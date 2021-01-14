Vaccines to stimulus checks: Here's what's in Biden plan

·3 min read

WILMINGTON, Del. — President-elect Joe Biden is proposing a $1.9 trillion plan to expand coronavirus vaccinations, help individuals and jump-start the economy. The plan, which would require congressional approval, is packed with proposals on health care, education, labour and cybersecurity. Here's a look at what's in it:

CONTAINING THE VIRUS

— A $20 billion national program would establish community vaccination centres across the U.S. and send mobile units to remote communities. Medicaid patients would have their costs covered by the federal government, and the administration says it will take steps to ensure all people in the U.S. can receive the vaccine for free, regardless of their immigration status.

— An additional $50 billion would expand testing efforts and help schools and governments implement routine testing. Other efforts would focus on developing better treatments for COVID-19 and improving efforts to identify and track new strains of the virus.

INDIVIDUALS AND WORKERS

— Stimulus checks of $1,400 per person in addition to the $600 checks Congress approved in December. By bringing payments to $2,000 — an amount Democrats previously called for — the administration says it will help families meet basic needs and support local businesses.

— A temporary boost in unemployment benefits and a moratorium on evictions and foreclosures would be extended through September.

— The federal minimum wage would be raised to $15 per hour from the current rate of $7.25 per hour.

— An emergency measure requiring employers to provide paid sick leave would be reinstated. The administration is urging Congress to keep the requirement through Sept. 30 and expand it to federal employees.

— The child care tax credit would be expanded for a year, to cover half the cost of child care up to $4,000 for one child and $8,000 for two or more for families making less than $125,000 a year. Families making between $125,000 and $400,000 would get a partial credit.

— $15 billion in federal grants to help states subsidize child care for low-income families, along with a $25 billion fund to help child care centres in danger of closing.

SCHOOLS

— $130 billion for K-12 schools to help them reopen safely. The money is meant to help reach Biden's goal of having a majority of the nation's K-8 schools open within his first 100 days in the White House. Schools could use the funding to cover a variety of costs, including the purchase of masks and other protective equipment, upgrades to ventilation systems and staffing for school nurses. Schools would be expected to use the funding to help students who fell behind on academics during the pandemic, and on efforts to meet students' mental health needs. A portion of the funding would go to education equity grants to help with challenges caused by the pandemic.

— Public colleges and universities would get $35 billion to cover pandemic-related expenses and to steer funding to students as emergency grants. An additional $5 billion would go to governors to support programs helping students who were hit hardest by the pandemic.

SMALL BUSINESS

— $15 billion in grants to more than 1 million small businesses that have been hit hard by the pandemic, as well as other assistance.

STATE AND LOCAL GOVERNMENT

— $350 billion in emergency funding for state, local and territorial governments to help front-line workers.

— $20 billion in aid to public transit agencies.

CYBERSECURITY

— $9 billion to modernize information technology systems at federal agencies, motivated by recent cybersecurity attacks that penetrated multiple agencies.

— $690 million to boost federal cybersecurity monitoring efforts and $200 million to hire hundreds of new cybersecurity experts.

The Associated Press

Latest Stories

  • Blackhawks place Jonathan Toews on long-term injured reserve

    Chicago Blackhawks captain Jonathan Toews will miss at least 10 games and 24 days after the team placed him on long-term injured reserve Thursday because of an unspecified illness.

  • MLB free agent tracker: Where every star signs, and what the deal means

    We're tracking every notable free agent signing in the 2020-21 MLB offseason and giving you the details on the deal. Plus: What it means for your fantasy team.

  • Jared Goff will start for Rams vs. Packers, John Wolford ruled out

    Jared Goff's thumb is healed enough to start, but no one knows how it will react to the frigid temperatures of Green Bay.

  • Fantasy ramifications of Rockets sending James Harden to Brooklyn

    Yahoo Sports' Dalton Del Don explains the advantages and disadvantages of James Harden heading to the Nets.

  • Theo Epstein has a new job — in the MLB commissioner's office

    Theo Epstein will join the commissioner's office as a consultant regarding on-field matters

  • Josh Anderson is exactly the 'power horse' Canadiens have needed for ages

    It was hard to miss Josh Anderson in Montreal's season-opening loss to the Maple Leafs.

  • Montreal Impact rebrand, to be known as Club De Foot Montreal

    The Montreal Impact are rebranding, changing the Major League Soccer club's moniker to Club De Foot Montreal — or CF Montreal.

  • Sources: Urban Meyer finalizing deal to become Jacksonville Jaguars' next head coach

    Meyer will join the Jaguars, who have emerged in this coaching cycle as one of the more attractive NFL openings. The team has the No. 1 pick in the draft, which is expected to be Clemson star Trevor Lawrence.

  • NFL Divisional Round: Chiefs-Browns preview, live stream, playoff schedule

    Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs are a juggernaut at the height of its powers, but it would be unwise to sleep on Baker Mayfield and the Browns.

  • Houston's long-term future murky after trading disgruntled James Harden

    The Rockets are still in the muck, but it’s better than where they were yesterday after trading James Harden.

  • Rams will slow Rodgers, but will it be enough to beat Green Bay?

    Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers will be hard-pressed to have his way with the Rams’ stingy defense, but L.A. is going to have trouble out-scoring Green Bay.

  • Raptors showing signs of recovery after difficult start | Run It Back

    The Raptors managed to win only once on a four-game road swing but Pascal Siakam is rounding into form, Chris Boucher is providing much-needed consistency at centre and even Stanley Johnson is having a glow-up.

  • Bet $1 on any playoff game this weekend and win $2 for every point scored in that game*

    BetMGM is offering a special promotion for the divisional round of the playoffs.

  • Montreal MLS team to be known as Club de Foot Montreal

    MONTREAL — The owner of Montreal's Major League Soccer Club knows change won't be easy for fans.After 28 years as the Montreal Impact, the team announced Thursday that it is rebranding as Club de Foot Montreal — or CF Montreal.“I understand how you feel. I love the Impact," owner Joey Saputo said in a virtual press conference. "It’s hard to let go of things you love. But here’s the reality — to make an impact, we need to retire the Impact.”Along with the new name, the club has replaced the Impact's shield logo with a round black badge rimmed with blue and featuring a grey snowflake.Designer Justin Kingsley said the creative team wanted to hearken back to some key Montreal moments with their work, including the 1976 Montreal Olympics and Expo 67. He knows there will be naysayers who will see the snowflake as a weakness and use it as a criticism of the club's on-field performance. "Go ahead and underestimate our team," Kingsley said. "We are all individuals and we are all unique. But when we come together, we form that impenetrable wall. Good luck to you defeating our storm, our blizzard.” The team also has a new slogan: "droit devant or," in English, "always forward."The rebranding is about building a collective, Saputo said. “We’re telling a story about the way Montrealers live, the way we are, who we are, here on our island," he said.Some fans were quick to express their displeasure with the new identity.Supporters group Ultras Montreal posted several messages critical of the changes on Twitter. "Is this all a joke?" one post read in French.The change had been controversial even before the new name and look were unveiled, with more than 2,000 soccer fans signing an online petition calling for the Impact to keep its name. The petition said the change will cause a "rift" between the team and its fanbase.One of the club's key players said he approves of the rebrand.“I think it’s great. I think it was time for my club to have a different impact," midfielder Samuel Piette said Thursday from Bradenton, Fla., where he's training with the Canadian national team. A lot of research and work went into the new identity, said Piette, who grew up in Le Gardeur, Que., outside of Montreal and has played four seasons with the Impact. "What we see is the logo but I think everything behind it has been very well done," he said. "I know there’ll be some critics … but at the end of the day, it’s all about representing the city.”The club has been known as the Impact since it joined the American Professional Soccer League in 1992 following the dissolution of its predecessor, the Montreal Supra. Saputo chose the name because he wanted the franchise to make an impact on the city and local soccer community. The rebrand reflects how the club's position in the community has changed, said Kevin Gilmore, the team's president.“We’ve gone from having an impact to assuming a responsibility as a professional sports team of representing our city and our people," he said Thursday.Gilmore acknowledged that some people won't agree, while others will be upset or even hurt by the change. He hopes the Montreal-centric approach that the club has taken will help. "We hope that resonates with people and that eventually they will be as passionate, if not more passionate, about our club and ultimately our brand, as they are now," he said. Montreal made its MLS debut in 2012. In 2015, the team finished a franchise-best third place in the Eastern Division before being ousted from the playoffs in the quarterfinals by the Columbus Crew.Montreal reached the conference final in 2016 but lost to Toronto FC.Then, ahead of the 2020 season, the club hired former Belgian goalkeeper Olivier Renard as sporting director and famed French striker Thierry Henry as head coach. “The fact that we brought in Olivier and Thierry isn’t an coincidence," Gilmore said. "That gives us visibility on a stage far greater than this city and this province. And this rebrand does that as well.”Last season, the club finished ninth in the East with an 8-13-2 record after COVID-19 restrictions forced all three Canadian MLS squads to relocate south of the border in mid-September. The New England Revolution eliminated Montreal from the playoffs in the qualifying round.It's been a busy off-season for the club, with Renard bringing in several emerging players from around the globe. Montreal announced its latest acquisition Wednesday, signing 18-year-old Nigerian striker Sunusi Ibrahim. “I’m very excited to see some of the youngsters that we brought into the club and see where they can bring us," Henry said from his home in London on Thursday. "Hopefully we will have less stops this year in order to carry momentum in terms of what we want to do on the field.”MLS commissioner Don Garber has said the league is targeting mid-March to start the 2021 campaign.Bob Foose, head of the MLS Players Association, said this week that the "best solution" for Canadian teams would be delaying the start of the season since the Canada-U. S. border remains closed. Montreal is already looking at different plans for the 2021 season, Gilmore said. “2021 has its challenges," he said. "There’s light at the end of the tunnel, I just don’t know how long the tunnel is. "We know that at some point the combination of safety measures and vaccines will allow us to get back to normal, we hope sooner than later. But in the meantime, we just have to be prepared for multiple scenarios.”This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 14, 2021. The Canadian Press

  • Jimmy Butler isn't over the Heat's Finals loss: 'We still think that we should have won'

    "I think this year we did more than anybody thought that we would do, except for us."

  • Urban Meyer heads to NFL as college coaching carousel spins

    Urban Meyer heads to NFL as college coaching carousel spins Legendary college coach Urban Meyer is heading to the Jacksonville Jaguars, Trevor Lawrence and $100 million in cap space. Why the Jaguars and will his system work at the next level? Auburn pillaged South Carolina’s staff, Steve Sarkisian is taking Bama coaches to Texas, and Tennessee…well let’s just say they are doing Tennessee things. Pat, Pete and Dan have the latest from the college coaching carousel circuit as well. Dan wraps the pod by sharing an anxiety-ridden tale from the New York Times this week that he can sympathize with…

  • Canadian swimmer Brent Hayden hopes his swim comeback is for Tokyo

    Brent Hayden will take that "seniors discount" at the pool in order to swim fast. Almost nine years after winning an Olympic bronze medal in the men's 100-metre freestyle, the 37-year-old from Mission, B.C., says quality training, not quantity, will get him back on the Olympic starting blocks. "For me, I call it the seniors' discount when the group's doing three rounds and Brent is only doing two rounds. Perfect," Hayden told The Canadian Press on Thursday. "Training programs need to be tailored to the athlete." Rest and recovery are important for Hayden particularly during his current arduous training block at the University of British Columbia Aquatic Centre. "We're in a work phase right now and he's getting a little beat up, but he's swimming fast," his coach Tom Johnson said. "He can't do the work that a 22 or 24-year-old can do, but the work he does is high quality. The respect factor the people in his training group have for him is really high." Hayden, the 2007 world champion and 2011 world runner-up in the 100 freestyle, got back into the pool after a seven-year hiatus because he fell in love with swimming again. "I'm excited to get up on the blocks and put a real stamp on this whole comeback thing," Hayden said. Canada's Olympic swim trials in April in Toronto and by extension this summer's Tokyo Summer Olympics are his goals if the COVID-19 pandemic doesn't derail them. "My wife and I were already discussing what if Tokyo doesn't happen?" Hayden said. "Does that mean this whole comeback would have been for nothing? I don't think so. "I'm feeling like I'm only getting stronger and faster, so if Tokyo doesn't happen, do I just commit and decide 'you know what? I'm going to go to Paris in 2024 and compete as a 40-year-old.' Is that what my story is going to be? That is a possibility." Nutrition, training methods and sport science have extended athletes' careers. Brazilian swimmer Nicholas Santos still competes internationally at age 40 and American Dana Torres was 41 at the 2008 Summer Olympics. Less than six months into his comeback, Hayden swam under the 50-metre freestyle Olympic qualifying standard in Des Moines, Iowa. He captained the International Swimming League's Toronto Titans in Budapest, Hungary in October and November. Hayden swam mostly relays, but banking 15 races in a pandemic-decimated season was key to shedding race rust. ""He just got better and better swimming against the best in the world over a five-week time period," Johnson said. Hayden had fallen out of love with swimming by the time he stepped on the podium in London in 2012. Back spasms that made walking painful and the immense pressure Hayden put on himself to produce an Olympic medal on his third try put him in a dark place. "I was teetering on the edge of depression there for awhile," Hayden recalled. "That definitely weighed into my decision to retire when I did. If I continued swimming, I saw myself going deeper into that hole. It's not a place I wanted to go. "When I did leave, the sport was not in a good place in my heart." Hayden continued to hold swim camps across Canada, but rarely worked out in the pool. He searched out a pool to shoot an instructional video in the summer of 2019, when he and wife Nadina Zarifeh were in Lebanon. "Getting in the water and putting myself through these drills, I started to realize I felt amazing," Hayden recalled. "My stroke felt really finely tuned, which was weird. I started playing around with my speed a little bit." He returned to competition with a different lens on his sport and himself. Hayden is comfortably frank about the mental struggles that contributed to his retirement at 28. "Coming back into the sport now, I'm in such a healthy state of mind," Hayden said. "I definitely came up through the (ranks) feeling if you were struggling emotionally, you don't want your teammates or your competitors to see that because you don't want to be viewed as weak. "What I'm hoping others will see is allowing yourself to be vulnerable actually takes more courage than holding it in." This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 14, 2021. Donna Spencer, The Canadian Press

  • 'They're going to be a force': Maple Leafs' Keefe sees brighter days for Senators

    TORONTO — Sheldon Keefe doesn't expect the Ottawa Senators to be doormats much longer. And after seeing many of their prospects up close in the minors the last few years, not to mention some key off-season acquisitions brought to the nation's capital, the head coach of the Toronto Maple Leafs believes the temperature of the once-nasty Battle of Ontario — a minor skirmish at the best of times since the mid-2000s — is about to rise significantly. "The rivalry certainly will heat up," Keefe said. "They're a team that's going to get better every single day as an organization ... the number of young players they have coming in addition to all the players they've added, it's essentially an entirely new team. "They're going to be a lot more competitive this season, and as they continue to develop they're going to be a force in the league." The NHL's abbreviated 56-game schedule, which includes a newly formed North Division so Canada's seven clubs don't cross the U.S. border because of COVID-19 travel restrictions, will see the Senators and Leafs play nine times between now and May 5, including a back-to-back set Friday and Saturday in Ottawa. "Some of the toughest games we played in the regular season," Keefe said of his team's matchups with the Senators in 2019-20. "There's an extra sense of urgency when Ottawa plays against Toronto. I felt that. "We're expecting no easy nights against the Senators." There were, however, plenty of those for teams across the NHL in recent years. Ottawa finished 30th, 31st and 30th the last three seasons following a stunning roster teardown not long after getting to within a goal of reaching the 2017 Stanley Cup final. But the Senators now appear to be coming out of that painful rebuild. A young core led by Brady Tkachuk and Thomas Chabot was boosted at October's draft, most notably in the form of No. 3 pick Tim Stutzle. Ottawa also made a number of moves for veterans, including goalie Matt Murray, defencemen Erik Gudbranson, Josh Brown and Braydon Coburn, as well as forwards Derek Stepan, Austin Watson, Cedric Paquette and Alex Galchenyuk. "They're obviously looking to make big strides," said Leafs captain John Tavares, who grew up in the Toronto area and remembers the Battle of Ontario's heyday of the late 1990s and early 2000s. "They made a lot of strong moves in the off-season, they have a lot of young players they've been drafting and developing. "Should be a lot of fun, should be a lot of battles, especially when we're seeing them as much as we are. A lot on the line, a lot to play for." The Leafs opened the pandemic-altered schedule Wednesday with a 5-4 overtime victory at home against the Montreal Canadiens in a game where they looked half asleep until one of Toronto's off-season additions — Wayne Simmonds — helped lift his team by fighting Ben Chiarot. "Dropping the gloves and the momentum gained ... that can be talked about," Tavares said of Simmonds. "(But) just the intensity, just the attitude and engagement from him shift in and shift out, being involved physically, being around the puck. Skating, moving his feet, being hard to play against, all those intangibles. "Having that in our lineup and him leading the charge just sends a great message and (sets) a great tone for the group, and is kind of what we're looking for." The additions of Simmonds, fellow veteran forward Joe Thornton and bruising defenceman Zach Bogosian were largely about effort and culture change in Toronto. Ottawa was looking for obvious talent upgrades, but also leadership qualities and an ability to insulate some of its youngsters. Ottawa head coach D.J. Smith, an assistant with the Leafs from 2015 through 2019 under Mike Babcock, said there are similarities between what's happening with the Senators and what his old team went through before becoming a contender. "It's a patient process," he said. "I believe in Ottawa we're going to have a good team for a long time." The Senators, who weren't part of the NHL's summer restart and haven't played since March, are under no illusions about where they're likely to finish in the North Division. With the other six teams on the circuit at different stages of development and expectation, the reality is Ottawa should be in tough to finish anywhere other than last. But the foundation Smith is intent on building is all about battling for every inch of ice — and setting the Senators up for the future. "If we want to have any success farther down the road in the playoffs, you realize they're big, strong teams," he said. "The most competitive people win. We have to continue to be competitive. "As long as do that, we're going to continue to climb." They'll have a first test with their home opener Friday. And then they'll do it all over again 24 hours later. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 14, 2021. Follow @JClipperton_CP on Twitter. Joshua Clipperton, The Canadian Press

  • Toronto FC's Ayo Akinola unable to attend Canada camp due to injury

    Canada Soccer's plan to showcase its men's national program to Toronto FC striker Ayo Akinola has been derailed by injury. Canada Soccer said Thursday that Akinola was one of four players who did not make the camp in Bradenton, Fla., due to medical reasons. The other three are Toronto's Liam Fraser, Orlando City's Tesho Akindele and Vancouver's Michael Baldisimo. A Canadian team spokesman said all four were dealing with injuries. "It is disappointing. We would have loved to see those faces in camp," Canada coach John Herdman said on a virtual media call Thursday. "I really really felt for Ayo," he added. "Because he is that local guy in Toronto and we've been talking seriously since July about this January opportunity. And he was excited. Through the Christmas period, we had quite a few connects. One was about two hours long, just talking about how we see his profile fitting into our team. "To get that call from him, he was actually devastated. In one way it was bittersweet. The bitter bit is he can't come into camp. But the sweet was just to see how he really felt about missing this opportunity, that it did hurt him. It hurt us as well because I think everyone was excited just to see him in that red jersey." The 20-year-old Akinola, who was born in Detroit but moved to Canada when he was one, is eligible to play for Canada, the U.S. and Nigeria. He made his debut for the U.S. senior side in December, scoring in a 6-0 win over El Salvador, but is not cap-tied since the match was a friendly. Akinola, whose Canadian-born younger brother Tom has featured in the Canadian youth setup, has come up through the U.S. ranks and played at the 2017 FIFA U-17 World Cup in India. The Florida camp was seen as a chance to show Akinola what Canada offered. Two English-based players invited to camp have since withdrawn. Theo Corbeanu, an 18-year-old forward, is staying with Wolves’ first team while 17-year-old forward Marcelo Flores remains with Arsenal’s under-18 squad. The surge in COVID-19 cases is being felt on both sides of the Atlantic. "They're going through some really challenging times, similar to us in Canada, in the U.K.," said Herdman. "As Christmas unfolded, I was watching the news and I was just watching it through my hands. You're just dreading to hear it's moving to that next stage of lockdown. "And every time it moved to that next level, you knew if would be more difficult for the clubs to want to release their players. But also for the families." He said Flores' family eventually opted to keep him at home. "Being a parent myself, I know how difficult those decisions are," Herdman said. "We respect that and hopefully another opportunity will open for Marcelo. And the same for Ayo." The Canada camp is slated to run through Jan. 24 at the IMG Center in Bradenton, where the U.S. team is also training. All Canadian players and staff had to record at least two negative COVID-19 test results in the week before their travel to camp. One Canadian player, who has not been identified, tested positive upon arrival in camp and is currently in isolation. Because the camp does not fall into a FIFA international window, Herdman essentially restricted his player selection to North America and leagues that are out of season. Stars like Bayern Munich's Alphonso Davies, Lille's Jonathan David and Besiktas' Cyle Larin were left with their European clubs. Herdman has added Vancouver's Theo Bair, Toronto's Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty and Jacob Shaffelburg, and FC Edmonton's Amer Didic to the camp roster. Vancouver Whitecaps defender Cristian Gutierrez is also headed to the Canadian camp. While born in Quebec, he moved to Chile with his family when he was three and represented Chile at youth level. The 23-year-old has since switched his international allegiance to Canada. The Canadian men are scheduled to take part in an intrasquad scrimmage on the weekend with a training scrimmage against the U.S. planned for the weekend after. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 14, 2021. Follow @NeilMDavidson on Twitter. Neil Davidson, The Canadian Press

  • Steelers' Chase Claypool walks back comments calling Browns 'super classless'

    The rookie had complained the Browns didn't show enough respect for him and JuJu Smith-Schuster after beating them.