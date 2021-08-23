Vacationers foiled by wildfire smoke frustrated over partial refunds for Airbnb cancellations

Nelson, B.C., resident William Quinlan is frustrated with his partial refund on a cancellation due to wildfire hazards in July. (William Quinlan - image credit)

In the few days between when William Quinlan made an Airbnb booking in Penticton, B.C., and when he and his family were supposed to check in on July 20, the nearby wildfire situation grew significantly worse.

As the family drove toward the lakefront city in B.C.'s Interior, they were met by what Quinlan describes as a wall of smoke in the Osoyoos area, prompting concerns about the health of their young children, both under the age of four.

The Nk'Mip Creek fire, burning about 40 kilometres south of Penticton, was growing fast and the B.C. government was being pressured to declare a provincial state of emergency.

Fearing the smoke's impact on the health of their children, the Nelson, B.C., parents cancelled their reservation one day before they were supposed to check in.

Quinlan received a refund from Airbnb of only about one-third what he'd paid for three nights accommodation in Penticton.

"It made us feel that Airbnb cares more about profits than it does about their clients' health. We were shocked and surprised, frustrated, of course," said Quinlan.

Vacation hopefuls like Quinlan who shifted home rental plans due to wildfire hazards in British Columbia are voicing frustrations about the lack of complete refunds with the home rental company. However, Airbnb says a policy is in place for penalty-free cancellations.

The Extenuating Circumstances Policy, which accounts for unforeseen events after booking, was activated for wildfire-affected areas in B.C. for bookings made before July 23, and check-ins between July 23 and August 21, Airbnb said in an email.

When CBC News asked why the Quinlan family did not qualify for a refund, Airbnb said "Unfortunately, the reservation ... had a check-in date of July 20 and the policy activation began on July 23."

Airbnb defines affected areas as "where fires are burning, as well as the immediate surrounding areas, along with anywhere else where mandatory evacuation orders are in place."

The policy further states that guests can receive, depending on the circumstances, "a cash refund, travel credit, and/or other consideration."

The partial refund the Quinlan family got was part of the standard cancellation policy for the property they had booked, rather than because of specific concerns over wildfires with the Extenuating Circumstances Policy. Airbnb hosts can choose which cancellation options to offer guests.

Considering the area was blanketed in thick smoke and a massive fire was burning 40 kilometres from Penticton, Quinlan said not qualifying for the policy felt like a betrayal.

"I think in a perfect world, everybody would do the right thing and recognize ... the danger of being approximate to wildfires," he said.

Cleaning fees refunded only

Squamish resident Greg Kelly found himself in a similar situation after booking a trip to Kelowna months in advance of the August long weekend for his dad's 60th birthday.

Kelly and his parents travelled to the Interior city, planning to go ahead with the vacation, but changed their minds upon arrival because the smoke was thick and potentially dangerous.

He cancelled the booking and received a small refund that covered the cleaning fees only.

When CBC News asked why Kelly's reservation didn't qualify for an "extenuating circumstances" refund, Airbnb said it was because it fell outside the policy's "activation areas." The area is determined by fire perimeters and evacuation orders in the area and is updated regularly, they said.

Despite frustrations with the financial loss, Kelly recognizes he could have found a listing with a different cancellation policy. He does not blame the hosts.

"I knew what I booked. The host is doing their job. They're running a business, but you kind of hope that the corporation would have some policy for things like this."

For reservations that qualify for the Extenuating Circumstances Policy, Airbnb says it facilitates the penalty-free cancellation automatically, not the hosts. The policy takes precedence over the host's cancellation policy

When the Extenuating Circumstances Policy is applied, "the host does not keep the money, it is refunded to the guest," Airbnb wrote to CBC News.

For hosts like Cathy Finley, cancellations can create a loss on a significant source of income, however, she says compassion is important.

"Hosts always set their own parameters for refunds. And we do that to protect ourselves. And I think that's a great thing to do. I do think the circumstances in B.C. ... allow us to be more creative and more understanding," said Finley.

Finley fully reimbursed her guests when they couldn't make it to her cabin in Creston, B.C., due to wildfire hazards on the way.

She says the circumstances require understanding both ways.

"I would ask that guests who are cancelling are reasonable with the host, they have to understand that Airbnb is taking a cut,'' she said. "Just bringing back a little bit of common decency would go a long way."