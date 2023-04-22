New UVic degree covers the science, and social science, of climate change

Extreme weather is a marker of climate change. On Vancouver Island, local governments are having to manage more intense storms in addition to more drought. (Ken Mizokoshi/CBC - image credit)

The University of Victoria is creating a new degree to train students for careers in climate adaptation and mitigation.

The Bachelor of Science in Climate Science will combine pre-existing courses in science and the social sciences, to prepare students to both analyze and interpret data, and communicate that data and help create policy.

The university says the program is the first of its kind in North America.

David Atkinson, one of the program's co-leaders, said it was created in response to a growing interest in social justice from students, who are looking for the ability to take action in the face of climate change.

He said the combination of classes will cover both the hard and soft skills needed to do that.

"How to write the computer programs and so on to do the analysis," he said, "but then also how to actually engage with people.

"And that's actually the hardest thing of all, in a sense," Atkinson added.

'Seems like the perfect fit'

Quinn Bitz is a second-year science student who plans to transition to the program.

She started as a theoretical physics major, but said the new degree caught her eye because she wants to make a positive difference in the world.

"I've always been super interested in science in general … but I also was very interested in working with people, as well as being able to use science to help people, and it kind of seems like the perfect fit for that," she said.

Shannon Fargey/UVic

While there are already people working on climate change with local governments, Ian Morrison is hopeful the new degree will add even more to the mix.

Morrison, an electoral area director with the Cowichan Valley Regional District and head of the Union of B.C. Municipalities' environment committee, said the combination of hard and soft skills that UVic is promising are ideal for working with local governments.

He hopes graduates will have the ability to "stand up to sometimes withering onslaught of climate deniers … and the science and the gravitas to make recommendations that can be implemented."

Morrison added that by helping local governments create policy, graduates would also be helping spread those ideas to average citizens.

"It's going to help them to model and nudge their community and their residents to the types of behaviours that are going to result in more adaptations to the climate issues we face."

Final details still to come

The degree program will launch in May, though some details are still being worked out.

Atkinson, the co-chair, said he and his colleagues are working out which pre-requisite courses will be needed, and how students who are already mid-degree will be able to transition to climate science.

There is currently no limit to the number of students who can apply for the degree.

Students interested in learning more can sign up for updates from the university.