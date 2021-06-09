Vaccine hesitancy ‘three times more likely in most deprived parts of England’

Adults living in the most deprived areas of England are three times more likely to be hesitant about getting a coronavirus vaccine than those in the least deprived parts, figures suggest.

One in 10 people in the most deprived parts reported vaccine hesitancy between April 28 and May 23, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

This compares with 3% of those in the least deprived areas.

6% of adults reported hesitancy towards the #COVID19 vaccine between 28 April and 23 May, according to latest analysis. This is similar to the previous period (31 March to 25 April) https://t.co/tO99sK2pmP pic.twitter.com/ueDpphMvY3 — Office for National Statistics (ONS) (@ONS) June 9, 2021

Overall, hesitancy levels in Britain are slightly down from the previous month, the survey of 15,173 adults aged 16 years and over found.

Some 94% of adults in Britain reported positive sentiment, while 6% reported hesitancy, compared with 93% and 7% respectively between March 31 and April 25.

One in eight (13%) of those aged 16-29 reported hesitancy – the highest proportion of all the age groups and unchanged from the previous month.

Black or black British adults were the ethnic group reporting the highest level of vaccine hesitancy, at 21%.