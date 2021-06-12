V Hanumanth Rao urges Sonia Gandhi to send AICC observers to decide new Telangana Congress chief

Senior Congress leader V Hanumantha Rao. [Photo/ANI]

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 12 (ANI): Senior leader of Telangana Congress and former Member of Parliament, V Hanumantha Rao on Saturday wrote a letter to party's interim president Sonia Gandhi to send All India Congress Committee (AICC) observers to decide the new Telangana Congress chief.

Rao in his letter highlighted that differences of opinions between the loyal Congress leaders and migrant leaders who come from other parties have been going on since past few years in the Telangana Congress Committee.

He stated that the party deputed AICC observers to sort out the party issues and to set the affairs right in states like Punjab, Kerala Karnataka, adding that Madhosodan Mistry was sent as AICC observer in Karnataka, while Mallikarjun Kharge was made observer to look after the party matters in Punjab.

He, however, added that when it comes to Telangana Congress affairs, the AICC high command "solely depends on whatever reports are being sent by Manickam Tagore".

The Congress leader in his letter suggested that it would be much beneficial if AICC observers are also sent to Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC), rather than "depending on the lone TPCC in-charge in order to elicit the opinions from all the quarters and senior and junior leaders."

The Congress leader urged Sonia Gandhi to adopt the same policy like in Karnataka, Punjab and Kerala and send AICC observers to Telangana and obtain the opinions of all the senior Congress leaders before taking major decisions including the appointment of TPCC President and CLP leader. He warned her that taking a "hasty decision" by relying on TPCC in-charge may cause severe damage to the party.

Speaking about the 12 leaders, who defected from TDP and won as MLAs from the Congress party tickets, had left the party, he said there is no guarantee that those who come from other parties will remain in Congress or not.

He made these suggestions in the larger interests of Congress Party in Telangana and to further strengthen the party to effectively face 2024 general elections.

This comes days after Rao had slammed party MP Revanth Reddy and opposed his appointment as TPCC president.

On June 4, Rao had said that how can a leader who has allegations of 'note for vote' and 'money laundering' against him, become the TPCC President and demanded a review meeting to be held by the Congress High Command to know the opinion of senior Congress leaders in selecting the new TPCC President.

Speaking to ANI, the Congress leader had said, "People of Telangana are now focusing more on corruption. Recently a leader from the ruling party, Etela Rajender has been removed from his position after land grabbing allegations against him. How it is when a person who has allegations of 'Note for Vot' and Money Laundering against him becomes the TPCC President."

He had said that the Congress party, despite losing in several recently held elections, has not conducted any review meeting.

"I demand the Congress High Command to call all the senior leaders to Delhi and take the opinion in selecting the next TPCC President," Rao had said. (ANI)