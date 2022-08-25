Uvalde school shooting: Embattled police chief is put on leave

Image shows Pete Arredondo

A police chief accused of botching the response to the fatal shooting in May of 19 school children and two teachers in Uvalde, Texas, has been sacked.

The local school board voted unanimously on Wednesday evening to fire Pete Arredondo.

His lawyers said in a written statement that he had been unaware anyone was inside the classrooms with the shooter.

Mr Arredondo has previously argued that he did not think he was the official in charge at the time of the attack.

He has taken the brunt of criticism for officers' 77-minute delay in confronting the teenage gunman.

In a statement reported by the Austin American-Statesman newspaper, his attorneys maintained: "Chief Arredondo did the right thing.

"Any allegation of lack of leadership is wholly misplaced.

"The complaint that an officer should have rushed the door, believed to be locked, to open it up without a shield capable of stopping an AR-15 bullet, without breaching tools… is tantamount to suicide."