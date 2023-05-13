Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA) Just Reported, And Analysts Assigned A US$1.53 Price Target

As you might know, Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA) just kicked off its latest quarterly results with some very strong numbers. Revenues and losses per share were both better than expected, with revenues of US$257m leading estimates by 8.9%. Statutory losses were smaller than the analystsexpected, coming in at US$0.10 per share. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. So we collected the latest post-earnings statutory consensus estimates to see what could be in store for next year.

Following the recent earnings report, the consensus from nine analysts covering Vacasa is for revenues of US$1.08b in 2023, implying a considerable 9.8% decline in sales compared to the last 12 months. Losses are predicted to fall substantially, shrinking 38% to US$0.45. Before this latest report, the consensus had been expecting revenues of US$1.07b and US$0.43 per share in losses. So it's pretty clear consensus is mixed on Vacasa after the new consensus numbers; while the analysts held their revenue numbers steady, they also administered a modest increase to per-share loss expectations.

With the increase in forecast losses for next year, it's perhaps no surprise to see that the average price target dipped 17% to US$1.53, with the analysts signalling that growing losses would be a definite concern. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Vacasa at US$2.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$0.90. This is a fairly broad spread of estimates, suggesting that analysts are forecasting a wide range of possible outcomes for the business.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. We would highlight that sales are expected to reverse, with a forecast 13% annualised revenue decline to the end of 2023. That is a notable change from historical growth of 19% over the last year. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the same industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 11% annually for the foreseeable future. So although its revenues are forecast to shrink, this cloud does not come with a silver lining - Vacasa is expected to lag the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts increased their loss per share estimates for next year. Fortunately, the analysts also reconfirmed their revenue estimates, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - although our data does suggest that Vacasa's revenues are expected to perform worse than the wider industry. The consensus price target fell measurably, with the analysts seemingly not reassured by the latest results, leading to a lower estimate of Vacasa's future valuation.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on Vacasa. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. We have estimates - from multiple Vacasa analysts - going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here.

We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 3 warning signs for Vacasa that you need to be mindful of.

