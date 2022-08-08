UW Huskies have new options in the backfield. Who will stand out at running back?

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Lauren Smith
·5 min read
Cheyenne Boone/cboone@thenewstribune.com
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Ryan Grubb
    American college football coach
  • Kalen DeBoer
    American football player and coach

The Huskies will spend the weeks leading up to their season-opener against Kent State sorting out their backfield.

Beyond the three-player competition at quarterback.

Four days into fall practices on Montlake, the Huskies have a steady rotation of running backs piling up reps on the main field at Husky Stadium during scrimmage periods.

This after the group was so thin in the spring, having graduated two seasoned contributors in Sean McGrew and Kamari Pleasant, and missing others due to injury.

So, how does the program begin to decide who will line up with the offense when Washington plays its first snaps of the season Sept. 3?

“Grade every snap, give guys quality reps, give them the same opportunities, get them in position to make plays and see who’s making the most plays,” Huskies offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb said following Saturday morning’s third practice.

Early on, four running backs — Virginia transfer Wayne Taulapapa, Nebraska transfer Will Nixon and returners Cameron Davis and Sam Adams II — have been featured most often during 11-on-11 sessions with the first- and second-team offenses.

This is the first time UW’s new coaching staff is getting extended looks at each of them.

“I think first and foremost we wanted to get the guys we hadn’t seen a lot of reps,” Huskies coach Kalen DeBoer said Sunday.

Taulapapa and Nixon both committed to UW during the first week of spring practices, then joined the Huskies in the summer, and were the first two running backs to take snaps during team periods in fall camp.

Taulapapa, a graduate transfer, brings the most experience to the group after playing in 40 games and starting 27 during his four-year career in the ACC, where he averaged 4.5 yards per carry and scored 19 rushing touchdowns. He was also a 3,000-plus-yard rusher in high school.

“He’s played a lot of football,” Grubb said. “They played a lot of different backs at Virginia, but he’s got a lot of reps and game experience.”

Taulapapa also brings leadership to the running backs room after spending four seasons at Virginia, and was one of the Cavaliers’ captains in 2021.

“His demeanor and how he handles his business, he’s a grown man,” Grubb said. “He’s doing a great job.”

Nixon announced his transfer to UW two days after Taulapapa following two seasons as a wide receiver at Nebraska. The redshirt freshman is listed as both a running back and wide receiver on UW’s roster, but has primarily lined up in the backfield, with his pass-catching ability a draw in the Huskies’ new offensive system.

“In this offense, that’s what our running backs do,” Grubb said. “They’re going to be utilized in the pass game. So, his ability to get out there on the edge and getting mismatches … we really feel like we can get him in the game in that.”

Davis is the Huskies’ top returning contributor at running back from last season, and has recorded carries in each of his first three seasons at UW, but did not participate in the spring due to injury. Adams, who did not appear in a game his first two seasons, was also limited in the spring.

DeBoer noted the importance of get the running backs who did not participate in camp in April “caught up to speed on the reps they need to truly be in there and run the offense.”

“Those mental reps are important, but the reps when we’re actually on the field, those are a little different,” he said.

UW has even more options in a group that includes seven scholarship players. The coaching staff saw both transfer Aaron Dumas — who led New Mexico in rushing as a true freshman last fall, and piled up a career-best 143 yards and a touchdown against DeBoer and Fresno State — and third-year running back Jay’Veon Sunday throughout the spring.

“I told the guys like Aaron Dumas and Sunday back in May, said ‘Hey, we got to see you guys a lot.’ And now that we’re in a few practices, those guys are getting more of their reps and balancing out again,” DeBoer said.

Richard Newton is another experienced returner, entering his fifth college season, and has played in 16 games the past three seasons, but missed most of the 2021 season with a knee injury and has been limited.

As with the quarterbacks competition, UW will have to sort out its running backs situation in the weeks ahead.

Beyond the playmaking ability, Grubb also said they’re looking for “who’s available, dependable and durable.” How well the running backs can block and catch passes out of the backfield in this new offense will also factor in.

“No question,” DeBoer said. “You’ve got to be diverse, but you’ve got to do those things in particular. That’s the name of the game.”

EXTRA POINTS

Two-time All-Pac-12 left tackle Jaxson Kirkland returned to the field Sunday after making an early exit from Saturday’s practice, and participated in positional drills, but not in scrimmage periods.

The senior is back for a sixth season at UW after initially planning to enter the 2022 NFL Draft, but later undergoing ankle surgery.

He did not participate in spring practices while waiting for clearance to return to the program from the NCAA, and the Huskies are “easing into it” with his return.

“If he’s a little bit sore in an area, we’re going to make sure we take precautions and let him work through it,” DeBoer said.

Kirkland played starting reps the first three days alongside a first-team offensive line that has also regularly included Troy Fautanu (left guard), Corey Luciano (center), Henry Bainivalu (right guard) and Roger Rosengarten (right tackle).

The Huskies have an off day Monday before resuming camp Tuesday, having practiced for four consecutive days for the first time this year.

“Four good days,” DeBoer said. “Really is. We haven’t had back-to-back practices ever because this spring we went every other day. So, putting back-to-back was the first challenge, then stacking three and then stacking four. I am very confident that we stacked a strong three, and today was a really solid practice.”

DeBoer is scheduled to throw out the ceremonial first pitch at T-Mobile Park on Monday night before the Mariners host the Yankees in the first game of a three-game series.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Rockies vs. D-backs Highlights

    Walker, Rivera, Davies lead D-backs over Rockies, 6-4

  • Chun takes halfway lead at Women's British Open

    MUIRFIELD, Scotland (AP) — In Gee Chun is making another strong run at a major. The South Korean golfer took the halfway lead at the Women's British Open after a 5-under 66 in the second round on Friday, putting her in position to challenge for a second major title of the year, and fourth overall. Chun had an 8-under total of 134, putting her one shot ahead of South Africa’s Ashleigh Buhai and Sweden’s Madelene Sagstrom, who both shot 65. Seven-time major winner Inbee Park, also of South Korea,

  • Calgary is a 'great fit' for new Flame Huberdeau

    CALGARY — After a tumultuous start to the off-season, the Calgary Flames announced some good news late Thursday night with the signing of newly acquired left-winger Jonathan Huberdeau to an eight-year, $84 million contract extension. “They're the team that traded for me, and you want to play for a team that wants you,” said Huberdeau on Friday morning. “I'm excited to be a Flame for the next nine years. That was my goal right, from the get-go, and we got it done.” Last season, Calgary was 50-21-

  • Jonathan Huberdeau gets $84M, 8-year extension with the Flames

    CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — The Calgary Flames and recently acquired forward Jonathan Huberdeau have agreed to an $84 million, eight-year contract extension. The 29-year-old Huberdeau came to Calgary from the Florida Panthers with defenseman MacKenzie Weegar, forward Cole Schwindt and a conditional 2025 first-round pick last month for star forward Matthew Tkachuk. Calgary announced Huberdeau's new deal Thursday night. “I’m thrilled to be part of the Calgary Flames organization long-term,” Huberdeau

  • Montreal's Auger-Aliassime ready for long-awaited return to hometown tournament

    Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime was a fledgling teenager when he last played at the National Bank Open in his hometown. He'll make his return to IGA Stadium as a top-10 player on the ATP Tour and a tournament headliner. "I do embrace this position and I worked to be in this position," Auger-Aliassime said Sunday. "I'd rather be where I am today than anywhere else." Ranked ninth in the world, the six-foot-four right-hander is the only seeded Canadian player at No. 6. Denis Shapovalov of Richmond

  • River Lions ride 23-0 run to quarter-final win over Nighthawks

    The Niagara River Lions rode a strong second quarter performance that included a 23-0 run to grab a 99-78 victory over the visiting Guelph Nighthawks on Saturday and advance to the Canadian Elite Basketball League semifinals. EJ Onu put on a dominant performance with 28 points, three blocks and six rebounds as Niagara set the CEBL record for the most points in a post-season quarter with 36 in the second frame. The River Lions (13-7) would have been the home team in the quarter-final as the highe

  • Canadian junior Weekes falls to Germany's Altmaier in National Bank Open debut

    MONTREAL — It was just a few short years ago that Jaden Weekes was at IGA Stadium as a fan with dreams of one day playing on the ATP Tour circuit. On Saturday, the 17-year-old Montreal native took the next step in his tennis journey by making his National Bank Open debut — on centre court no less — as a wild-card entry in the qualifying draw. Weekes held his own against Germany's Daniel Altmaier before dropping a 6-3, 6-4 decision in one hour 27 minutes. "I mean it's surreal … it was the first t

  • Redblacks look to build on first win as Stampeders come to nation's capital

    OTTAWA — The Ottawa Redblacks could be catching the Calgary Stampeders at an opportune time. Ottawa (1-6-0) is coming off its first win of the season heading into Friday's game against the Stampeders at TD Place Stadium. Calgary, meanwhile, is dealing with its first losing streak of the season after dropping its last two games. The Stampeders (4-2-0) could also be without head coach Dave Dickenson as he did not travel with the team to Ottawa as he is in COVID protocol. There is a flight booked f

  • Canadian junior Weekes falls to Germany's Altmaier in National Bank Open debut

    MONTREAL — It was just a few short years ago that Jaden Weekes was at IGA Stadium as a fan with dreams of one day playing on the ATP Tour circuit. On Saturday, the 17-year-old Montreal native took the next step in his tennis journey by making his National Bank Open debut — on centre court no less — as a wild-card entry in the qualifying draw. Weekes held his own against Germany's Daniel Altmaier before dropping a 6-3, 6-4 decision in one hour 27 minutes. "I mean it's surreal … it was the first t

  • Toronto FC gets two goals from Osorio, two from Italy in 4-3 win over Nashville

    NASHVILLE — Two goals from a local boy and another two made in Italy. Toronto FC put on a show Saturday. Sure there were some rough spots and a nervy ending but Toronto's 4-3 win in Nashville ended a 19-game winless stretch on the road while showing its newly revamped side is headed in the right direction. "A really important win. … A lot of big positives," said coach Bob Bradley. Jonathan Osorio, a product of Brampton, Ont., scored twice and Italians Federico Bernardeschi and Lorenzo Insigne ad

  • Montreal's Auger-Aliassime ready for long-awaited return to hometown tournament

    Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime was a fledgling teenager when he last played at the National Bank Open in his hometown. He'll make his return to IGA Stadium as a top-10 player on the ATP Tour and a tournament headliner. "I do embrace this position and I worked to be in this position," Auger-Aliassime said Sunday. "I'd rather be where I am today than anywhere else." Ranked ninth in the world, the six-foot-four right-hander is the only seeded Canadian player at No. 6. Denis Shapovalov of Richmond

  • What Blue Jays can expect from each trade deadline acquisition

    The Blue Jays were busy at the trade deadline. Here's what you need to know about the new guys.

  • Jonathan Huberdeau gets $84M, 8-year extension with the Flames

    CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — The Calgary Flames and recently acquired forward Jonathan Huberdeau have agreed to an $84 million, eight-year contract extension. The 29-year-old Huberdeau came to Calgary from the Florida Panthers with defenseman MacKenzie Weegar, forward Cole Schwindt and a conditional 2025 first-round pick last month for star forward Matthew Tkachuk. Calgary announced Huberdeau's new deal Thursday night. “I’m thrilled to be part of the Calgary Flames organization long-term,” Huberdeau

  • Jonathan Huberdeau agrees to eight-year, $84m extension with Flames

    CALGARY — Newly-acquired forward Jonathan Huberdeau has agreed to an eight-year, US$84 million extension with the Calgary Flames Thursday. The 29-year-old was a part of the July 22 deal that sent Matthew Tkachuk to the Florida Panthers. Calgary had also acquired MacKenzie Weegar, Cole Schwindt and a conditional 2025 first-round pick in the trade. Huberdeau finished last season with 30 goals and 85 assists for 115 points. His point total had him tied for second in the NHL, while his 85 assists we

  • Toronto Argonauts rally for 34-20 home victory over Hamilton Tiger-Cats

    TORONTO — Benoit Marion and the Toronto Argonauts' punt-coverage team added to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats fourth-quarter woes Saturday night. Marion returned a blocked punt 24 yards for the go-ahead touchdown to rally Toronto to a wild 34-20 home win over Hamilton. After Trevor Hoyte blocked Michael Domagala's punt, Marion picked up the loose ball and ran it in 2:37 into the fourth quarter to break a 17-17 tie. Marion's TD came moments after Boris Bede's 44-yard field goal sailed wide, thanks to a

  • Kim arrives on PGA Tour with a 61 to win Wyndham Championship

    GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Joohyung “Tom” Kim announced his arrival on the PGA Tour when the 20-year-old South Korean closed with a 9-under 61 for a five-shot victory in the Wyndham Championship on Sunday, making him the second-youngest winner on tour since World War II. A marathon day because of storm delays turned into a sprint for Kim. He finished the third round in the morning and was two shots behind, and then shot 27 on the front nine to leave the rest of the field in his wake. No one came cl

  • Robertson, Harris power Shooting Stars past Rattlers, into CEBL semifinals

    The Scarborough Shooting Stars are headed to the 2022 Canadian Elite Basketball League championship weekend as the expansion team defeated the Saskatchewan Rattlers 108-96 on Sunday. Toronto's Kassius Robertson helped his hometown team advance to the semifinals by scoring 24 points, including the game-winning three-pointer in Elam Ending. Former Toronto Raptors guard Jalen Harris also scored 24 points for the Shooting Stars. Teddy Allen tallied 18 while Kameron Chatman added 16 from the bench. S

  • Canada's Olivier Aubin-Mercier moves within one win of US$1-million MMA payday

    NEW YORK — (The Canadian Gangster) Olivier Aubin-Mercier won a unanimous decision over Paraguay's Alex Martinez on Friday to move into the lightweight final of the Professional Fighters League. The 33-year-old from Saint-Bruno-de-Montarville, Que., will face Scotland's Stevie (Braveheart) Ray for the 155-pound title and a US$1-million payday. Aubin-Mercier (16-5-0) knocked Martinez down seconds into both the second and third rounds, controlling him on the ground once they got there. The judges s

  • Cavallini scores, short-handed Whitecaps snatch dramatic 2-1 win over Dynamo

    VANCOUVER — It wasn't exactly the way Vanni Sartini drew it up, but the Vancouver Whitecaps still captured three points in dramatic fashion on Friday. The 2-1 victory over the visiting Houston Dynamo is exactly the kind of result the 'Caps will need in order to secure a playoff berth, the head coach said. “If we win the playoffs, it’s all because of this win," Sartini said. "It’s a very important game. Because we go from zero to three points that allow us to stay on the course.” The 'Caps (8-10-

  • Ashleigh Buhai takes 5-shot lead at Women's British Open

    MUIRFIELD, Scotland (AP) — Ashleigh Buhai surged into a five-shot lead at the Women's British Open after shooting a 7-under 64 in the third round on Saturday. Now she just has to find a way to finish off for her first major victory. The South African also led this tournament in 2019 at Woburn after the second round but finished fifth, her best result at a major. Buhai is in a much stronger position at Muirfield after a round that included eight birdies before a lone bogey on the last hole, givin