Vaccine passports to be scrapped in UK, reports say

Vaccine passports to attend mass gatherings as a legal requirement have “been killed off” in the UK, according to reports.
Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove had been looking into the ethical considerations of people providing evidence of vaccination to attend big events like gigs and football matches.
But a well-placed source told The Telegraph: “It’s not a case of ‘it’s finely balanced’. It’s not going to happen, everyone says it’s dead.”
“No one is talking about it still as a potential thing … It has been killed off really.”
Research into passports are understood to have warned that the NHS app could not have been used by foreign visitors leaving gaps in the system.
It was also noted that there are some medical exemptions to getting jabs, including people who have allergic reactions and the young.
The NHS app has already been altered to allow users to prove their vaccine status and Mr Gove said further changes were in the pipeline so test results could be declared as well.
Detailing how the system could work, last week Mr Gove said certification could be used in place of continued social distancing and “other forms of restrictions such as crowd capacity limits”.
“The deployment of certification and the investment in that infrastructure would enable the economic and social life of the country to return more quickly and safely.”
It comes as a leading scientific adviser to the Government urged ministers not to repeat past mistakes and lift lockdown too early.
Professor Adam Finn, from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation, said while the country’s vaccination programme “will ultimately give us … protection” against the Indian coronavirus variant, key markers in the community should be taken into account before the next phase of reopening.
“I think it’s unfortunate that everyone’s got this particular date in their head, because really what we need to do is understand how things are going and adjust accordingly,” Prof Finn told ITV’s Good Morning Britain.
“What we’ve done wrong in the past is left it too late and delayed making decisions, ultimately pushed them back and then ended up with large waves of infection.
“This time around, we should be cautious, wait to see what’s happening, and then let everyone free, if you like, once we know for sure that that’s safe and that we can do that without having another round of lockdowns and so on.”
