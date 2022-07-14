Uvalde shooting: Families express anger at leaked video of school attack

Gareth Evans - in Washington
·3 min read
Screengrab from the surveillance footage inside Robb Elementary School
A Texas state senate panel had planned to first show the footage to bereaved families later this week

The families of those killed in a mass shooting at a Texas school have expressed anger and outrage after new video was leaked showing the attack.

The 82 minutes of CCTV footage from Uvalde, published by a local newspaper, shows the gunman's arrival and police waiting 77 minutes to confront him.

But it was published days before officials said they had planned to show the families or release it publicly.

The leak of the footage, as well as what it shows, reignited public anger.

"Whoever leaked that video... I pray that you never have to deal with what all the parents, grandparents, siblings, aunts, uncles are dealing with. Shame on you," one family member said at a press conference in Washington DC.

Gloria Cazares, whose daughter was among the 19 children and two teachers killed in the shooting, urged people not to share the video. "This is the opposite of what the families wanted," she wrote on Facebook. "Our hearts are shattered all over again!"

But other relatives expressed support at the release. "I am happy it is released. But I wish they would have waited until the family members got to see it beforehand," Jesse Rizo, who lost a family member in the shooting, told local CBS affiliate Kens5.

The Austin American-Statesman newspaper defended its decision to publish the footage in an editorial late on Tuesday. "Transparency and unrelenting reporting is a way to bring change," it read.

"Our goal is to continue to bring to light what happened at Robb Elementary, which the families and friends of the Uvalde victims have long been asking for."

The video, which confirms many of the details already given by Texas officials, begins from the moment the gunman crashes his vehicle near the campus. He fires shots at passers-by outside before entering the school building and strolling unimpeded through the corridors.

It then shows a pupil returning to class from the bathroom. After spotting the gunman walking down the hall in front of him, the student freezes, turns and flees.

The screams of children are redacted throughout the video, but multiple bursts of shots fired by the killer are clearly audible.

The first officers arrived in the hallway only three minutes after the assailant had entered the building, but even as several more gather in the building's corridor, none attempt to enter the classroom in which the gunman had barricaded himself with students.

Armed officers are also seen approaching the classroom where the shooting took place, but then retreat when gunfire is heard.

Officers who arrive later with tactical gear and other equipment also appear hesitant to confront the gunman. They eventually stormed the classroom and shot the 18-year-old dead more than an hour after he first opened fire.

Stephanie and Michael Chavez of San Antonio pay their respects at a makeshift memorial outside Robb Elementary School,
The Uvalde attack on 24 May was America's worst school shooting in a decade

Texas' public safety chief Steven McCraw has said the on-scene commander, Uvalde schools police chief Pete Arredondo, "waited for radio and rifles, and he waited for shields and he waited for SWAT".

Earlier in June, Mr Arredondo said he had not considered himself the commander and did not order police to hold back. He was placed on administrative leave last month and has since resigned.

Mr McCraw has described the police response to the attack as an "abject failure" and said officers wasted vital time looking for a classroom key that was "never needed."

Officials expressed disappointment over the leak of the footage, which a Texas state senate panel had planned to first show to the bereaved families on Sunday.

Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin, speaking at a town council meeting, called it "one of the most chicken things I've seen".

"They didn't need to see the gunman coming in and hear the gunshots. They don't need to relive that, they've been through enough," he said.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • UCF removes anti-racist statements from department websites

    ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — The University of Central Florida has removed anti-racist statements from departmental websites, a move that one professor has decried as an “infringement on academic freedom” in the wake of the passage of a Republican-backed law that restricts how race can be taught. Ann Gleig, a religious studies professor, said in an email Wednesday that the anti-racist statement on the philosophy department's website and those of other departments have been taken down. The philosophy dep

  • All the Best Metal Bed Frames for Making Your Room Look Chic AF

    The best metal bed frames can be incorporated into any kind of décor, and these are all the best metal and steel bed frames you can buy right now.

  • Ethereum’s Shadow Fork 9 Goes Live in Lead-up to the Merge

    Developers are focused on testing the integration of the MEV boost feature that will be part of the proof-of-stake validator incentives.

  • Joshua Schulte: Former CIA hacker convicted of 'brazen' data leak

    Prosecutors said Joshua Schulte leaked advanced hacking tools to WikiLeaks in a "devastating" move.

  • Reviled and revered Russian arms dealer is back in spotlight

    MOSCOW (AP) — A Russian arms dealer labeled the “Merchant of Death” who once inspired a Hollywood movie is back in the headlines with speculation around a return to Moscow in a prisoner exchange. If Viktor Bout, 55, is indeed eventually freed in return for WBNA star Brittney Griner and former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan, as some published reports suggest, it would add to the lore around a charismatic arms dealer the U.S. has imprisoned for over a decade. Depending on the source, Bout is a swashbuckl

  • Defendant: Ex-governor ordered payments to NFL's Brett Favre

    JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A defendant in a Mississippi welfare fraud case said in a court document she directed $1.1 million in welfare money to former NFL star Brett Favre at the direction of former Gov. Phil Bryant. Mississippi news outlets report that the accusation, which Bryant denies, is in a filing on behalf of defendant Nancy New, who, with her son, once ran a nonprofit group and an education company in Mississippi. After pleading guilty in April to criminal charges, Nancy New, 69, and her s

  • Uvalde families furious as footage of killer and police inside school is released before they’ve seen it

    ‘That’s a slap to our babies’ faces and we’re tired of this. We can’t trust anybody’

  • ‘Frantic caller’ said her dog was drowning in Florida. A cop jumped in the dark water

    A police officer arrived just in the nick of time to save a dog that was drowning off the coast of Florida earlier this month.

  • Drought: Italy warns a third of farm production at risk

    ROME (AP) — Italy’s agriculture minister warned Parliament on Wednesday that a third of Italy’s agricultural production was at risk because of drought and poor water infrastructure, and that the situation is only going to get worse in years to come. Stefano Patuanelli provided the latest data from government research institutes which showed that Italy lost 19% of its available water resources from 1991-2020 compared to 1921-1950, and that the next decades could see further decreases of up to 40%

  • Man charged with rape of girl, 10, who traveled for abortion

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A man was arraigned Wednesday in Ohio on charges of raping a 10-year-old girl whose case drew national attention following a doctor's comments that the child had to travel to Indiana for an abortion because of new restrictions in her home state after the U.S. Supreme Court's recent landmark ruling. The suspect's arraignment came days after some conservatives, including Ohio's Republican governor and attorney general, had raised questions about whether the case was real. Dem

  • Former NH police chief says Ulvalde school shooting video is concerning

    Former police chief Richard Mello said running into danger is part of the job to save lives.

  • Parents of victims in Uvalde school shooting say they weren't ready for footage to be released: 'We didn't need to hear our babies being massacred'

    "A lot of it was embarrassing to see," Javier Cazares said. "People on their cell phones and texting. Another gentleman put hand sanitizer in his hands..."

  • Growlers win 2nd game in franchise history in thriller against Rattlers

    The 2022 CEBL season may not be the perfect inaugural campaign for the Newfoundland Growlers, but they picked up their second win in franchise history with a 93-91 victory over the Saskatchewan Rattlers on Saturday at Memorial University. Brandon Sampson scored the Elam Ending layup to end the back-and-forth affair, as the CEBL's third-leading point scorer continued his excellent form by leading his team with 22 points while also picking up four rebounds. Terry Thomas also had a strong performan

  • Ahmed Hill leads Nighthawks past Alliance to snap 5-game losing skid

    Ahmed Hill scored 26 points and helped the Guelph Nighthawks end a five-game losing streak with a 96-80 victory over the Montreal Alliance on Wednesday. Five players reached double digits in scoring for Guelph (7-8), including Stefan Smith, who had 11 points off the bench and secured the win with a three-pointer in the Elam Ending. "We just wanted to get back on track," Hill said after the game. "It's about being us. I think today we came out with energy, we defended, rebounded and ran. "Today w

  • Hello, Patrice? New Bruins coach already making right calls

    BOSTON (AP) — Jim Montgomery has a lot of work to do to prepare for his first season as the Boston Bruins' head coach. He knew just where to start: by reaching out to captain Patrice Bergeron to make sure the five-time Selke Award winner will be back in a Bruins uniform for a 19th season. “That was my first phone call,” Montgomery said on Monday at a news conference to meet the local media 10 days after he was hired to replace Bruce Cassidy. “I don’t have to go into the locker room very much if

  • Former NHLer Andrew Ference shares crazy story from his time with Oilers

    Former Edmonton Oilers captain Andrew Ference was best known as a fiery character in his playing days, and this story from 2014 is another glaring example.

  • Alliance down Bandits to snap 8-game skid

    The Montreal Alliance snapped an eight-game losing skid with an 89-72 win over the visiting Fraser Valley Bandits on Monday night at the Verdun Auditorium. The Alliance improve to 4-10 on the season with six games left on their schedule. Five players reached double digits in scoring for Montreal, with guard Isiah Osborne leading the way with a game-high 22 points to go along five rebounds and three assists. Nathan Cayo and Hernst Laroche added 16 and 15 points, respectively, while Alain Louis an

  • Gaudreau picks CBJ, Giroux joins Sens, Campbell an Oiler as NHL free agency opens

    Johnny Hockey bolted from the Calgary Flames, the Ottawa Senators brought a local product home, and the Edmonton Oilers hope to have finally solidified a troublesome position. The emergency switch was also finally pulled on the NHL's wild goalie carousel. Free agency opened at a frenetic pace Wednesday as one of the most intriguing classes in years hit the market. And after a jam-packed afternoon that saw teams dole out cash left and right, the Columbus Blue Jackets made the biggest splash by si

  • Leclerc holds on to win Austrian GP, Verstappen 2nd

    SPIELBERG, Austria (AP) — Charles Leclerc revived his Formula One title challenge by holding on to win the Austrian Grand Prix on Sunday for a third victory of the season, while his Ferrari teammate Carlos Sainz's hopes of a second-place finish ended when his engine blew as he was about to attack Max Verstappen's Red Bull. Leclerc was clearly stressed in the closing laps as his throttle was not working properly, making it more difficult to control his speed into turns. “Yes! Come on!” Leclerc sc

  • Blackhawks' tank job is blatant and understandable

    Chicago is tearing down its roster in a full rebuild that will get worse before it gets better but with Connor Bedard and a strong draft class on offer next season, the Blackhawks strategy is an understandable one, even if not palatable to hockey fans.&nbsp;