Vaccine R&D Leader Kathrin Jansen and Immunologist Kizzmekia Corbett Awarded Sabin’s Gold Medal and Rising Star Respectively

The Sabin Vaccine Institute
·5 min read
The Sabin Vaccine Institute
The Sabin Vaccine Institute

The Albert B. Sabin Gold Medal and Rising Star Award

The Sabin Vaccine Institute awarded R&amp;D leader Dr. Kathrin Jansen the 2022 Gold Medal for her extraordinary contributions to vaccinology. Immunologist Dr. Kizzmekia Corbett received the 2022 Rising Star award for her work advancing the field of immunization.
The Sabin Vaccine Institute awarded R&D leader Dr. Kathrin Jansen the 2022 Gold Medal for her extraordinary contributions to vaccinology. Immunologist Dr. Kizzmekia Corbett received the 2022 Rising Star award for her work advancing the field of immunization.

WASHINGTON, Dec. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Sabin Vaccine Institute today honored two extraordinary scientists for their breakthrough vaccine research that changed the course of the COVID-19 pandemic, advanced public health, and saved countless lives. The 2022 Albert B. Sabin Gold Medal was awarded to vaccine research leader Kathrin U. Jansen, PhD, and the Rising Star to immunologist Kizzmekia Corbett, PhD.

The Gold Medal, now in its 29th year, is Sabin’s highest scientific honor, given annually to a distinguished member of the global health community who has made exceptional contributions to vaccinology or a complementary field. Past award recipients include leaders of vaccinology and vaccine advocacy such as Drs. Barney Graham, Carol Baker, Anne Gershon, Bill Foege, and Myron Levine.

Dr. Jansen was selected for her nearly three decades of commitment to advancing vaccine research and development (R&D) for a range of challenging diseases from COVID-19 to HPV and pneumonia, all of which afflict adults and children in low-and middle-income countries with already fragile health care systems.

This past August, Dr. Jansen retired as the senior vice president and head of vaccine research and development at Pfizer Inc. There, Dr. Jansen led global vaccines R&D with responsibilities ranging from discovery to post-marketing commitments. In collaboration with BioNTech, Dr. Jansen spearheaded the development of a COVID-19 vaccine that would become the first FDA and WHO-authorized COVID-19 vaccine and is the first-ever approved vaccine to use an mRNA platform.

Dr. Jansen’s leadership at Pfizer also produced newer versions of a widely used pneumococcal conjugate vaccine and vaccine candidates to prevent Streptococcus pneumoniae, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), meningococcal infections, and Group B streptococcus. Previously, she directed vaccine R&D efforts at Merck Research Laboratories and led the development of the world’s first cervical cancer vaccine. She also contributed to programs for rotavirus, mumps, measles and rubella.

“We are delighted to recognize Dr. Jansen with our Gold Medal award for her commitment to furthering vaccines and tackling tough scientific challenges in the interest of benefitting humanity and saving lives,” says Amy Finan, Sabin’s chief executive officer. “Throughout her career, she has demonstrated a unique passion for answering perplexing research questions and making bold decisions that led to impactful public health milestones.”

Dr. Jansen said she was “humbled” by the honor. “When you look at all the previous Gold Medal recipients, they are colleagues and friends that you know and have interacted and worked with for years – passionate people, all dedicated to making a healthier world.”

Sabin’s Rising Star Dr. Corbett is an assistant professor of immunology and infectious diseases at Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health. A viral immunologist by training, Dr. Corbett works to advance vaccine development for pandemic preparedness and to build public confidence in vaccines, particularly among communities of color facing health disparities. While at the National Institutes of Health she was a member of the team whose research on the novel coronavirus laid the groundwork for the COVID-19 Moderna vaccine – the first candidate to be tested in Phase 1 clinical trials in the U.S.

Dr. Corbett’s research has also included a universal influenza vaccine, dengue, and respiratory syncytial virus. Currently, she leads a laboratory focused on novel coronaviruses and other infectious diseases that aims to inform vaccine development against potential future pandemics. She is also a leading advocate for STEM education, health care equity, and community-based public health outreach.

“Sabin is delighted to name Dr. Corbett this year’s Rising Star,” says Finan. “Her contributions to vaccine development are matched only by her dedication to shoring up vaccine confidence, especially among skeptics. She has done incredible work explaining the scientific rigor behind vaccines and is inspiring the next generation of researchers and public health heroes.”

“It's a really big honor for me to win this award,” says Dr. Corbett. “Having just started my career and my own lab, winning this Rising Star Award suggests that – number one – I have a long way to go but – number two – that I am capable, which is especially good to hear from my peers, mentors and other more experienced scientists.”

About the Sabin Vaccine Institute

The Sabin Vaccine Institute is a leading advocate for expanding vaccine access and uptake globally, advancing vaccine research and development, and amplifying vaccine knowledge and innovation. Unlocking the potential of vaccines through partnership, Sabin has built a robust ecosystem of funders, innovators, implementers, practitioners, policy makers and public stakeholders to advance its vision of a future free from preventable diseases. As a non-profit with more than two decades of experience, Sabin is committed to finding solutions that last and extending the full benefits of vaccines to all people, regardless of who they are or where they live. At Sabin, we believe in the power of vaccines to change the world.

For more information, visit https://www.sabin.org/ and follow us on Twitter @sabinvaccine.

Media contact: Rajee Suri, rajee.suri@sabin.org

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/66127064-3ffb-4f40-9010-7d9da33b625b


Latest Stories

  • Connor scores twice, Jets top Panthers 5-2 in Maurice's return to Winnipeg

    WINNIPEG — Kyle Connor scored twice and added an assist to help the Jets spoil Paul Maurice's return to Winnipeg with a 5-2 victory over the Florida Panthers on Tuesday night. The game marked the first time Maurice faced his former team. After coaching the Jets for parts of nine seasons, the 55-year-old left abruptly midway through last year's campaign. He signed on as Florida's bench boss in June. The 13,426 fans in attendance at Canada Life Centre stood and cheered Tuesday as Maurice and his a

  • Kirill Kaprizov leads Wild to 5-4 shootout win over Ducks

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Kirill Kaprizov and Matt Boldy scored in the shootout, helping the Minnesota Wild to a 5-4 win over the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday. Calen Addison and Joel Eriksson Ek each had a goal and assist during regulation as Minnesota won for the fifth time in six games and closed out a seven-game homestand. Connor Dewar also scored for the Wild, who have beaten Anaheim in 12 straight matchups, the longest streak against any opponent in team history. Filip Gustavsson made 29 saves fo

  • Strome's OT goal lifts Ducks to 4-3 win over Hurricanes

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Ryan Strome scored at 1:56 of overtime and the Anaheim Ducks defeated the Carolina Hurricanes 4-3 on Tuesday night to stop a six-game losing streak. Strome put a snap shot past goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov after getting a pass from Cam Fowler. Six of the Ducks' seven wins this season have come in overtime or a shootout. It was Strome's second OT winner of the season, which is tied for the NHL lead with five other players. “This year I feel like I've got a little more confide

  • New Canadian pro women's soccer league to fill missing link in player development

    News of a domestic professional women's league finally coming to Canada in 2025 has Sophia Ferreira dreaming big about her future in the sport. The 20-year-old from Coquitlam, B.C., has just wrapped up a second season with the University of British Columbia Thunderbirds. Prior to Monday's announcement, she always assumed she'd have to move to Europe or the U.S. to keep playing post-graduation. "I was super excited, but I wasn't really expecting it," said Ferreira. "[Canada doesn't] have a space

  • Amid constant turnover, CEBL still fighting for its place in Canadian pro sports

    If the constant change in the Canadian Elite Basketball League isn't quite enough to cause whiplash, it's at least worth the raise of an eyebrow. Only three teams remain in name from the league's rookie 2019 season to now, in between its fourth and fifth campaigns: Saskatchewan, Edmonton and Niagara. Fraser Valley, another founding franchise, has rebranded to Vancouver. Ottawa entered in Year 2 and has stuck around. Scarborough and Montreal joined last season. But in the last couple of months al

  • Maltais, Gélinas-Beaulieu golden at speed skating's Four Continents Championships

    Antoine Gélinas-Beaulieu and Valérie Maltais continued Canada's speed skating gold medal haul on Saturday at the ISU Four Continents Championships in Quebec City. Gélinas-Beaulieu, a Sherbrooke, Que., native, skated to the top of the podium in the men's 1,500-metre final while setting a track record, finishing in one minute 44.666 seconds. "I didn't have any expectations today in terms of medals or track records, I just really wanted to start fast. In most of my races so far this season, I was m

  • Japanese outfielder Yoshida to negotiate with MLB teams

    SAN DIEGO (AP) — Outfielder Masataka Yoshida will be able to negotiate with Major League Baseball teams starting Wednesday under the posting system with the Japanese big leagues. A member of Japan's Olympic team last year, Yoshida will be posted at 8 a.m. EST on Wednesday and MLB teams have until 5 p.m. EST on Jan. 20 to reach an agreement, the commissioner's office said Tuesday. The 29-year-old hit .335 with 21 homers and 88 RBIs in 119 games this year for the Orix Buffaloes of Japan's Pacific

  • AP source: Jansen, Red Sox reach $32M, 2-year deal

    SAN DIEGO (AP) — Veteran closer Kenley Jansen and the Boston Red Sox have agreed to a $32 million, two-year deal, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press. The person spoke to the AP on Wednesday on condition of anonymity because the agreement was pending a physical. The 35-year-old Jansen went 5-2 with a 3.38 ERA in 64 innings for Atlanta this year. The three-time All-Star led the National League with 41 saves, helping the Braves win the NL East title. Boston is looking to boun

  • Canadian NHL team grades: Leafs, Jets were on fire in November

    Canada's best NHL teams reside in Toronto and Winnipeg right now, while Ottawa and Calgary both had Novembers to forget.

  • Former Jet Laine scores two and the Columbus Blue Jackets upset Winnipeg Jets 4-1

    WINNIPEG — Patrik Laine scored twice and Johnny Gaudreau contributed a trio of assists as the Columbus Blue Jackets upset the Winnipeg Jets 4-1 on Friday. Laine was back in action after missing the past seven games with an ankle injury. It was also his second game in Winnipeg since the Jets traded him to Columbus in January 2021. Erik Gudbranson was credited with a goal after the puck went in off a Jets player. Gustav Nyquist also scored for Columbus (8-12-2), which snapped a three-game losing s

  • Mavs' Doncic, Hardaway team up in 121-100 win over Knicks

    NEW YORK (AP) — Luka Doncic had a game-high 30 points, Tim Hardaway Jr. chipped in 28 points against his former team, and the Dallas Mavericks beat the New York Knicks 121-100 on Saturday. Spencer Dinwiddie scored 17 points for Dallas, which outscored New York 69-41 in the second half for just its second win seven games. Forward Julius Randle led the Knicks with 24 points, and Immanuel Quickly chipped in 23. Leading scorer Jalen Brunson had 13 points playing against Dallas for the first time sin

  • Analysis: Deshaun Watson has long way to go for improvement

    HOUSTON (AP) — Deshaun Watson’s shaky performance wasn’t his biggest problem. Blame a two-year layoff for Watson being rusty. His refusal to express remorse for alleged behavior that led to an 11-game suspension is more difficult to explain. Watson made it clear earlier in the week he had no interest in discussing accusations by more than two dozen women of sexual harassment and assault during massage sessions. He has settled 23 civil lawsuits brought by the women, while two others, including on

  • Ja Morant fined $35K after jawing at referee during game

    MEMPHIS, Ten.. (AP) — Memphis guard Ja Morant has been fined $35,000 for getting angry at a referee and not leaving the court “in a timely manner” after he was ejected from Wednesday's game against Minnesota. The NBA announced the fine Saturday. Morant was given a technical and tossed from the game with 1:22 left in the fourth quarter. He had 24 points in the 109-101 loss. The Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks was also ejected from that game. The NBA said in a release that Morant directed “inappropriate

  • Rust issues? Deshaun Watson's long layoff could be factor

    BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Aside from battling the Houston Texans and some fans who are likely to taunt him, Deshaun Watson have another not-so-visible opponent in his first NFL game in nearly two years. Rust. 700 days worth of it. Watson will make his long-awaited debut Sunday for the Cleveland Browns after serving an 11-game league suspension for alleged sexual misconduct, and it's not clear how he'll play after a long layoff. His last regular-season game was Jan. 3, 2021, before his relationship with

  • Raptors' Fred VanVleet: 'I need to get my s*** together'

    Fred VanVleet scored 10 points and shot 1-for-7 from three in the Toronto Raptors' 114-105 loss to the Brooklyn Nets on Friday.

  • Who was Canada's best athlete in 2022?

    Marie-Philip Poulin led Canada to a dominant year in women's hockey, but is it enough to crown her as the Canadian athlete of the year?

  • AP source: Verlander agrees to 2-year contract with Mets

    SAN DIEGO (AP) — Justin Verlander agreed to an $86.7 million, two-year contract with the New York Mets on Monday, reuniting the AL Cy Young Award winner with Max Scherzer and giving the Mets a high-profile replacement for Jacob deGrom. The contract is worth $43,333,333 per season and includes a vesting player option for 2025 at $35 million, according to a person familiar with the negotiations who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Monday because there was no immediate announ

  • Canadiens' Carey Price says he was aware of Polytechnique shooting despite team comments

    Carey Price has come under fire after he pledged his support to the Canadian Coalition for Firearm Rights as the Liberal government attempts to pass Bill C-21.

  • Croatia going deep again at World Cup after shootout win

    AL WAKRAH, Qatar (AP) — Croatia is going deep at another World Cup, and the team is taking the long route once again. Goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic saved three penalty kicks in Croatia's 3-1 win over Japan in a shootout on Monday, securing a return to the quarterfinals for the runner-up in the 2018 tournament. The match was tied at 1-1 after extra time. On its surprising run to the final in Russia four years ago, Croatia needed extra time in each round in the knockout stage — and twice came throu

  • Rozier, Hornets hold on to beat Wizards 117-116

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Terry Rozier scored 25 points, Kelly Oubre Jr. added 22 and the Charlotte Hornets held off a second-half rally by Bradley Beal and the Wizards to hand Washington its fifth loss in the six games, 117-116 on Friday night. P.J. Washington had 21 points and Mason Plumlee added 17 points and 10 rebounds for the Hornets, who have won three of their last four. Beal scored 33 points, but turned the ball over twice and missed an open jumper in the final minute with Washington trail