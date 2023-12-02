With va-Q-tec AG (HMSE:VQT) It Looks Like You'll Get What You Pay For

When close to half the companies in the Machinery industry in Germany have price-to-sales ratios (or "P/S") below 0.6x, you may consider va-Q-tec AG (HMSE:VQT) as a stock to avoid entirely with its 2.9x P/S ratio. However, the P/S might be quite high for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

How va-Q-tec Has Been Performing

For example, consider that va-Q-tec's financial performance has been poor lately as its revenue has been in decline. Perhaps the market believes the company can do enough to outperform the rest of the industry in the near future, which is keeping the P/S ratio high. However, if this isn't the case, investors might get caught out paying too much for the stock.

How Is va-Q-tec's Revenue Growth Trending?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should far outperform the industry for P/S ratios like va-Q-tec's to be considered reasonable.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered a frustrating 5.7% decrease to the company's top line. However, a few very strong years before that means that it was still able to grow revenue by an impressive 53% in total over the last three years. So we can start by confirming that the company has generally done a very good job of growing revenue over that time, even though it had some hiccups along the way.

Comparing that to the industry, which is only predicted to deliver 0.2% growth in the next 12 months, the company's momentum is stronger based on recent medium-term annualised revenue results.

With this information, we can see why va-Q-tec is trading at such a high P/S compared to the industry. It seems most investors are expecting this strong growth to continue and are willing to pay more for the stock.

The Key Takeaway

While the price-to-sales ratio shouldn't be the defining factor in whether you buy a stock or not, it's quite a capable barometer of revenue expectations.

We've established that va-Q-tec maintains its high P/S on the strength of its recent three-year growth being higher than the wider industry forecast, as expected. In the eyes of shareholders, the probability of a continued growth trajectory is great enough to prevent the P/S from pulling back. If recent medium-term revenue trends continue, it's hard to see the share price falling strongly in the near future under these circumstances.

Before you settle on your opinion, we've discovered 2 warning signs for va-Q-tec that you should be aware of.

