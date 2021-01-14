Vaccine administration is much harder than it seems

Even though the long, difficult process of developing an effective vaccine against the coronavirus has ended successfully, now begins another long, difficult process: the act of administering the vaccine into people’s arms. According to Reuters, 10 million doses of the vaccine remain unused. What is going on?

Vaccine administration is much harder than it sounds for at least two reasons: logistics and vaccine refusal.

The logistical problem begins with shipping and storage, since the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines must be kept in the freezer. (The Pfizer vaccine requires an especially cold freezer.) But the logistical problem doesn’t end once the vaccine arrives at its final destination. The process of vaccinating thousands of people in a single location is a challenge in and of itself.

To facilitate the process, patients must register ahead of time rather than standing in line. Not only does this reduce the risk of social congestion, but it allows more efficient allocation of vaccines, which reduces waste.

Solutions to the problems surrounding vaccination

The best way to accomplish this would be with a COVID vaccine app. At least one state will launch an app soon, but every state needs one. Additionally, an app that can factor in age, gender, and other underlying health conditions could help prevent “line jumping.” Medicare might be in a good position to create a federally coordinated registration app, but they have no expertise in scheduling programs. Therefore, there is no national COVID app, and we are unlikely to get one.

Another logistical problem is the observation period required after a person receives the jab. Patients must remain socially distanced, but waiting rooms in most facilities aren’t all that big. Therefore, the rate at which people can be vaccinated is capped. To help address that, we need to work around the clock. After all, President-elect Biden’s goal of fully immunizing one million people a day translates to 1,388 vaccinations per minute (since two doses are required).

Angry politicians have made things worse. New York Governor Andrew Cuomo’s solution is to fine everyone. Healthcare providers that are too slow to vaccinate will be fined $100,000, while those that speed things along by giving the vaccine too freely will be fined $1,000,000. The result is predictable: 54% of New York’s vaccines are sitting idle, and some have been thrown in the trash. Apparently, fines don’t fix logistical problems.

The second challenge is vaccine refusal. Disturbingly, a substantial proportion of frontline health care workers — about 50% in some locations — are refusing the vaccine. Why?

Anti-vaccine propaganda on social media always plays a role, but the problem is much bigger this time. One reason is that much of the public fears that the vaccines were rushed before being properly tested. This is not true, as the Phase III clinical trials enrolled over 30,000 volunteers for each vaccine. But the perception persists. Names like "Operation Warp Speed” probably didn’t help.

In addition to sending a terrible message that frontline health care workers don’t trust the health care system, vaccine refusal also worsens the labor shortage currently hitting hospitals, which in turn exacerbates all of the other logistical problems. What can be done?

How to speed up the sluggish rollout

Two things. First, mass vaccination programs for the general public should occur in large spaces, such as mostly idle school gymnasiums and cafeterias. Also, because so many people are working from home, there is a lot of empty retail space that could be converted into makeshift clinics.

Second, it should be public health policy that frontline health care workers cannot refuse the COVID vaccine. Those who do should be given a choice: Get the jab or lose your job.

Now, the Trump administration announced that all available vaccines are to be released to people aged 65 and older, consistent with the plans of the incoming Biden administration. While this approach has its advocates, we are concerned that the clinical trial data does not support such a move. Specifically, we do not know if the vaccines will remain effective if a second dose is delayed beyond one month. Policymakers may want to reconsider.

Our scientists have done the heavy lifting of providing us with a safe and effective vaccine in record time. Now, it is up to our local governments, public health officials and health care workers to do their part.

Alex Berezow, a Ph.D. microbiologist, is vice president of scientific communications at the American Council on Science and Health. Dr. Chuck Dinerstein, a retired vascular surgeon, is director of medicine at ACSH.

