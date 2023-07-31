Vacationers buy Powerball tickets during stops along Missouri road trip — and win big

A Missouri couple was on a weekend getaway when the Powerball jackpot began to soar.

“My husband and I went to Branson for a mini vacation, just to get away,” the wife told Missouri Lottery officials. “We saw the Powerball growing and thought we’d buy some tickets.”

They decided to buy tickets during stops along their road trip, according to a July 28 news release from the Missouri Lottery.

While they were away during the Saturday, July 15 drawing, one of their tickets matched the Powerball and four of the five white balls, officials said. This qualified them for a $50,000 prize.

But the husband and wife had no idea until a few days later.

“We were enjoying our vacation,” the wife told lottery officials. “Saturday and Sunday, I didn’t even check the tickets. I didn’t know until, I think, Tuesday.”

When she finally did start scanning her tickets, she could hardly believe what she saw.

“The third ticket I scanned said, ‘Winning ticket, claim at Lottery,’ and I was like, ‘Well, wait a minute. I know that means it’s over $600,” the woman said when claiming her prize. “I’ve played the Powerball for years, and I know there’s no $600 winner, so it has to be a lot.”

She and her husband double-checked the numbers, then recruited some extra pairs of eyes, according to the release.

“I called my mom, my sister, my brother,” the woman said. “We’re all on FaceTime, and I’m going, ‘Are you guys seeing what I’m seeing?’”

The prize was real, officials said. And now the couple plans to buy a larger vehicle and take more vacations.

The winning ticket was sold at On the Run convenience store in St. James, about 160 miles northeast of Branson.

