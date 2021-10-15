On vaccine hesitancy, what would Jesus do?

Those claiming to be Christian and seeking religious exemption from vaccination (Digested week: which Squid Game are you on, my six-year-old asks, 8 October) should be asked: “What would Jesus do?” Since one of the few direct commandments he gave was “love your neighbour” and we know that being vaccinated will help to protect those around you, I think the answer is clear: “Get vaccinated!”

Cate Gunn

Colne Engaine, Essex

• Andrew Pollard confirms that refusing a Covid booster jab is just a waste of a dose (Individuals cannot solve vaccine inequality. If you’re offered a booster, take it, 12 October). But it still seems a global injustice. So as a group of friends meeting to celebrate a 70th birthday, we decided to take our jabs and contribute to Vaccinaid, which helps to deliver the Covax programme.

Harriet Hall

London

• As an 82-year-old reader, I am grateful to learn of the Nancy Pearl system (Letters, 14 October) and I have now put a question mark at the bottom of page 18 in the books on my to-read pile, but I am now worried about those who are now aged 100 or more. Are they able to start books?

Michael Harrison

Oxford

• Three cheers for the return of two pages of letters! Surely this will result in fewer of my letters being consigned to the Guardian bin?

Adrian Brodkin

London

• No Maria (Blondie’s 20 greatest songs – ranked!, 14 October)? You can’t be serious.

Richard Futter

Norwich

