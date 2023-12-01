Uzo Aduba Welcomes First Child With Husband Robert Sweeting: 'My Heart Is Full'

Uzo Aduba has announced the birth of her first child, a baby girl named Adaiba Lee Nonyem.

The “Orange Is the New Black” actor shared the news on social media Thursday, writing that she had “never been in love so quickly.”

“I really don’t know what to say, guys. My heart is full,” she wrote, alongside a photo that showed her snuggling the newborn in a hospital bed.

“Thank you, God. I have joy like a fountain. I have witnessed a miraculous thing, and I feel blessed to know you are ours,” she continued. “We love you so much, Adaiba Lee Nonyem - Daughter of the people, treasurer of the mother’s names who came before you.”

Aduba then celebrated becoming a parent, noting that she had “joined the club” of motherhood.

“I hear the dues are high, but the membership is completely worth it,” she said.

Robert Sweeting (left) and Uzo Aduba are seen together at the Tony Awards on June 11 in New York City.

Aduba welcomed baby Adaiba with her husband, filmmaker Robert Sweeting.

The couple had announced in June that they were expecting their first child together, with the Emmy winner posting a video that showed her holding up a white onesie.

“Look what God has done,” she wrote in the caption of her social media post.

Aduba revealed in 2021 that she had quietly married Sweeting the year prior. She wrote on Instagram at the time that her husband was the “best thing that ever happened” to her.

