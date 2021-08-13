CDC to discuss vaccine boosters, Tropical Depression Fred, 'Jeopardy!' finale: 5 things to know Friday

CDC meets to discuss booster doses for severely immunocompromised

The fewer than 3% of Americans who are severely immunocompromised should be able to get an extra dose of the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, the federal government said late Thursday. People who are on medications or have diseases that suppress their immune system may not have gotten adequate protection from their earlier vaccine doses and are more likely to mount a response to an additional dose, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) determined. The FDA's decision isn't an opening for booster doses for the general population. A study in people with solid organ transplants showed only about 15% had an immune response to the first dose and roughly half mounted one to a second. And another study confirmed the benefit of a third dose among transplant patients. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is expected to recommend the extra shots for some immune-compromised groups after a meeting Friday of its outside advisers.

Fred likely to strengthen as storm watch issued for South Florida

Tropical Depression Fred was slowly strengthening and could regain tropical storm status sometime Friday, forecasters said. The system was dropping heavy rain over parts of Cuba early Friday and was on a forecast track that would carry it toward South Florida by Saturday, the U.S. National Weather Service said. The main threats were rain and flooding. Forecasters issued a tropical storm watch Thursday evening for the Florida Keys and the state's southwest coast. The National Hurricane Center said 3 to 6 inches of rain were expected across the Florida Keys and southern peninsula by Monday. While there is still uncertainty about its track, Fred could make landfall in the state in multiple locations, forecasters said. Fred is the sixth named storm of the 2021 hurricane season and the first in August, breaking a month-long lull after Hurricane Elsa formed in early July.

Judge to hear challenge to DeSantis' mask executive order

A Leon County circuit judge will hold a hearing Friday in a lawsuit filed by parents challenging an executive order by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis that seeks to prevent school districts from requiring students to wear masks during the COVID-19 pandemic. The lawsuit, in part, alleges that the executive order violates part of the Florida Constitution that requires the provision of a "uniform, efficient, safe, secure and high quality system” of public schools. It argues that preventing school districts from requiring masks threatens the safety of schools. DeSantis issued the executive order in July, and has argued that it should be up to parents whether their children wear masks at school. Circuit Judge John Cooper will hear arguments on an emergency motion for an injunction against the executive order.

Marlee Matlin is back on the big screen in Sundance Film Festival runaway hit 'CODA'

Marlee Matlin stars in "CODA" (in theaters and on Apple TV+ Friday), a runaway hit at the Sundance Film Festival with a groundbreaking ensemble of predominantly deaf actors. When writer-director Siân Heder approached the actress with her screenplay about a deaf Gloucester, Massachusetts, family with a hearing teenager Ruby, the Child of Deaf Adults (CODA), Matlin not only signed on for the role of mother Jackie, she became an in-the-trenches collaborator with Heder. Matlin, who lost her hearing due to illness at 18 months old, has experienced a number of Hollywood breakthrough moments as the only deaf actor to win an Academy Award, playing a rebellious student in 1986's "Children of a Lesser God."

Season finale of 'Jeopardy!' airs before new hosts take reins

The season finale of "Jeopardy!" will air Friday, with guest host Joe Buck and returning champion Matt Amaodio, who has joined the Hall of Fame list of legends such as Ken Jennings and James Holzhauer. Amodio secured his 17th victory in Thursday's episode and has won $547,600, landing him at No. 3 on the list of top prize winners. Friday's finale will also be the last episode of the beloved quiz show before new hosts Mike Richards and Miyam Bialik take over hosting duties when season 38 kicks off on September 13. The long-running series announced the pair as permanent hosts Wednesday, with Richards hosting the daily syndicated show and Bialik taking the reins for primetime specials and tournaments on ABC. The announcement also came after the show had 16 guest hosts in the wake of Alex Trebek's death in November.

Contributing: The Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Vaccine booster, Florida storm watch: 5 things to know Friday