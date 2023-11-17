VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) Looks Interesting, And It's About To Pay A Dividend

It looks like VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) is about to go ex-dividend in the next 4 days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before a company's record date, which is the date on which the company determines which shareholders are entitled to receive a dividend. It is important to be aware of the ex-dividend date because any trade on the stock needs to have been settled on or before the record date. In other words, investors can purchase VAALCO Energy's shares before the 22nd of November in order to be eligible for the dividend, which will be paid on the 21st of December.

The company's upcoming dividend is US$0.063 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of US$0.25 per share to shareholders. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that VAALCO Energy has a trailing yield of 6.0% on the current share price of $4.19. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether VAALCO Energy's dividend is reliable and sustainable. We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. VAALCO Energy is paying out an acceptable 69% of its profit, a common payout level among most companies. Yet cash flow is typically more important than profit for assessing dividend sustainability, so we should always check if the company generated enough cash to afford its dividend. Over the last year it paid out 63% of its free cash flow as dividends, within the usual range for most companies.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. For this reason, we're glad to see VAALCO Energy's earnings per share have risen 13% per annum over the last five years. VAALCO Energy is paying out a bit over half its earnings, which suggests the company is striking a balance between reinvesting in growth, and paying dividends. Given the quick rate of earnings per share growth and current level of payout, there may be a chance of further dividend increases in the future.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. In the last two years, VAALCO Energy has lifted its dividend by approximately 39% a year on average. It's exciting to see that both earnings and dividends per share have grown rapidly over the past few years.

Final Takeaway

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid VAALCO Energy? It's good to see earnings are growing, since all of the best dividend stocks grow their earnings meaningfully over the long run. That's why we're glad to see VAALCO Energy's earnings per share growing, although as we saw, the company is paying out more than half of its earnings and cashflow - 69% and 63% respectively. In summary, while it has some positive characteristics, we're not inclined to race out and buy VAALCO Energy today.

So while VAALCO Energy looks good from a dividend perspective, it's always worthwhile being up to date with the risks involved in this stock. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 2 warning signs with VAALCO Energy and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

