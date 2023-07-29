V.F Insiders Added US$2.3m Of Stock To Their Holdings

Generally, when a single insider buys stock, it is usually not a big deal. However, when several insiders are buying, like in the case of V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC), it sends a favourable message to the company's shareholders.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At V.F

The Independent Director Mark Hoplamazian made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$491k worth of shares at a price of US$28.04 each. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of US$19.69. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

While V.F insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It appears that V.F insiders own 0.7% of the company, worth about US$54m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Do The V.F Insider Transactions Indicate?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded V.F shares in the last quarter. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. Insiders own shares in V.F and we see no evidence to suggest they are worried about the future. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. When we did our research, we found 4 warning signs for V.F (2 shouldn't be ignored!) that we believe deserve your full attention.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

