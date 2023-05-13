VAALCO Energy, Inc. Earnings Missed Analyst Estimates: Here's What Analysts Are Forecasting Now

VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) just released its latest quarterly report and things are not looking great. It wasn't a great result overall - while revenue fell marginally short of analyst estimates at US$80m, statutory earnings missed forecasts by an incredible 82%, coming in at just US$0.03 per share. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. We've gathered the most recent statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their earnings models, following these results.

Check out our latest analysis for VAALCO Energy

Taking into account the latest results, the current consensus from VAALCO Energy's twin analysts is for revenues of US$419.4m in 2023, which would reflect a notable 15% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to shoot up 111% to US$0.84. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$400.0m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$1.00 in 2023. While next year's revenue estimates increased, there was also a substantial drop in EPS expectations, suggesting the consensus has a bit of a mixed view of these results.

There's been no major changes to the price target of US$9.33, suggesting that the impact of higher forecast sales and lower earnings won't result in a meaningful change to the business' valuation.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. It's pretty clear that there is an expectation that VAALCO Energy's revenue growth will slow down substantially, with revenues to the end of 2023 expected to display 20% growth on an annualised basis. This is compared to a historical growth rate of 34% over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to see a revenue decline of 3.6% annually. So it's clear that despite the slowdown in growth, VAALCO Energy is still expected to grow meaningfully faster than the wider industry.

Story continues

The Bottom Line

The biggest concern is that the analysts reduced their earnings per share estimates, suggesting business headwinds could lay ahead for VAALCO Energy. Fortunately, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and our data indicates sales are expected to perform better than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$9.33, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. We have analyst estimates for VAALCO Energy going out as far as 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here.

It is also worth noting that we have found 3 warning signs for VAALCO Energy (1 can't be ignored!) that you need to take into consideration.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here