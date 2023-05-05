Yahoo Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

7 vacation sandals under $50 at Nordstrom Rack you won’t want to take off all summer

Julia Webb
·1 min read

When packing for a vacation, ensuring you’re bringing the right shoes is crucial. You’ll likely need shoes that are comfortable to walk around in, options for dinner or anything else you have on your itinerary and, of course, a pair to travel in. And if you’re headed somewhere warm, chances are that means sandals.

Luckily, you don’t have to spend a fortune to bring a few new pairs you can wear on your upcoming trips and all summer. Nordstrom Rack has a ton of vacation-ready sandals to choose from, and we’ve rounded up seven of the best styles that’ll cost you $50 or less.

Nordstrom Rack

Steve Madden Willow Knot Slide Sandal

$50$80Save $30
Pro tip: Spice up a plain look with some bright footwear, and it'll look like you put in way more effort than you did.
$50 at Nordstrom Rack
Nordstrom Rack

DV by Dolce Vita Thong Heel

$35$60Save $25
If you need a nicer pair of shoes for a night out, these black sandals will do the trick — they're like your favorite flip-flops except appropriate for evening.
$35 at Nordstrom Rack
Nordstrom Rack

Steve Madden Tesa Rhinestone Embellished Sandal

$45$70Save $25
If you want a fancier feel without the added height, you'll love this sparkly pair of flat sandals from Steve Madden.
$45 at Nordstrom Rack
Nordstrom Rack

SOREL Roaming Easy Slide Sandal

$35$110Save $75
Neon always looks great with a tan, so you'll definitely want to pack these vibrant SOREL slides.
$35 at Nordstrom Rack
Nordstrom Rack

Jeffery Campbell Fleuris Jelly Flip Flop

$25$45Save $20
Florals for spring? We know, we know! But these pretty jelly sandals are too fun to miss out on.
$25 at Nordstrom Rack
Nordstrom Rack

Journee Collection Carlotta Slide Sandal

$42$50Save $8
When in doubt, a classic tan sandal never fails. You can also shop this timeless style in black and blush.
$42 at Nordstrom Rack
Nordstrom Rack

DV by Dolce Vita Laser Cut Thong Sandal

$35$60Save $25
You'll live in these laser-cut sandals, thanks to the contoured footbed and comfortable thong design.
$35 at Nordstrom Rack

