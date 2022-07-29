UW Huskies predicted to finish sixth in Pac-12 in 2022 by preseason media poll

The Pac-12 released the results of its preseason media poll Thursday, with the Washington Huskies predicted to finish sixth in the conference in 2022.

UW, after losing each of its final four games last fall and stumbling to a 4-8 overall record and 3-6 record in conference play, finished fifth in the Pac-12 North in 2021.

The Huskies were picked to finish as runner-up behind eventual division champion Oregon in last summer’s preseason media poll, but dropped Pac-12 contests to Oregon State, UCLA, Oregon, Arizona State, Colorado and Washington State in the season-ending Apple Cup.

UW begins its 2022 season against Kent State on Sept. 3 in Seattle, and will play four conference home games, including hosting Stanford in its conference opener on Sept. 24. The Huskies also play Pac-12 opponents Arizona, Oregon State and Colorado at home this season, while visiting UCLA, Arizona State, Cal and WSU.

Utah, which topped the Pac-12 South last season and went on to win the conference title, has been picked to repeat as Pac-12 champions in 2022.

Oregon was the top pick in the conference last season and won the Pac-12 North, but fell to the Utes in the championship game. The Ducks have been predicted to finish runner-up to the Utes again this fall.

The two Los Angeles schools in USC and UCLA, as well as Oregon State, round out the top five in this season’s poll.

The two teams in the Pac-12 who finish with the highest conference winning percentages — the Pac-12 will not be split into divisions this season — will compete for the conference title on Dec. 2 in Las Vegas.

The full results of the poll are listed below. First-place votes are listed in parenthesis:

1. Utah (26)

2. Oregon (2)

3. USC (5)

4. UCLA

5. Oregon State

6. Washington

7. Washington State

8. Stanford

9. California

10. Arizona State

11. Arizona

12. Colorado