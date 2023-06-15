V-ZUG Holding's (VTX:VZUG) Returns On Capital Not Reflecting Well On The Business

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. However, after investigating V-ZUG Holding (VTX:VZUG), we don't think it's current trends fit the mold of a multi-bagger.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for V-ZUG Holding:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.022 = CHF11m ÷ (CHF607m - CHF126m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

Thus, V-ZUG Holding has an ROCE of 2.2%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Consumer Durables industry average of 9.7%.

In the above chart we have measured V-ZUG Holding's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering V-ZUG Holding here for free.

So How Is V-ZUG Holding's ROCE Trending?

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at V-ZUG Holding doesn't inspire confidence. Around five years ago the returns on capital were 25%, but since then they've fallen to 2.2%. However it looks like V-ZUG Holding might be reinvesting for long term growth because while capital employed has increased, the company's sales haven't changed much in the last 12 months. It may take some time before the company starts to see any change in earnings from these investments.

What We Can Learn From V-ZUG Holding's ROCE

Bringing it all together, while we're somewhat encouraged by V-ZUG Holding's reinvestment in its own business, we're aware that returns are shrinking. Since the stock has declined 15% over the last year, investors may not be too optimistic on this trend improving either. All in all, the inherent trends aren't typical of multi-baggers, so if that's what you're after, we think you might have more luck elsewhere.

V-ZUG Holding does have some risks though, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for V-ZUG Holding that you might be interested in.

