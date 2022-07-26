Uwe Seeler, footballer who played in four World Cups and helped to knock out England in 1970 – obituary

  • Uwe Seeler
    German footballer
Uwe Seeler at a celebration of his 75th birthday in Hamburg in 2011 - Angelika Warmuth/EPA/Shutterstock
Uwe Seeler at a celebration of his 75th birthday in Hamburg in 2011 - Angelika Warmuth/EPA/Shutterstock

Uwe Seeler, who has died aged 85, was a footballer who played in four World Cups for West Germany; a powerful and prolific striker, he captained the side that lost to England in the 1966 final, but four years later he scored the equaliser as the Germans came from 2-0 down to beat the reigning world champions 3-2 in their quarter-final in León, Mexico.

He was born on November 5 1936 in Hamburg, where his father Erwin, a former player for the city’s biggest club, SV Hamburg, worked at the harbour; his mother was Anny. Uwe joined his father’s old club and made his first-team debut aged only 16. “I played Göttingen at Rothenbaum stadium against a man almost twice my size and weight,” he recalled. “But, despite that, I was pretty good, winning some aerial challenges as well.”

Though on the small side at just under 5ft 7in, he was so impressive from the outset that he was still only 17 when he was called up by Sepp Herberger into the national squad. He won his first cap, at outside-left against France, a few months after “the Miracle of Bern”, when West Germany had beaten Hungary, one of the greatest teams ever to play the game, in the 1954 World Cup final in Switzerland.

Seeler in action in 1954 - ullstein bild/ullstein bild via Getty Images)
Seeler in action in 1954 - ullstein bild/ullstein bild via Getty Images)

He was an automatic choice for the 1958 tournament in Sweden, and scored twice as the Germans topped their group and reached the semi-finals, where they lost to the hosts. Four years later in Chile he scored another two as his side advanced to the quarters, only to lose 1-0 to Yugoslavia.

Seeler was in his pomp in 1966 in England and led a formidable side that featured the likes of Beckenbauer, Haller, Overath, Held and Schnellinger. Once again, they eased through the group stage, Seeler scoring the winner against Spain as Germany ensured that they topped Group 2.

He scored again as Uruguay were brushed aside 4-0 in the quarter-finals, and showed the value of a cool head when Horacio Troche was sent off for kicking Lothar Emmerich in the stomach. As he departed, the Uruguay captain slapped Seeler in the face, trying to provoke the German into retaliating and getting himself sent off, but in vain. “The silly fellow was trying to provoke me,” Seeler laughed later.

Following a 2-1 victory over USSR the Germans were in the final to face the hosts. England were a minute or so away from victory at Wembley, leading 2-1, when Jack Charlton leaned on Seeler and conceded a free-kick from which Wolfgang Weber scored to take the game into extra time.

When Geoff Hurst famously made it 3-2 with his “goal” that supposedly crossed the line after hitting the underside of the bar, several of the West Germans were incensed, surrounding the referee, but Seeler pulled them away and told them to get on with the game. Although he never begrudged England their victory, unlike some of his teammates, a photo of him looking desolate as he trooped off the pitch at the end was voted sports photograph of the century by the readers of Kicker magazine.

Though the rise of Gerd Müller – “Der Bomber” – meant that he was no longer first-choice as lead striker, Seeler was happy to play in a deeper position, feeding his rival, to whom he became friend and mentor. They made a dynamic pairing in the 1970 World Cup in Mexico and Seeler scored three times as West Germany progressed to the semi-finals.

Seeler takes on Bobby Moore and Martin Peters in the 1966 World Cup final - Rolls Press/Popperfoto via Getty Images
Seeler takes on Bobby Moore and Martin Peters in the 1966 World Cup final - Rolls Press/Popperfoto via Getty Images

The first of those goals came in the 56th minute of their opening game, a 2-1 win against Morocco, and made Seeler the first player to score in four World Cups. Three minutes later Pele emulated him, scoring for Brazil against Czechoslovakia.

While German fortunes were in the ascendancy, England still presented a tough obstacle in the quarter-finals, and duly went 2-0 up. Franz Beckenbauer got one back, then with eight minutes of normal time left Karl-Heinz Schnellinger lifted a hopeful ball into the penalty area. Seeler managed to connect with the back of his head and send the ball over a hapless Peter Bonetti. Muller scored in extra time and Germany’s revenge for 1966 was complete.

Their semi-final, against Italy, was one of the craziest top-level matches ever seen, 1-1 after 90 minutes but 4-3 to Italy after 120 despite two goals from “Der Bomber”; throughout much of the game the German fans chanted “Uwe, Uwe, Uwe”.

It was his last game for his country; he had scored 43 goals in 72 internationals.

Seeler jumps for the ball with Norman Hunter, watched by Colin Bell, left, and Brian Labone, in the 1970 World Cup quarter-final in León, Mexico - Rolls Press/Popperfoto via Getty Images
Seeler jumps for the ball with Norman Hunter, watched by Colin Bell, left, and Brian Labone, in the 1970 World Cup quarter-final in León, Mexico - Rolls Press/Popperfoto via Getty Images

The 1970 World Cup was Seeler’s favourite of the four he played in, he said: “The excitement was unbelievable. Even the players who became world champions in 1974 later said that the Mexico World Cup was the best. The German team travelled around to little Mexican towns giving out presents, and the people were so gracious. It was very moving.”

On the home front he was a one-club man, and was German footballer of the year in 1960, 1964 and 1970. He won the league title in 1960 with Hamburg – scoring 36 goals along the way – and hit a hat-trick in the 3-0 victory against Borussia Dortmund in the 1963 West German cup final.

In 1961 they also reached the European Cup semi-finals, losing to Barcelona in a play-off, and in 1968 the European Cup-Winners’ Cup final, a defeat to AC Milan (though Seeler was the competition’s top scorer that season). He played his final game for Hamburg in 1972, having scored 507 goals in 587 matches.

Seeler is honoured on his 80th birthday at Hamburg's home game against Borussia Dortmund in 2016 - Christian Charisius/EPA/Shutterstock
Seeler is honoured on his 80th birthday at Hamburg's home game against Borussia Dortmund in 2016 - Christian Charisius/EPA/Shutterstock

In retirement – which in 1978 was interrupted by a single game for Cork Celtic – he worked for Adidas, as well as establishing his own sportswear company, and setting up other businesses, including a petrol station. He served as president of Hamburg SV for three years during the 1990s, only to resign when he took responsibility for a financial scandal in which he was not implicated. He was made an honorary citizen of the city in 2003.

Uwe Seeler is survived by his wife Ilka, a former handball player, and by their three daughters. His grandson Levin Öztunali is a midfielder for the Bundesliga side Union Berlin.

Uwe Seeler, born November 5 1936, died July 21 2022

