UWM Holdings (NYSE:UWMC) Has Affirmed Its Dividend Of $0.10

UWM Holdings Corporation (NYSE:UWMC) will pay a dividend of $0.10 on the 11th of January. This means the annual payment is 6.7% of the current stock price, which is above the average for the industry.

UWM Holdings' Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

We like to see robust dividend yields, but that doesn't matter if the payment isn't sustainable. Based on the last payment, earnings were actually smaller than the dividend, and the company was actually spending more cash than it was making. This high of a dividend payment could start to put pressure on the balance sheet in the future.

According to analysts, EPS should be several times higher next year. If recent patterns in the dividend continue, we could see the payout ratio reaching 32% which is fairly sustainable.

UWM Holdings Doesn't Have A Long Payment History

Looking back, the dividend has been stable, but the company hasn't been paying a dividend for very long so we can't be confident that the dividend will remain stable through all economic environments. The last annual payment of $0.40 was flat on the annual payment from3 years ago. We like that the dividend hasn't been shrinking. However we're conscious that the company hasn't got an overly long track record of dividend payments yet, which makes us wary of relying on its dividend income.

The Dividend Has Limited Growth Potential

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. Unfortunately things aren't as good as they seem. EPS has fallen over the last year, with this year's number 77% below last year. Decreases in earnings as large as this could start to put some pressure on the dividend if they are sustained for several years. Any one year of performance can be misleading for a variety of reasons, so we wouldn't like to form any strong conclusions based on these numbers alone.

We're Not Big Fans Of UWM Holdings' Dividend

Overall, while some might be pleased that the dividend wasn't cut, we think this may help UWM Holdings make more consistent payments in the future. The company seems to be stretching itself a bit to make such big payments, but it doesn't appear they can be consistent over time. Overall, this doesn't get us very excited from an income standpoint.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. For example, we've identified 3 warning signs for UWM Holdings (2 can't be ignored!) that you should be aware of before investing. Is UWM Holdings not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

