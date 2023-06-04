Uzma Berhad's (KLSE:UZMA) Intrinsic Value Is Potentially 22% Below Its Share Price

Key Insights

The projected fair value for Uzma Berhad is RM0.51 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Current share price of RM0.66 suggests Uzma Berhad is potentially 29% overvalued

When compared to theindustry average discount of -87%, Uzma Berhad's competitors seem to be trading at a greater premium to fair value

How far off is Uzma Berhad (KLSE:UZMA) from its intrinsic value? Using the most recent financial data, we'll take a look at whether the stock is fairly priced by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. Our analysis will employ the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Don't get put off by the jargon, the math behind it is actually quite straightforward.

Remember though, that there are many ways to estimate a company's value, and a DCF is just one method. Anyone interested in learning a bit more about intrinsic value should have a read of the Simply Wall St analysis model.

Step By Step Through The Calculation

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. To begin with, we have to get estimates of the next ten years of cash flows. Seeing as no analyst estimates of free cash flow are available to us, we have extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the company's last reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 Levered FCF (MYR, Millions) RM42.2m RM36.2m RM33.0m RM31.3m RM30.5m RM30.3m RM30.5m RM30.9m RM31.6m RM32.4m Growth Rate Estimate Source Est @ -21.84% Est @ -14.22% Est @ -8.88% Est @ -5.15% Est @ -2.53% Est @ -0.70% Est @ 0.58% Est @ 1.48% Est @ 2.10% Est @ 2.54% Present Value (MYR, Millions) Discounted @ 20% RM35.3 RM25.3 RM19.3 RM15.3 RM12.5 RM10.4 RM8.7 RM7.4 RM6.3 RM5.4

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = RM146m

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 3.6%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 20%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2032 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = RM32m× (1 + 3.6%) ÷ (20%– 3.6%) = RM209m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= RM209m÷ ( 1 + 20%)10= RM35m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is RM181m. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of RM0.7, the company appears slightly overvalued at the time of writing. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.

dcf

The Assumptions

Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. Part of investing is coming up with your own evaluation of a company's future performance, so try the calculation yourself and check your own assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Uzma Berhad as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 20%, which is based on a levered beta of 2.000. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

Looking Ahead:

Valuation is only one side of the coin in terms of building your investment thesis, and it shouldn't be the only metric you look at when researching a company. DCF models are not the be-all and end-all of investment valuation. Preferably you'd apply different cases and assumptions and see how they would impact the company's valuation. For example, changes in the company's cost of equity or the risk free rate can significantly impact the valuation. What is the reason for the share price exceeding the intrinsic value? For Uzma Berhad, there are three additional items you should assess:

