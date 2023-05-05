7 vacation sandals under $50 at Nordstrom Rack you won’t want to take off all summer
Steve Madden Willow Knot Slide Sandal$50 $80Save $30
DV by Dolce Vita Thong Heel$35 $60Save $25
Steve Madden Tesa Rhinestone Embellished Sandal$45 $70Save $25
SOREL Roaming Easy Slide Sandal$35 $110Save $75
Jeffery Campbell Fleuris Jelly Flip Flop$25 $45Save $20
Journee Collection Carlotta Slide Sandal$42 $50Save $8
DV by Dolce Vita Laser Cut Thong Sandal$35 $60Save $25
When packing for a vacation, ensuring you’re bringing the right shoes is crucial. You’ll likely need shoes that are comfortable to walk around in, options for dinner or anything else you have on your itinerary and, of course, a pair to travel in. And if you’re headed somewhere warm, chances are that means sandals.
Luckily, you don’t have to spend a fortune to bring a few new pairs you can wear on your upcoming trips and all summer. Nordstrom Rack has a ton of vacation-ready sandals to choose from, and we’ve rounded up seven of the best styles that’ll cost you $50 or less.
