White House will send vaccines directly to community health centers; CVS, Walgreens to start giving shots Friday: Latest COVID-19 updates

Jorge L. Ortiz, Ryan W. Miller and Elinor Aspegren, USA TODAY
·8 min read

The Biden administration will begin sending coronavirus vaccines directly to community health centers as it boosts distribution and reaches out to underserved communities, the White House announced Tuesday.

At least one center in every state and territory will get vaccines as the program ramps up to include 250 of the more than 1,300 such facilities in the country. The participating centers will receive a combined 1 million doses, starting as soon as next week. In later phases, vaccines will become available to all community health centers.

“This effort … really is about connecting with those hard-to-reach populations across the country,” said Marcella Nunez-Smith, who heads the COVID-19 health equity task force. That includes the homeless, residents of public housing, migrant workers and people with limited English proficiency.

The majority of the patients served by the centers are living at or below the federal poverty line. Most are also minorities, according to the administration. The announcement comes amid concerns over inequities in vaccine distribution and an often confusing and slow rollout.

Jeff Zients, the White House coronavirus response coordinator, also said vaccine supply to states, tribal governments and territories is growing by 5% over last week. The new weekly total of 11 million doses represents a 28% increase over the 8.6 million distributed when Biden took office three weeks ago, Zients said.

“I think it's the manufacturers doing a good job and the president and the team doing all we can to support that manufacturing process,” Zients said.

-- Maureen Groppe

USA TODAY is tracking COVID-19 news. Keep refreshing this page for the latest updates. Sign up for our Coronavirus Watch newsletter for updates to your inbox, join our Facebook group or scroll through our in-depth answers to reader questions.

In the headlines:

►The United States has reported 775,975 new COVID-19 cases in a seven-day period ending Monday, the first time the weekly tally has been under 800,000 cases since Nov. 6. The country peaked at about 1.75 million cases per week last month. The number of deaths, which typically lag cases by about four weeks, remains as high as ever, averaging 21,700 per week, an average of 3,100 a day.

►Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg will quarantine for 14 days after a member of his security detail tested positive for COVID-19, his chief of staff announced. Buttigieg said the Biden administration is considering a rule that would require negative COVID-19 test results for domestic air travel.

►Congressional Democrats rejected calls from some moderate lawmakers to reduce the number of people eligible for $1,400 stimulus checks in President Joe Biden's COVID-19 relief proposal, proposing an income threshold of $75,000 annually, the same as in the last round of $600 checks.

►Want a COVID-19 test for your pet? In South Korea, officials said they will be giving cats and dogs free tests if they come in contact with infected humans and are symptomatic. And yes, they will have to quarantine for 14-day if they test positive.

📈 Today's numbers: The U.S. has more than 27.1 million confirmed coronavirus cases and 466,000 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University data. The global totals: More than 106.6 million cases and 2.33 million deaths. More than 62.8 million vaccine doses have been distributed in the U.S. and about 43.2 million have been administered, according to the CDC.

📘 What we're reading: Even as the latest surge in coronavirus infections abates across the nation, USA TODAY research found 245 hospitals reporting full intensive care units as of Jan. 28 and 477 hospitals reporting more COVID-19 patients in the ICU than the previous week. You can find out which hospitals in your community are overwhelmed here.

Vaccines at some drugs stores available Friday

That much-coveted vaccine shot could be available at a nearby drug store this week for those who are eligible.

CVS and Walgreens, the nation's two largest pharmacy chains, will begin vaccinating select populations in stores Friday. The CVS program will initially include 350 drug stores in 11 states, while Walgreens will offer vaccinations at some locations in 17 states and jurisdictions. Appointments are required. Other pharmacies chosen to deliver vaccines at certain locations include Walmart, Ride Aid, Kroger, Publix, Albertsons, Safeway, Costco and Meijer.

Experts hope the nation's established network of pharmacies will help speed up distribution amid consternation over the pace of the rollout.

-- Nathan Bomey

Vaccination pace picks up but uneven across states

President Joe Biden’s effort to create 100 mass vaccination sites nationwide in 100 days is underway. California and Maryland announced new openings of several such sites last week, and residents of several other states have promptly signed up for COVID-19 shots. The U.S. government currently administers about 1.4 million vaccines a day, and states like Wisconsin are picking up the pace by expanding the rollout to include free vaccination clinics.

But other states are holding back on giving vaccines while appointments remain vacant. In Massachusetts, there are still over 7,500 appointments available at mass vaccination sites, but Gov. Charlie Baker said they won’t go to anyone who’s not in the first phase of vaccinations or at least 75 years old.

Meanwhile, the head of the World Health Organization said Monday it was "concerning news" that some vaccines appear less effective against the South African variant of the coronavirus.

Vaccine manufacturers will need to modify their shots and boosters will likely be necessary in the future as the virus changes genetically, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said.

Should employers give workers time off or other incentives to get vaccine?

T.J. Daniels was hoping after working at a Petco store in Colorado for 11 months during a pandemic that the company would give him time off to get a COVID-19 vaccine and deal with any potential side effects. So far, nothing. And while Petco said it was poised to announce a plan, most major employers, including Amazon, Target and Walmart, are not committing to provide any extra pay or time off to workers to get their shots.

Advocates say incentives will encourage vaccinations, which will result in more protection for employees and customers. It will also potentially limit downtime that can occur when workers contract the virus. Experts say a high proportion of the U.S. population -- perhaps 80% -- needs to get vaccinated to build herd immunity, which would limit the coronavirus from continuing to spread.

Dollar General, McDonald’s and Olive Garden are among the employers that have announced incentives for workers to get vaccinated. But most others are saying only that they’re strongly encouraging vaccination and essentially forcing workers to do it on their own time.

– Nathan Bomey

WHO says it will end research into unlikely coronavirus lab-leak theory

World Health Organization investigators said Tuesday they would no longer pursue research into whether the coronavirus leaked from a lab in Wuhan, China. Peter Ben Embarek, a food safety and animal diseases expert, announced the decision during a press conference to wrap up a visit by an international team of WHO experts to the city where COVID-19 was first identified in 2019.

Embarek said there was not enough evidence to support a hypothesis that the virus escaped from a Chinese biosafety laboratory in Wuhan – the Wuhan Institute of Virology – and that the WHO stood by its previous determination that COVID-19 most likely entered the human population through an intermediate animal.

The WHO team has spent several weeks on a fact-finding mission in Wuhan. Experts from 10 nations have visited hospitals, research institutes and a wildlife market tied to the outbreak. However, the WHO's fieldwork and other activities in Wuhan have been closely monitored by Chinese officials and security officers, and Beijing has repeatedly resisted called for a completely independent investigation into the origins of the virus.

– Kim Hjelmgaard

Worrisome South African variant may change expectations about vaccines

A new study showing the South African variant of the coronavirus eludes protection from the AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine means "we must recalibrate our expectations,” said Shabir Madhi, director of the Vaccines & Infectious Diseases Analytics Research Unit at the University of the Witwatersrand, who conducted the trial.

There is still much to learn about the variant, which has been detected in only six instances in the U.S. so far. We still don't know whether it's more transmissible and if so by how much, or whether the AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine prevents severe disease from the variant, as some scientists expect.

AstraZeneca researchers say they’re working to tweak their vaccine by inserting a genetic sequence from the new variant.

The variant has reduced the level of protection offered by virtually all the vaccines, but most vaccines show satisfactory efficacy in protecting against severe cases and death causes by this version of the virus, Madhi said. Here are more answers to questions about the variant.

Facebook takes action to crack down on lies about COVID-19 vaccines

Facebook is moving more aggressively to combat vaccine misinformation, taking down debunked claims on Facebook and Instagram including that vaccines cause autism or that it is safer for people to get COVID-19 than to receive the immunization.

Facebook also warned that groups, pages and accounts on Facebook and Instagram that repeatedly share these falsehoods may be removed. Administrators of groups that have administrators or members who have violated COVID-19 policies may also be required to temporarily approve all posts.

The new policy is a departure for Facebook. Last fall, CEO Mark Zuckerberg said the company would not target anti-vaccination posts the same way it has cracked down on COVID misinformation.

False claims about vaccines have circulated on social media platforms for years, giving rise to a powerful anti-vaxxer movement with deep roots and a long reach.

– Jessica Guynn

Contributing: The Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: COVID news: Vaccines sent to community health centers; CVS, Walgreens

Latest Stories

  • Penguins tab Brian Burke, Ron Hextall to fill void left by Jim Rutherford

    Brian Burke is crossing back into the executive world with the Pittsburgh Penguins, and will ride shotgun with Ron Hextall.

  • Surprise, surprise: John Tortorella has already stapled Patrik Laine to the bench

    Patrik Laine is just four games into his career under John Tortorella, and he's already taken up a familiar position to that of the player he was acquired for.

  • Report: Patrick Mahomes to undergo surgery to repair turf toe

    The turf toe that has been nagging Mahomes since the divisional playoffs will reportedly be fixed.

  • Don't sleep on the Jets, the surprise threat to win the North Division

    Toronto and Montreal have quickly established themselves as the North division powers, but it would be unwise to count out the Winnipeg Jets.

  • The Dodgers are unbeatable in 2021, says popular projection system

    The teams that could give the Dodgers problems in 2021 include the Padres, the Yankees and ... the Mets!?!

  • 2021 NFL mock draft: 5 quarterbacks crack the top 20 picks

    With five quarterbacks going in Round 1, it could be a wild ride early in the 2021 NFL draft.

  • 'It's about time': Pascal Siakam on making three-pointers vs. Grizzlies

    Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam has struggled from three-point range this year, but hit five threes against Memphis and explained what was different in the 128-113 win.

  • Australian Open Day 2: Ash Barty, Rafael Nadal, Sofia Kenin advance, Jessica Pegula upsets 2-time champ

    Nadal and Barty cruised, Kenin faced a tougher than expected first-round test, and No. 12 seed Victoria Azarenka suffered the first big upset of the Open.

  • MLB will keep 7-inning doubleheaders, extra innings runner rule in 2021

    The 2021 health and safety protocols make no mention of the universal DH.

  • Megan Rapinoe and Sue Bird are locked in an embrace on the cover of GQ's 'Modern Lovers' issue

    Rapinoe and Bird look gorgeous and totally in love on the cover of GQ's 'Modern Lovers' issue.

  • Super Bowl ratings: Major drop in TV viewership, major surge online

    Ratings for the Super Bowl were off significantly in 2021, part of a season-long trend.

  • Rob Gronkowski, who has shaky history with Super Bowl trophies, says he's yet to touch Bucs hardware

    Have the Bucs really kept Rob Gronkowski away from the Lombardi Trophy?

  • NFL way-too-early Power Rankings: Chiefs are favored for Super Bowl LVI, but should they be?

    The Chiefs will have to deal with the Super Bowl loser's hangover next season.

  • Montreal Alouettes GM Maciocia dips into free-agent waters to short up club's defence

    Danny Maciocia held true to his word Tuesday. Last week, the Montreal Alouettes GM said he expected to look toward defensive help in CFL agency. Maciocia did just that Tuesday, signing six defensive players hours after the free-agent period began. Almondo Sewell, a six-time CFL all-star with Edmonton, was among four American defensive linemen Maciocia signed. The others included Nick Usher (Edmonton) and Michael Wakefield (Ottawa) and Woody Baron, who played his first two seasons with Montreal (2018-19). Linebackers Patrick Levels and Chris Ackie, of Cambridge, Ont., both returned to Montreal after signing with Hamilton and Toronto, respectively, last year. The CFL didn't hold a 2020 campaign due to the COVID-19 pandemic. "We were trying to identify some people who can rush the passer, that can create some havoc behind the line of scrimmage, who can create turnovers and shorten the field for our offence," Maciocia said during a video conference. "It's all about getting the quarterback, in my opinion, off his midline and I think the names we mentioned are going to sustain that type of pressure. "It doesn't always have to translate into sacks. It has to translate into pressure, it has to translate into quarterback hits, it has to translate into hurries, to getting the quarterback to throw the ball when he's not ready to throw the ball. That's when I think we can be at our best." Macoicia said Sewell and Ackie signed two-year deals. The other four were one-year contracts. Maciocia also had an agreement in place with American defensive back Ciante Evans but said the player contacted him Tuesday and had a change of heart. "I think he might've had another offer out there and has decided to go elsewhere," Maciocia said. Linebacker Henoc Muamba, the CFL's top Canadian in 2019 with Montreal, hit the open market Tuesday. Maciocia didn't sound optimistic that Muamba would return for a third season with the Alouettes. "I think the door is closed but not necessarily shut," he said. "Obviously he's talking to some other teams (and) I don't know if anything is going to come to fruition. "But I think we're at a stage right now based on the so-called resources we have and the moves we've made that it's almost a forgone conclusion we're moving on. Having said that, I respect the process, I respect what he's going through. I'm sure it's not easy . . . I'm sure he'll find himself a home somewhere and I'm sure he'll be able to produce as he's capable of producing and I wish him nothing but the best." In the six-foot-four, 288-pound Sewell, Montreal gets a six-time CFL all-star who registered 282 tackles and 60 sacks in 139 career games with Edmonton. Sewell also helped the Alberta franchise win a Grey Cup title in 2015. Veteran American defensive lineman Micah Johnson tweeted Tuesday he'd re-signed with the Saskatchewan Roughriders. The six-foot-two, 277-pound Johnson spent the '19 season with the Riders, registering 26 tackles and four sacks before signing with the B.C. Lions. The Toronto Argonauts shored up their offence by signing running back John White, 29, who ran for 1,004 yards and seven TDs in 2019 with B.C. White added 46 receptions for 341 yards and a touchdown. The five-foot-eight, 195-pound tailback spent his first four CFL seasons in Edmonton (2013-2014, 2016-2017) where he was named a CFL all-star in 2014 after rushing for 852 yards, two touchdowns and registering 17 catches for 182 yards and a TD. B.C. signed American running back Shaquille Cooper, who suited up for seven games over the last two seasons with Edmonton, racking up 496 yards and two touchdowns on 90 carries. In other moves Tuesday: — Ottawa re-signed American linebacker Don Unamba. He joined the Redblacks as a free agent last year after spending 2019 with Edmonton. — Calgary signed quarterback Canadian quarterback Michael O'Connor, an Ottawa native who dressed for nine games as a rookie with Toronto in 2019. — B.C. also signed American receiver Lucky Whitehead, who spent the '19 season with the Grey Cup-champion Winnipeg Blue Bombers, registering 52 catches for 522 yards and two TDs. Whitehead also saw action returning kicks and punts. — Saskatchewan signed offensive lineman Evan Johnson, a Regina native who played collegiately at the University of Saskatchewan. Johnson spent three seasons with Ottawa. The club also signed twins Jordan and Justin Herdman-Reed, Winnipeg-born linebackers who played together at Simon Fraser. Justin Herdman-Reed signed with Hamilton last year while Jordan Herdman-Reed spent three seasons with B.C. — American running back James Wilder Jr. came out of retirement to sign with Edmonton. Wilder spent three seasons with Toronto (2017-19). He was the CFL's top rookie in 2017 and capped his season helping the Argos win a Grey Cup. He signed with Montreal last year but retired due to uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic. — Toronto also agreed to terms with American quarterback Antonio Pipkin, a former starter with Montreal who signed last year with Edmonton. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 9, 2021. Dan Ralph, The Canadian Press

  • Ray Allen on the athlete's voice, recalls Heat bringing awareness to Trayvon Martin

    The 18-year NBA veteran spoke with Yahoo Sports senior NBA insider Chris Haynes as part of Verizon's Next20 series about the next generation of sports activism.

  • Brewers sign veteran pitcher Zimmermann to minor league deal

    MILWAUKEE — Jordan Zimmermann believes he's finally healthy again as the former All-Star pitcher attempts to revive his career with the Milwaukee Brewers. The Brewers announced Tuesday they had signed the right-hander to a minor league contract that includes an invitation to major league camp. Zimmermann, who turns 35 on May 23, pitched in just three games for the Detroit Tigers last season due to a forearm injury after going 1-13 with a 6.91 ERA in 2019. Zimmermann was a two-time All-Star with the Washington Nationals, who selected him from Division III school Wisconsin-Stevens Point in the second round of the 2007 draft. He described his injury as a “forearm flexor thing” and returned to make three September appearances last year, going 0-0 with a 7.94 ERA. Zimmermann says he now is as healthy as he’s been in a few years. “If I didn’t feel good or I didn’t feel healthy, I was probably thinking about retiring,” Zimmermann said. “But I started working out, started running, started throwing and doing everything I normally do. The body feels good and the mind is telling me to keep going. I’m going to definitely give it another year, and we’ll see what happens after this year.” Zimmermann says he considered himself a Brewers fan while growing up in Auburndale, Wisconsin, about 180 miles northwest of Milwaukee. He’s hoping a return to the National League will help him re-establish himself. He went 70-50 with a 3.32 ERA with the Nationals from 2009-15. Zimmermann finished seventh in the Cy Young Award voting in 2013 and fifth in 2014, and he made the NL All-Star team both of those seasons. Zimmermann threw the first no-hitter in Nationals history when Washington beat the Miami Marlins 1-0 in the 2014 regular-season finale. He wasn't nearly as effective after moving to the American League. Zimmermann posted a 25-41 record with a 5.63 ERA for Detroit over the last five seasons. “If I didn’t have anything left, I probably would have retired and gone out on my own terms,” Zimmermann said. “But my body and my mind tell me, ‘You still have more left.’ Obviously, I want to go out there and stay healthy. I know I can get guys out. It’s definitely going to be nice getting back in the NL because I feel a lot more comfortable there than where I was.” ___ More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Steve Megargee, The Associated Press

  • Fantasy Basketball Week 8: Should LaMelo Ball start permanently for Hornets?

    Nick Whalen of RotoWire.com returns with all the latest for fantasy basketball players heading into Week 8 of the season.

  • Renee Montgomery on the WNBA's role in the social justice movement

    The former WNBA star spoke with Yahoo Sports senior NBA insider Chris Haynes as part of Verizon's Next20 series about the next generation of sports activism and how some of women's basketball's biggest names have long played a part in bringing attention to social justice.

  • Penguins hire Hextall as GM, Burke as director of hockey ops

    PITTSBURGH — Mario Lemieux and the Pittsburgh Penguins are turning to a former rival to help them keep the Stanley Cup window open for Sidney Crosby and company. The team hired former Philadelphia Flyer goaltender and general manager Ron Hextall as the team's general manager on Tuesday. Hextall replaces Jim Rutherford, who resigned abruptly last month. The Penguins also hired longtime league executive Brian Burke as director of hockey operations. The hires come less than two weeks after Rutherford, who built a roster around longtime captain Crosby that brought consecutive Stanley Cups to Pittsburgh in 2016 and 2017, stepped down with six months left on his contract, saying only “it was time.” The 56-year-old Hextall won 240 games during his 13-year career, 11 of which came in Philadelphia, where the Flyers frequently battled Lemieux — now Pittsburgh's co-owner — and the Penguins for bragging rights. Hextall retired in 1999 and has spent most of the last two decades as a league executive, including a four-year stint as general manager of the Flyers. "It’s an honour to be joining the Pittsburgh Penguins — an organization well-known for its excellence on and off the ice,” Hextall said in a statement. “I look forward to working with ownership, Brian and the entire organization toward the ultimate goal of bringing another Stanley Cup to Pittsburgh.” Burke, 65, has spent more than 30 years in management and was the general manager of the Anaheim Ducks when the franchise captured the Stanley Cup in 2007. "We feel incredibly lucky to bring in two highly respected executives with a combined 50-plus years of NHL management experience,” Penguins president and CEO David Morehouse said in a statement. “Ron and Brian are well-known in the hockey world as fierce competitors with championship pedigrees. They’re very well-connected and experienced in all aspects of the game. They are both excited to get to work here in Pittsburgh, blending their skills and building on our long tradition of success.” Hextall and Burke take over a club that still feels it is among the NHL's elite, even with Crosby, former Hart Trophy winner Evgeni Malkin and defenceman Kris Letang all in their mid-30s. Pittsburgh is currently in fifth place in the crowded East Division with a 5-5-1 record (11 points) through 11 games. The Penguins are in the midst of an extended layoff due to a COVID-19 outbreak in New Jersey. Patrik Allvin, who served as interim general manager following Rutherford's exit, will stay on as an assistant general manager under Hextall. ___ More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Will Graves, The Associated Press

  • AP Interview: Villa's Neil Taylor mentors UK Asian players

    When Neil Taylor watches his son play under-8s matches, the participation challenges become immediately apparent for English football. “Around Birmingham, I still don’t see enough Asians playing in other youth teams,” Taylor tells The Associated Press. “The higher numbers you have, the more chance you’ve obviously got of creating elite players.” Taylor knows that all too well. The Aston Villa defender is one of only 15 British players of Asian heritage in English football's four professional leagues. And the Wales international, whose mother was born in India’s West Bengal state, is working to grow the numbers of British Asians making it, like him, into the Premier League by mentoring the next generation. It means making himself available for calls with aspiring players and guiding their parents as part of a Professional Footballers' Association mentoring scheme. “It’s about helping them and talking through the process and what they might come across — stuff that I never had as a kid,” said Taylor, who grew up in north Wales. “I just want to see more people take that jump, enjoy a smile on your face, play football. Don’t be worried about it or have any anxiety." Inevitably, the conversations while mentoring can turn to racism afflicting the game still. Taylor will point out the atmosphere around clubs is more welcoming and they are willing to shut down prejudice. “That bias that you think might be there ... about the physicality of South Asians,” the 32-year-old Taylor says. “I think now people realize that they’re being called out on that. People aren’t turning the other cheek now to stuff like that anymore.” Taylor likes to focus on the gradual growth in fellow British Asians making it as a pro, with the 15 this season in England already a jump from the eight players making the field last season across the Premier League and English Football League. More than 7% of the national population is Asian and Asian British people. "That sort of that unconscious bias and prejudice that might be there I don’t think is going to be there, especially in the years to come," Taylor said on a video call from home after training. “I think even now, there’s more participation now than when I probably first started.” Taylor will also offer tips on the sacrifices that have to be made by youngsters to progress into top-level teams and how to pick the right agent. Preparing kids for not making the grade is also important. “I prepare them for failure, which is, a lot of the time, unfortunately, inevitable,” he said. Taylor was released as a 15-year-old by Manchester City. “It's that massive hit to the system and the letdown and the expectations you have in the community with your friends of, ‘He’s going to be a footballer, he’s going to make it,'" Taylor recalls. "And then suddenly back down to earth.” But Taylor seized another opportunity lower down the ranks at Wrexham before earning a move to Swansea. With that, Taylor made it into the Wales squad — scoring at the 2016 European Championship in the run to the semifinals — and also playing for Britain at the 2012 Olympics. In 2017, Taylor left Swansea, which was then playing in the Premier League, for second-tier Aston Villa but he helped the central England team return to the top division. Playing in the Premier League makes Taylor a rarity as a British Asian, but he doesn't want to dwell on that. He sees the PFA's Asian Inclusion Mentoring Scheme as a necessary long-term strategy, compared to previous initiatives. “I don't think over the years necessarily we’ve changed the narrative at all,” Taylor said. "It’s always been about how the boundaries are there, how there’s always too many problems, Asians face a harder route to the top than your average white male, so to speak. And I think it’s just about changing that narrative." The mentoring network of players was established by PFA player inclusion executive Riz Rehman, who played for Brentford. It was his brother, Zesh Rehman, who became the first British Asian to play in the Premier League in 2004 while with Fulham. “We’ve got to try and really focus wholly on those young South Asian players who have ability and it’s just about harnessing them and sort of supporting their journey,” Riz Rehman said. “We need to celebrate their achievements to really encourage those kids at the grassroots now." ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports ___ Rob Harris is at https://twitter.com/RobHarris and https://instagram.com/RobHarrisPix Rob Harris, The Associated Press