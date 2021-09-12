Vaccine Passports Will Not Be Introduced, Says Sajid Javid

(Photo: Barcroft Media via Getty Images)

The government “will not be going ahead with plans for vaccine passports”, Sajid Javid has said.

Plans had been announced that people would be required to show proof they have had two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine in order to gain entry to clubs and other large-scale events in England.

But speaking to the BBC’s Andrew Marr show on Sunday, the health secretary the idea had been ditched.

“I’ve never liked the idea of saying to people you must show your papers or something to do what is just an everyday activity, but we were right to properly look at it,” he said.

“We’ve looked at it properly and whilst we should keep it in reserve as a potential option, I’m pleased to say that we will not be going ahead with plans for vaccine passports.”

This is a breaking news story and will be updated. Follow HuffPost UK on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost UK and has been updated.

Related...