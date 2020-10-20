Vaccine race: Test subjects could be exposed to Covid in January

Test subjects could be exposed to the new coronavirus in controlled settings from January in a bid to speed up vaccine development, officials have confirmed.

The Government is backing so-called human challenge studies, whereby a small number of participants will be purposefully exposed to Covid-19.

It is hoped these studies will help speed up vaccine development.

A small number of young and healthy participants – aged 18 to 30 – will be recruited to take part in the trial.

This group of up to 90 participants will then be exposed to the virus in a controlled environment.

They will be carefully monitored to establish the smallest amount of virus it takes to cause Covid-19 but not serious illness.

Officials said that human challenge trials offer the chance to speed up vaccine development.

It is hoped the trials will start in January, with results expected by May 2021, pending approval from regulatory bodies and ethics committees.

The Government announced that it is investing £33.6 million to back the studies in partnership with Imperial College London, hVIVO and the Royal Free London NHS Foundation Trust.

The aim of the research will initially be to discover the smallest amount of virus it takes to cause Covid-19 infection in small groups of healthy young people, who are at lowest risk of harm. The next phase will be to test vaccines.

The studies will be carried out under strict conditions at the Royal Free Hospital in London and will feature healthy young adults, carefully selected by researchers, who will be compensated for their involvement.

After the initial study, the volunteers will be tracked for a year.

Business Secretary Alok Sharma said: “We are doing everything we can to fight coronavirus, including backing our best and brightest scientists and researchers in their hunt for a safe and effective vaccine.

“The funding announced today for these ground-breaking but carefully controlled studies marks an important next step in building on our understanding of the virus and accelerating the development of our most promising vaccines which will ultimately help in beginning our return to normal life.”

Lead researcher on the human challenge study Dr Chris Chiu, from Imperial College London, said: “Our number one priority is the safety of the volunteers. No study is completely risk-free, but the Human Challenge Programme partners will be working hard to ensure we make the risks as low as we possibly can.

“The UK’s experience and expertise in human challenge trials, as well as in wider Covid-19 science, will help us tackle the pandemic, benefiting people in the UK and worldwide.”

Kate Bingham, chairwoman of the Government’s Vaccine Taskforce, said: “This research will improve understanding of the virus, the biology of the disease, the signs that a person is protected from infection or developing the disease, the vaccine candidates, and will help in making decisions about research, that it is carried out safely and based on up-to-date evidence.

“There is much we can learn in terms of immunity, the length of vaccine protection, and reinfection.”

England’s deputy chief medical officer, Professor Jonathan Van-Tam, said: “First, for the many vaccines still in the mid-stages of development, human challenge studies may help pick out the most promising ones to take forward into larger phase three trials.

