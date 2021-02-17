Vaccinations for older adults expected by early March

Planning is now underway on how to include seniors 80-years-old and over living on their own in the first phase of the City of Ottawa's vaccination rollout.

On Sunday, the Ontario government announced those seniors living outside long-term care and seniors' residences will now be included as part of the initial priority group.

"This is excellent news given older adults are at greater risk of severe outcomes from COVID-19 infection," wrote members of the city's Emergency Operation Centre (EOC) responsible for the vaccination rollout, in a memo to the mayor and council.

But the memo also included a caveat about supply.

"It is important to note that current vaccine supply does not allow for the immediate vaccination of older adults," reads the memo.

City officials are telling community organizations that serve seniors that the first doses for this population will likely begin in early March.

94% want vaccine: survey

Ottawa Public Health has tasked agencies that work with older adults to survey their clients over 65 to find out how many are interested in receiving the vaccine. This Friday, those organizations will send the results back to inform rollout plans.

Abbotsford House, which offers support services to seniors operated by the Glebe Community Centre, has received back 400 out of 1,000 surveys, and has found 94 per cent of those respondents want the vaccine.

"So overwhelmingly, we do note that the older adults that we're serving would like to have the vaccine," explained Karen Anne Blakely, the director of community programs at the Glebe Centre.

She said the organization will also help seniors get to their vaccine appointments by providing transportation if necessary. It's also surveying volunteers who deliver services to seniors to assess whether they too should be included in the group targeted for vaccination.

'Hope that we will conquer this'

Shirley Allen, 96, responded to the survey to say she wanted the vaccine. Allen has been living in her current home for some forty years and would like to remain independent.

Story continues

"It would make me feel protected," said Allen, adding that the vaccine has boosted spirits and "offers some hope that we will conquer this."

Mary Lou Byron, 80, said she was also happy to hear that she could receive the first dose early next month.

"Everybody that I associate with seem to want it and they're anxious to have it," she said.

But Byron has some concern about the many seniors who may not have been able to respond to the survey or know it's available to them because they don't have access to the internet.

Glebe Centre's Blakely said they're also thinking about the 600 people who didn't answer the survey. She said the centre will reach out by phone to connect with those who are not using computers.

"It's just we need to find ways to get the information to them," she said.