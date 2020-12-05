Vaccine no magic bullet, says WHO as Russia begins inoculations; India deaths near 1.4 lakh, active cases lowest in 136 days

FP Staff
·9 min read

Haryana health minister Anil Vij tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Saturday, days after receiving the first dose of an experimental vaccine candidate.

Though Vij had not received the required dosage needed to build immunity to the coronavirus, and his case is not suitable to judge the efficacy of the vaccine, the report came on a day the WHO warned countries that a vaccine is no magic bullet to the virus that has killed over 15 lakh people and infected over 6.6 crore people across the world.

The WHO remark was directed at Russia " which Saturday began inoculating thousands of doctors, teachers, and others in high-risk groups with its Sputnik-V jab even as phase III trials are still not complete.

The comments were also directed at other countries, including Bahrain which recently became the second country after the UK to allow emergency usage of the mRNA vaccine developed by BioNTech and Pfizer.

Meanwhile, India, which is the world's second worst-hit country by the virus, saw its fatalities inch closer to 1.4 lakh on Saturday.

However, despite the surge in deaths, India cases continued to fall as the country on Saturday reported 4,09,689 active COVID-19 cases, the lowest in 136 days, the Union health ministry said.

The total active cases were 4,11,133, on 22 July, the ministry added.

The total caseload rose to 96.08 lakh with 36,652 new cases on Saturday, while the national recovery rate rose to 94.28 percent with a total of 90,58,822 COVID-19 patients having recovered so far.

India's present active caseload comprises 4.26 percent of the total positive cases, and new recoveries have led to a net decline of 6,393 in the total active cases, the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry said that for the past eight days, the daily new recoveries recorded in the country have been more than the daily cases.

 

Additionally, PTI quoted Mumbai municipal commissioner IS Chahal as saying that the city's COVID-19 positivity rate has fallen to five percent for the first time since March.

When the virus outbreak began, this rate was 35 to 36 percent (which means 35 to 36 percent of tested samples were positive for the infection), he said in a statement.

"COVID-19 test positivity for the last ten days looks promising but we should not be complacent and should not lower our guard," the commissioner warned.

Vij received only one dose of COVAXIN, clarifies Bharat Biotech as doubts emerge

The report of Vij, testing positive for coronavirus a fortnight after he was injected with a dose of COVAXIN, a COVID-19 vaccine candidate, raised concerns over its efficacy Saturday. The vaccine candidate, being developed by Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech, is currently undergoing its third phase trial in India.

However, Bharat Biotech took to Twitter to allay the concerns, saying clinical trials are based on a two-dose schedule, given 28 days apart. The vaccine efficacy will be determined two weeks after the second dose, the statement added.

COVAXIN has been designed to be protective two weeks after volunteers receive the second dose.

"The phase 3 trial is a double-blind study where volunteers have a 50 percent chance of receiving either vaccine or placebo," the Hyderabad-based vaccine maker said.

Stressing that experts would know better about how the COVID-19 vaccine works, Vij told PTI over the phone: "I was told that antibodies start to develop after the second dose, which is administered after 28 days of getting the first shot. And full antibodies are developed 14 days after the second dose is given. So, the complete cycle takes 42 days. In between, there is no protection."

Vij, 67, had offered to be the first volunteer in the phase three trial for COVAXIN, the indigenous potential vaccine being developed by Bharat Biotech in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

He was administered the dose on 20 November at the Civil Hospital in Ambala Cantonment.

"I have been tested Corona positive. I am admitted to the Civil Hospital Ambala Cantt. All those who have come in close contact to me are advised to get themselves tested for corona (sic)," tweeted Vij, who is also the state's home minister.

Following the reports of Vij testing positive for COVID-19, the Union Health Ministry also stepped in to say that COVAXIN is a two-dose anti-coronavirus vaccine and that he was given only the first dose.

"The antibodies against the infection build up in a human being only after a specific number of days pass after the second dose of the vaccine is taken. This is a two-dose vaccine. The minister in question has taken only one dose of the vaccine.," the ministry said in a statement.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain hoped the Centre will take cognisance of the "doubts raised about the efficacy of the vaccine and that it will be completely safe and effective".

Adityanath directs officials to ensure safety of vaccine storage spots 'as that of EVMs'

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath directed officials to increase storage capacity for vaccines, when they become available, as he virtually equated the security for the vaccines with that of electronic voting machines.

At a meeting at his official residence, he directed officials to increase the cold storage capacity to 2.30 lakh litres by 15 December, according to an official statement.

Adityanath also said that cold chain facilities will be arranged at each district and division.

"All security arrangements should be made to ensure its availability. The safety of the vaccine storage spots should be ensured in the same manner as that of the electronic voting machines," the chief minister said.

He also directed officials to ensure that healthcare workers are trained in large number to administer vaccines.

 

State-wise details

 

The toll due to COVID-19 rose to 1,39,700 on Saturday, with the 512 new deaths being reported in a span of 24 hours in the country, the data updated at 8 am showed. The COVID-19 case fatality rate was recorded at 1.45 percent.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a cumulative total of 14,58,85,512 samples have been tested up to 4 December with 11,57,763 samples being tested on Friday.

"The number of daily new cases in the last 24 hours is 36,652. 42,533 cases recovered and discharged in the last 24 hours," the health ministry said on Saturday.

"The rising recoveries have also improved the recovery rate to 94.28 percent today. The total recovered cases stand at 9,058,822. The gap between recovered cases and active cases is nearing 86.50 lakh and presently, stands at 8,649,133," the ministry said.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on 7 August, 30 lakh on 23 August and 40 lakh on 5 September. It went past 50 lakh on 16 September, 60 lakh on 28 September, 70 lakh on 11 October, crossed 80 lakh on 29 October and 90 lakh on 20 November.

The 512 new fatalities include 127 from Maharashtra,73 from Delhi, 52 from West Bengal, 29 each from Uttar Pradesh and Kerala, 20 from Punjab, 19 from Haryana, 15 from Chhattisgarh and 13 from Karnataka.

A total of 1,39,700 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 47,599 from Maharashtra followed by 11,834 from Karnataka, 11,762 from Tamil Nadu, 9,497 from Delhi, 8,628 from West Bengal, 7,877 from Uttar Pradesh, 7,020 from Andhra Pradesh, 4,882 from Punjab and 4,049 from Gujarat.

In terms of recoveries, the health ministry said that 78.06 percent of the new recovered cases were reported from 10 states and UTs " Maharashtra, Delhi, West Bengal, Kerala, Rajasthan, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, and Chhattisgarh.

Joe Biden plans low-key presidential inauguration

US President-elect Joe Biden has said the presidential inauguration on 20 January will not be a "gigantic" event, but something closer to what the Democratic convention was like, with a lot of virtual activity across America and an emphasis on safety due to the raging coronavirus pandemic.

Biden said he expected to be sworn in on 20 January on the platform already being constructed on the steps of the US Capitol, but plans to avoid the crowds that typically gather on the National Mall and along Pennsylvania Avenue to view the ceremony and parade that attracts millions of people.

"My guess is there probably will not be a gigantic inaugural parade on Pennsylvania Avenue, but my guess is you'll see a lot of virtual activity in states all across America engaging even more people than before. That's in train now and I'm not in a position to give you an example of exactly what it will look like," he said when asked about the inauguration planning at a news conference on Friday in his hometown of Wilmington, Delaware.

"But, I promise you, it'll be available either virtually or in-person for many and my guess is, there will still be a platform ceremony, but I don't know exactly how it's all going to work out. The key is keeping people safe," he said.

Biden, 78, suggested that the festivities could end up looking like the virtual convention Democrats held in August, with online activity in the states.

"We are in discussion with the House leadership and the Senate leadership as to what they plan for the inauguration, particularly those 2,00,000 spots they control. But I think you're going to see something that's closer to what the convention was like than typical inauguration," he said.

Biden said that his first and foremost objective was to keep people safe but also allow them to celebrate, to celebrate, and see one another celebrating.

The COVID-19 pandemic has killed more than 2,73,000 people in the US and cases and hospitalisations are surging as the winter months approach.

With inputs from agencies

Also See: Centre sends high-level teams to Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh to assist COVID-19 management

Immunonutrition, cannabis extracts could prevent COVID-19 and aid recovery, says study

Narendra Modi says COVID-19 vaccine may be ready in few weeks, Centre to prioritise 1 cr healthcare workers

Read more on Health by Firstpost.

Latest Stories

  • Michael Jordan rookie jersey sells for record $320,000 at auction

    The jersey was expected to sell for between $200,000 and $300,000 at auction.

  • Report: DeMar DeRozan chased off home intruder after scary encounter with DeRozan's kid

    The intruder was arrested after he returned and reportedly tried and break into Kylie Jenner's house.

  • Barack Obama's high school basketball jersey sells for record $192,000 at auction

    A bidder spent big for the former president's Punahou School jersey.

  • Anthony Davis admits injuries played a role in signing five-year, $190 million deal with Lakers

    Anthony Davis has missed time with injuries over his career.

  • Raptors open 2020-21 season on Dec. 23 against Pelicans

    The Raptors will open the 2020-21 season against the New Orleans Pelicans on Dec. 23.

  • Week 13 fantasy football rankings: Austin Ekeler's all-around game can't be stopped

    It's the final week of the fantasy football regular season, so make sure to check out these rankings before you set your lineup.

  • NHL reportedly shifts focus to Jan. 15 start date but financial hurdles remain

    It seems the NHL and NHLPA had some meaningful discussions over the last few days.

  • Kyrie Irving avoids media, issues statement 'to ensure that my message is conveyed properly'

    Kyrie Irving did things his own way Friday.

  • Karl-Anthony Towns says he's lost seven family members to COVID-19

    Karl-Anthony Towns said he "hasn't been in a good place" since his mother died in April.

  • Canucks fire anthem singer after planning to attend anti-mask rally

    Former Canucks anthem singer Mark Donnelly is out of work after announcing plan to attend an anti-mask rally.

  • Gonzaga and Baylor postpone pivotal game over positive COVID tests in Gonzaga's traveling party

    Baylor and Gonzaga will try to reschedule the game for later in the season.

  • One sneaky player prop trend to watch for

    Jen Ryan of CBS Sportsline and Fantasy Football Diehards joins Fantasy Football Live's Liz Loza to discuss how injuries are framing player props at the betting windows.&nbsp;

  • Canada's Erik Read rules final run of giant slalom to place 10th in Italy

    Erik Read of Canmore, Alta., posted the fastest second-run time in a men's giant slalom Saturday, quicker than overall World Cup leader Alexis Pinturault and defending overall champion Alexander Aamodt Kilde to finish 10th. The 29-year-old Read clocked one minute 9.84 seconds, lifting the Canadian from 23rd spot in the Italian Alps. Last week, he placed 12th in parallel slalom in Lech, Austria. "The conditions were not easy at all today. Snow accumulating on the goggles, some gates on firm snow, others it felt more like skiing through powder," Read told Alpine Canada. "I [cleaned] up my skiing, carried speed, and kept a high line on the few turns with bad snow in the second set. Really happy today, especially winning a World Cup run for the first time." WATCH | Erik Read dominates 2nd run in Italian Alps: Calgary's Trevor Philp, who entered Saturday ranked 25th in the world in GS, finished 18th. Vancouver's Riley Seger, who joined his teammates in Europe recently after a training block with the speed group in Canada, didn't qualify for his second run. After this weekend, Seger is scheduled to travel to Zinal, Switzerland to join Kyle Alexander of North Vancouver, B.C., and Vancouver's Sam Mulligan at the European Cup. Filip Zubcic, who prevailed at a giant slalom in Japan in February, had a blistering second run in dense snowfall in the Italian Alps to edge half-time leader Zan Kranjec for his second career World Cup victory. Racing in flat light, the Croatian skier was almost seven-tenths off the lead after the opening run but posted the second-fastest time in the final and beat Kranjec by 0.12 seconds. "The slope was really difficult," Zubcic said. "[It's] snowing, but I skied really good. I had a lot of trainings in conditions like these so for me it was quite normal. I am a really strong skier, I have the power and that's why when the conditions are tough, I can ski really fast." WATCH | Croatia's Filip Zubcic earns 2nd World Cup win: Swiss duo Marco Odermatt and Loic Meillard finished third and fourth, respectively. Pinturault was eight-tenths off the lead in fifth. The Norwegian team struggled in the difficult conditions. Kilde finished 1.31 behind in ninth; giant slalom world champion Henrik Kristoffersen placed 22nd after he only just avoided a crash in his second run; and Lucas Braathen was 1.86 behind in 12th. The 20-year-old Braathen became the youngest winner of a World Cup race in six years when he won the season-opening GS in Soelden in October. Course workers cleared the slope of up to 80 centimetres of fresh snow during the night. The event was moved from Val d'Isere because of a lack of snow in the French resort. Santa Caterina di Valfurva, in the northern Italian province of Sondrio, hasn't held a World Cup race since 2016. Another men's GS is scheduled for Sunday.

  • With Olympic uncertainty, Canada's Murray, Gilgeous-Alexander focused on NBA season

    These are uncertain times. Certainly you've heard that refrain too often from too many people over the last nine months. And more than likely you'll continue hearing it until life returns to some semblance of normal. The NBA released its schedule on Friday, one that is normally written in stone. But this season, only the first half was unveiled so that the league can work postponed games into the second half. At the very least, the NBA knows it intends to crown a champion by July 22 – one day before the men's Olympic basketball tournament begins. For Canada, that statement in itself is loaded, as the country must win a last-chance qualifier beginning June 29 to book its ticket to Toyko in the first place. That means, with the NBA season slated to open in less than three weeks, Canadian players know the league's uncertain schedule is the only definite chance they'll have to perform on a big stage. "[The Olympics] would be a really good experience, especially being in a different country playing. I look forward to it. I just hope it happens. Like I said, just trying to get through this season the best way we can, try to get it through it healthy and then look ahead," Denver Nuggets star Jamal Murray said in his season-opening media availability. WATCH | Is this the golden era of Canadian basketball?: Murray, the 23-year-old Kitchener, Ont., native broke out in the NBA bubble, posting multiple 50-point games as the Nuggets reached the West final, where they eventually lost to the champion Los Angeles Lakers. That spotlight Murray earned means more responsibility is coming his way this season as the Nuggets look to take the next step. Individually, he said he's worked on defence and rebounding as a means of jumpstarting his polished offensive game. "You can get locked in on offence or just on one side of the court, but when you're locked in entirely and really vocal on defence, the offence will take care of itself," Murray said. If the Nuggets are to reach the same heights this season, Murray would be unavailable for Canada's qualifying tournament. It would also put his potential Olympic status in jeopardy with the quick turnaround to Tokyo. "If we do play at the Olympics, it will be a lot of fun to play with these guys and really get to see the roster we have," Murray said. As always in 2020, that's a big if. But a Canadian roster at its full potential would be the best the country has ever seen, led by Murray. "Going against the best athletes in the world on the biggest stage, it would be a lot of fun. Plus, you get to play with guys I never get to play with or practise with. I've got some good friends on there, too." One of those friends is Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, entering his third NBA campaign. The 22-year-old from Toronto gets his chance to shine this season after the Thunder traded away veteran leaders Chris Paul and Steven Adams, while key pieces in Danilo Gallinari and Dennis Schroder left in free agency. That leaves Gilgeous-Alexander to run the show. "I think I've worked hard enough to deserve that responsibility and trust from [GM] Sam [Presti] and the rest of the front office, the rest of the coaching staff. But really I'm just ready to take advantage of the opportunity I've been given," Gilgeous-Alexander said on Friday. WATCH | Canada's path to Tokyo: Along with fellow Canadian Luguentz Dort, the Thunder last season pushed James Harden and the Houston Rockets to Game 7 in a surprisingly scrappy first-round series. In the loaded West, playoffs may no longer be in the cards for the rebuilding squad, but that's what critics said before last season, too. "We're all NBA players just like the rest of the teams. We all run, jump, bleed, breathe the same way the rest of the teams do, so I don't feel like we're at a huge disadvantage. I think our main focus as a group is just to get better every day and never be static, never be satisfied and I think everything else will take care of itself," Gilgeous-Alexander said. "Whether it's the playoffs, whether it's not the playoffs, it doesn't matter as long as we're getting better." Recently, the Thunder guard expressed extremely similar sentiments when discussing Canada's chances against a U.S. team at the Olympics. All of a sudden, Murray and Gilgeous-Alexander have become leaders on their NBA teams. That experience should only help if the Olympics happen, and if Canada qualifies, and if both are available to play. "Any time you play for your country, it's a different type of honour than just playing on a team or in a league," Murray said. It's still unclear whether the two will get that chance. But certainly, both will be ready if the time comes.

  • Lakers have more national TV games than half the NBA combined in league's new schedule

    More than half of the Lakers' first-half games will be on national television.

  • Vancouver Canucks' anthem singer gets the boot over plans to perform at anti-mask rally

    It appears the Vancouver Canucks have fired their longtime national anthem singer in response to reports he will be singing at a rally organized by COVID-19 deniers and anti-mask advocates. On Friday afternoon, the Vancouver Sun reported that Mark Donnelly had agreed to perform at a Saturday event in Vancouver protesting COVID-19 restrictions. Not long after, hockey team owner Francesco Aquilini tweeted at the newspaper to request a change in the headline from "Canucks anthem singer" to "former Canucks anthem singer." A Canucks spokesperson confirmed the news in an email to CBC, writing, "You are safe to say his days are over." Donnelly is a fixture at home games for the Canucks, but his political views have also attracted controversy in the past. In 2012, he sang the national anthem for an anti-abortion caravan as it passed through Vancouver.

  • Rangers hire new GM | FastCast

    The Rangers hire Chris Young as their next general manager, plus the Mets show interest in James McCann in this edition of FastCast

  • Marquette shocks No. 4 Wisconsin with wild, one-handed tip-in at buzzer

    Just like the unranked Golden Eagles drew it up.

  • Report: ESPN analyst Paul Pierce being sued by weed consultant over unpaid wages

    Paul Pierce is being sued for $42,000 plus unpaid overtime.

  • Colin Kaepernick's debut jersey becomes most expensive NFL jersey ever sold at auction

    Colin Kaepernick didn't even attempt a pass in the jersey. Now, it has sold for a record amount.