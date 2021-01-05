Vaccine hero Martin Kenyon says ‘I will survive’ as he gets second Covid jab
The grandfather who became a “national treasure” after giving a “peak British” interview when he received a vaccine has been given his second jab - and managed to find a parking spot for the appointment.
Sprightly 91-year-old Martin Kenyon told CNN last month how he had the Pfizer/BioNTech jab at Guy’s Hospital in London Bridge following a “rather nasty lunch”, adding: “I hope I am not going to have the bloody bug now.”
The grandfather also explained that he was late for his appointment because he couldn’t find a parking spot, but staff were happy to see him regardless.
The December interview was shared widely online with Mr Kenyon praised as a “national treasure” and the segment described as “peak British” by Jeremy Vine.
Today, the grandfather revealed the immunity granted by his second jab meant he could now hug his "enchanting" two grandchildren.
He told The Guardian: “When I went to get the first one, I was the only person there, I think. There was one man there, with a pencil and some paper and writing down a few names. This time it was very different. Very efficient.”
“Well, there’s no point in dying now when I’ve lived this long, is there?” pic.twitter.com/WajmeKbyoq
— Liam Stack (@liamstack) December 8, 2020
He added: “This time, I was able to park absolutely outside the main building in a special slot. So, all was well. It was very painless.
“Now, I don’t have to think about it again. It’s all done. I am going to survive.”
It was revealed that the anti-arpatheid campaigner was one of the few Brits to call Martin Luther King a personal friend and helped Desmond Tutu find his feet.
Mr Kenyon’s immunity comes as Dame Esther Rantzen has said she is “so glad and so relieved” her second shot of the coronavirus vaccine has been delayed, allowing someone else to have an initial dose.
The Childline founder, aged “80 and a half”, said “I really want my second jab to protect somebody who needs it more than me” and underlined how “precious” it is to have an extra level of defence against the virus.
The UK’s chief medical officers have said the first Covid-19 vaccine dose offers “substantial” protection, and vaccine dose schedules have been altered so more people can have their first jab.
Rather than providing the required two doses in as short a time as possible, the second dose of both the Oxford/AstraZeneca and the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines will now be within 12 weeks of the first.
It comes as experts fear the South African variant of Covid may reduce the effectiveness of existing vaccines because of its ability to evade detection.
Health Secretary Matt Hancock said on Monday that he was “incredibly worried” about the threat posed by the variant, which has added to problems already created by another variant that was discovered in Kent and which has increased UK cases by up to 70 per cent.
Research is under way at Porton Down laboratory to determine whether the variants could render the Pfizer or Oxford vaccines less effective, with preliminary results expected next week.