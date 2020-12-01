VÍS: Flöggun - Stefnir

Bruce Arians needs to spend less time offering excuses and make some significant adjustments to his Tom Brady-led offence.
The Marlins added a submariner to their bullpen in a trade with the Indians.
The Broncos had to pull up wide receiver Kendall Hinton from the practice squad on Sunday, and it did not go well.
Negotiations have reportedly moved "beyond just talking” with George Springer, indicating the Blue Jays could be inching closer to landing the star free agent.
The big man won an NBA championship with the Warriors in 2015.
A "shot, shot-and-a-half" of Hennessy is how Marshawn Lynch used to lube his engine before every NFL game — his go-to pregame superstition, he says.
This is the third time this game, initially scheduled for Thanksgiving, has been delayed by the NFL.
Giants quarterback Daniel Jones managed to avoid a major hamstring injury after leaving Sunday's game.
If you're all Christmas'ed out, the NFL invites you to spend nearly 12 hours on the couch watching football on Dec. 26.
Colts doctors discovered the tumor in Rigoberto Sanchez's body before it had the chance to spread.
As you gear up for the fantasy playoffs, Andy Behrens and Scott Pianowski are here to fine-tune your roster as we finally climb over the final bye weeks of the season. Tom Brady managers are looking for a QB as Tampa Bay is off this week. Should you turn to Kirk Cousins or another signal-caller? At the running back position, Cam Akers clocked in a decent performance last week. Is that type of production here to stay or should you target Frank Gore or Alexander Mattison? The wide receiver and tight end positions continue to thin out as this season drags on. Let Scott and Andy pick a few potential league winners to add to your roster.
Philly and Wentz look like they’d be better apart, but his contract makes that almost impossible. Joined at the bank, they are flailing together.
It's weird to see the Browns with an 8-3 next to them in the standings.
One bettor had $500,000 riding on the Eagles' weird decision to go for 2.
Watch the Seattle Seahawks vs. Philadelphia Eagles highlights from Week 12 of the 2020 season. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL.com
The Eagles will regret not drafting DK Metcalf for a long time.
Mike Minor and Michael A. Taylor ink deals with the Royals on this edition of FastCast
"I don't anticipate any problems in being able to coach the game this week."
This is going to take some getting used to.
Dr. Anthony Fauci told Yahoo Sports Monday that it’s unlikely NBA teams will be able to host full-capacity crowds during the 2020-21 season.