlining the importance of finding urgent and effective global vaccine solutions. Critical to ramp up the vaccine supply chain to ensure greater production and fairer distribution.”
The Union Minster also spoke on challenges of countering terrorism and India’s relationship with its bordering countries. Jaishanker tweeted, “Countering terrorism and radicalisation remain priorities for the region. Also, discussed recent developments in Myanmar.”
The minister expressed that India values UNSG’s leadership of the UN amid these unprecedented times, and said that he “conveyed support for his candidature for a second term.”
The universal issue of climate change was brought up in the meeting and Jaishankar stated greater resources were imperative for bigger ambitions, and “financing will determine seriousness and credibility.”
The minister noted India’s constructive role in the UNSC and conveyed priorities of its Presidency in August.
He said, “Maritime Security and Technology for Peacekeeping address the needs of the day.”
As per the minister, the SG lauded India’s Peacekeeping operations in Goma, DRC recently.
This was the Cabinet minister’s first in-person meeting with the UN Secretary General since the subcontinent entered the UN Security Council as a non-permanent member in January 2021.
Accompanied by India's Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador TS Tirumurti and Deputy Permanent Representative Ambassador K Nagaraj Naidu, Jaishankar referred to the meet as a “productive strategy session".
Following his meeting with Guterres, the EAM is scheduled to travel to Washington DC to meet US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. The meeting will likely take place on Friday, 28 May.
