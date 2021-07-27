Vaccination for Children Likely to Begin by August: Union Health Minister

The government will likely begin vaccinating children against COVID-19 by August, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said in a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) parliamentary meet on Tuesday, 27 July, news agency ANI reported.

Further, he said that as more companies are granted production licenses, India will soon be the largest vaccine-producing nation.

Further, AIIMS director Dr Randeep Guleria on Saturday, 24 July, the trials for Bharat Biotech's Covaxin on children are presently underway and the results are expected to be released by September.

"In the coming few weeks or by September, vaccines should be available for children. We should then start in schools in a graded manner as we have been doing for those between 18-45 years of age. That will also give more protection to the child and more confidence to the public that children are safe," PTI quoted Guleria as saying.

Last month, Centre had informed the Supreme Court that Zydus Cadila vaccines have concluded the clinical trial for the age group of 12-18 years and these vaccines may be available soon.



Speaking to NDTV, head of the National Expert Group on Vaccines Dr NK Arora had also that vaccination for children will start by September with the Zydus vaccine for 12 to 18-year-olds.

(With inputs from ANI, PTI and NDTV)

