7 vacation sandals under $50 at Nordstrom Rack you won’t want to take off all summer

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

When packing for a vacation, ensuring you’re bringing the right shoes is crucial. You’ll likely need shoes that are comfortable to walk around in, options for dinner or anything else you have on your itinerary and, of course, a pair to travel in. And if you’re headed somewhere warm, chances are that means sandals.

Luckily, you don’t have to spend a fortune to bring a few new pairs you can wear on your upcoming trips and all summer. Nordstrom Rack has a ton of vacation-ready sandals to choose from, and we’ve rounded up seven of the best styles that’ll cost you $50 or less.

Nordstrom Rack Steve Madden Willow Knot Slide Sandal $50 $80 Save $30 Pro tip: Spice up a plain look with some bright footwear, and it'll look like you put in way more effort than you did. $50 at Nordstrom Rack

Nordstrom Rack DV by Dolce Vita Thong Heel $35 $60 Save $25 If you need a nicer pair of shoes for a night out, these black sandals will do the trick — they're like your favorite flip-flops except appropriate for evening. $35 at Nordstrom Rack

Nordstrom Rack Steve Madden Tesa Rhinestone Embellished Sandal $45 $70 Save $25 If you want a fancier feel without the added height, you'll love this sparkly pair of flat sandals from Steve Madden. $45 at Nordstrom Rack

Nordstrom Rack SOREL Roaming Easy Slide Sandal $35 $110 Save $75 Neon always looks great with a tan, so you'll definitely want to pack these vibrant SOREL slides. $35 at Nordstrom Rack

Nordstrom Rack Journee Collection Carlotta Slide Sandal $42 $50 Save $8 When in doubt, a classic tan sandal never fails. You can also shop this timeless style in black and blush. $42 at Nordstrom Rack

