V&A sells vase for £58 - then pays £150,000 for sculpture by same artist

The Victoria & Albert Museum (V&A) has bought a 19th century statuette for £150,000 after its “cavalier” curators sold an ivory vase by the same artist for £58 in 1960.

Both works are by French sculptor Henry de Triqueti, a “sculptor to the princes”, whose patrons included Queen Victoria.

Jeremy Warren, honorary curator of sculpture at the Ashmolean Museum, Oxford, told the Telegraph that, while it is “a really splendid acquisition”, the V&A perhaps would not have needed to buy the latest sculpture if previous generations of curators had been “less cavalier” about 19th century art.

He said: “The V&A had Triqueti’s masterpiece, an ivory vase that he made in 1860, which was got rid of in 1960 and may well have been destroyed by whoever bought it, research suggests. It’s shameful.”

He believes that this should serve as a warning of the perils of “deaccessioning” or disposing of works in public institutions.

The “Vase of Dreams”, a creation in bronze and ivory, was just over a metre high and inspired by classical and Renaissance art and literature.

The £58 it fetched in 1960 is equivalent to £1,700 today. But the vase’s value would be a six figure sum now.

What makes the V&A’s disposal all the more painful is that, when the vase was auctioned, it was probably bought for its materials, according to a scholarly article in the Burlington magazine in 2019, which described it as among Triqueti’s major achievements after he moved to England.

But in an internal letter, the then V&A director wrote that it should be sold as “redundant or outside the scope of the collections or some other all-embracing phrase”.

The latest acquisition, “Cleopatra Dying”, is a carved ivory and cast bronze piece that dates from 1859, measuring 38cm in height.

It depicts the suicide of the Egyptian queen Cleopatra, depicted as she takes her last breath, bitten by an asp that is still coiled around her left arm.

It was purchased with support from the Art Fund and the Henry Moore Foundation, among various foundations and trusts.

The V&A’s cataloguing notes that Queen Victoria and Prince Albert saw it when it was exhibited in London in 1859 and in 1860, with the Vase of Dreams - which it describes as “now presumed lost”.

One museum insider said: “It’s really very serious, particularly when the director, Tristram Hunt, has been advocating for deaccessioning to be made possible.”

The National Heritage Act, established in 1983, prohibits trustees of select national museums from relinquishing objects in their collections unless, for example, they are duplicates or damaged beyond repair. Before that legislation, the V&A was among museums that could dispose of works.

Last year, Dr Hunt, a former Labour MP, had called for the law to be revisited, telling the BBC: “Museums hold an awful lot of material now … some of which should be disposed, and we don’t have the freedom to do that.”

In February, he told The House: “I am still of the same view. But ministers have said that it is not on the cards so I have to respect that.”

‘Out of fashion’

Dr Warren said: “The [Vase of Dreams] was considered one of the great works of the time. When things go out of fashion, later generations can think they know better.”

He said of the objects that the V&A has disposed of over decades: “It’s absolutely terrible in hindsight. It started happening from the 1920s. They regularly got rid of things that would be regarded as really important now.”

A 2003 report by the National Museum Directors’ Conference lamented the loss of V&A objects such as a set of 18th-century gilt wood chairs, sold in 1949: “They were acquired by the then King of Libya and turned into mirror frames and stools. This was a decision bitterly regretted when it was subsequently discovered that the chairs… were from a set commissioned by the Venetian Doge Paolo Renier (1710-79).”

The V&A said: “The V&A’s collecting priorities have shifted over the past century. Historically, in rare cases museum objects were disposed of in specific circumstances – our archival records dating from the 1960s show that the ‘Vase of Dreams’…was considered ‘irrelevant’ to the Bethnal Green [branch of the V&A], where it was housed.”

