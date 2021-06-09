UVC Technology Leader Healthe Inc. Appoints Gerard Meyer as CEO.

Meyer assumes leadership of company as it continues its rapid expansion of Far-UVC 222 sanitization solutions

Orlando, FL, June 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healthe, Inc., the technology leader in developing and deploying UVC sanitization solutions, announced today the appointment of former President of SodaStream, Gerard Meyer, as CEO. With a trailblazing history of disruptive brand building, aggressive top-line growth, and a customer-centric, results-driven mindset, Mr. Meyer joins the company equipped to steer the next phase of growth and development. Prior to launching SodaStream in America, Mr. Meyer held numerous senior roles that spanned blue chip CPG, healthcare and strategy consulting firms. Mr. Meyer has an MBA from Harvard and a BS in Economics from Wharton.

“The Board is excited to welcome Gerard to Healthe as the company continues on its path to pioneer innovative Far-UVC 222 solutions,” said Craig Cogut, Chairman of the Board, Founder of Pegasus Capital Advisors, L.P and former founding partner of Apollo Advisors, L.P. “We are committed to Healthe’s vision of ‘life in a different light,’ and Gerard’s experience, knowledge, foresight and drive will be invaluable as we continue to innovate, scale our business, and move toward the future.”

Healthe Board Member, Stephen M. Ross, Chairman and Founder of The Related Companies, whose flagship properties include New York’s Time Warner Center and Hudson Yards, added, “We are very pleased to welcome Gerard into the Healthe organization. We are confident that under his leadership, Healthe will continue to realize its vision, break new ground, and open new avenues of innovation in the UVC sanitization market. As a real estate owner, I believe deeply in the importance of Healthe’s solutions, which are important now, more than ever. Through Healthe’s collaborative work with Harvard University, NASA, and other agencies, they have proven that Far UVC-222 light can have a positive impact on human health and biology, and we are committed to developing these technologies to enable a better future.”

“I am thrilled to bring my vision and experience to Healthe and the fast-growing sectors we are targeting,” said Gerard. “I look forward to bringing the benefits of this game-changing technology to new markets. Healthe’s innovative products are improving indoor environments and helping all kinds of businesses, non-profit and federal, state and local government run entities get back to work quickly and with greater confidence. I am excited to join this outstanding team and help usher the company into the next phase of its growth.”

Healthe’s products are in use in high-profile places throughout many sectors of the US economy. They include D.C.’s Capital One Arena, the Miami Dolphins football facilities, Seattle’s iconic Space Needle, Nature’s Path production facilities, Magnolia Bakery (New York City), Tower Companies (Washington, D.C.), The Capstone at Royal Palm Senior Living (Florida), Boll & Branch retail stores, and the Florida Department of Veteran Affairs to name just a few. Boeing has also recently teamed up with Healthe on its recent launch of the Wand Pro solution.

In addition to Stephen Ross, a few of Healthe’s other notable investors include Matt Higgins, CEO of RSE Ventures and a Guest Shark on “Shark Tank” and Scott Tannen, Founder and CEO of Boll & Branch. In addition to its investors, Healthe also has a Scientific Advisory Board it established in 2020 to promote the adoption and continued research of Far-UVC 222 technology.

About Healthe:

Healthe is the technology leader in developing and deploying products that incorporate UVC and Far-UVC 222 technologies that have been shown in independent studies to inactivate viruses and bacteria in the air and on surfaces. Healthe’s mission is to harness the power of light to create a safer, more productive, and healthier environment. Healthe’s Founder and Chief Science Officer is Fred Maxik, a former NASA scientist and one of the world’s foremost experts in solid state lighting. Learn more at www.healtheinc.com and connect on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

About Pegasus:

Pegasus is a leading global private markets impact investment manager. For over 25 years, sustainability and health have been at the heart of Pegasus’ investment strategies with numerous award-winning portfolio companies creating lasting positive impact. As the first U.S. private equity investment firm having obtained the Green Climate Fund accreditation, Pegasus continues to build on its experience with new initiatives that create value beyond returns. Learn more at: www.pcalp.com.

About Stephen M. Ross

Mr. Ross is the Chairman and Founder of the Related Companies, a global real estate development firm. He is the owner of the Miami Dolphins and co-founder of RSE Ventures alongside co-founder and CEO, Matt Higgins. Mr. Ross is a trustee of New York Presbyterian Hospital, the Urban Land Institute, the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation International, and is a director of the Jackie Robinson Foundation and the World Resources Institute.

CONTACT: Healthe Inc. press@healtheinc.com



