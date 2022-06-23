Uvalde School District Police Chief Placed On Leave Amid Criticism

Nick Visser
·3 min read

Pete Arredondo, the police chief of the Uvalde, Texas, school district, was placed on administrative leave Wednesday amid criticism about the law enforcement response to the massacre at Robb Elementary School that left 19 children and two teachers dead last month.

Hal Harrell, superintendent of the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District, said that, although the district initially planned to wait until investigations of the shooting were completed before making personnel decisions, his office was “still without details” and had made the decision to remove Arredondo from duty while those inquiries continue.

“Because of the lack of clarity that remains and the unknown timing of when I will receive the results of the investigations, I have made the decision to place Chief Arredondo on administrative leave effective on this date,” Harrell said in a statement.

It’s unclear if Arredondo’s leave is paid or unpaid. He will be replaced by Lt. Mike Hernandez.

The chief has come under fierce scrutiny after the May 24 mass shooting amid reports that officers from multiple agencies quickly arrived at the school to confront the gunman but then took more than an hour to enter the classroom where he had holed up.

The head of the Texas Department of Public Safety, Col. Steve McCraw, excoriated law enforcement this week, saying their response was an “abject failure” and that police “decided to place the lives of officers before the lives of children.” McCraw said there were enough officers on scene three minutes after the shooter entered the school to stop him, adding that police never checked the classroom door to see if it was locked, instead waiting more than an hour for a key.

“The officers had weapons; the children had none,” McCraw told The Texas Tribune this week. “The officers had body armor; the children had none. The officers had training; the subject had none. One hour, 14 minutes and 8 seconds. That’s how long children waited, and the teachers waited, in Room 111 to be rescued.”

Arredondo has been described as the incident commander on scene during the attack, but the chief said he didn’t consider himself in charge as the shooting unfolded. He’s defended the actions of officers, saying his goal was to get to the school “as fast as possible, eliminate any threats, and protect the students and staff.”

“Not a single responding officer ever hesitated, even for a moment, to put themselves at risk to save the children,” Arredondo told the Tribune in an interview this month. “We responded to the information that we had and had to adjust to whatever we faced.”

Arredondo, who was elected to the Uvalde City Council on May 7, was recently denied a leave of absence from his council role as investigations into the shooting continue. The City Council said he could be removed from his seat if he missed the next two meetings.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Related...

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Indiana woman at Bonnaroo festival dies after being found unresponsive, police say

    Leeann Sizemore died after being found unresponsive at a campsite at Bonnaroo on Sunday, officials said. She was 29.

  • Buy now, pay later firm Zip to raise fees amid surging inflation

    Zip said it was well placed to offset the effects of rising rates through measures "including consumer fee increases, merchant repricing, increased customer repayment velocity". "We acknowledge that while we are not immune to market volatility, there remains significant opportunity for Zip and buy now, pay later products in a heightened inflationary environment," it said. Zip's shares, which are on track for their worst annual performance since debuting in 2009, closed at their lowest since April 2016 in a broadly weaker market, while U.S.-based Sezzle, which Zip plans to buy for $350 million, dropped almost 9%.

  • Southlake police search for 2 suspects, investigate thefts of tag printers from stores

    “Head on, it’s just like an outline of a mountain on his face, but it’s a beard,” Southlake police posted on social media, describing a theft suspect.

  • Woman ‘ruins’ neighbour’s wedding day by mowing the lawn as bride walks down the aisle

    ‘Some people are so miserable’ wrote the wedding guest who posted video of the moment on TikTok

  • Uvalde school police chief is put on leave after mass shooting

    The Uvalde school district's police chief faces criticism over officers' delay in responding to the shooting that left 19 students and two teachers dead.

  • Uvalde school district police chief Pete Arredondo placed on leave; city council denies leave request

    Pete Arredondo, police chief of the Texas school district where 19 students and two teachers were killed May 24, also serves on the city council.

  • Delayed snowmelt, rain, impending heat make flood predictions challenging in B.C.

    VANCOUVER — Residents of British Columbia's southern Interior are keeping a careful watch on the weather as showers or heavier downpours could cause damaging floods from runoff-swollen rivers. Flood watches remain posted across the Shuswap region, covering the Shuswap, South and North Thompson rivers and their tributaries as well as Quesnel Lake and the Quesnel and Horsefly rivers in the Cariboo region. The River Forecast Centre says waterways in many parts of the Interior are very high due to t

  • Uvalde school district puts Pete Arredondo on administrative leave

    The embattled police chief of the Texas school district where 19 children and two teachers were killed in a school shooting has been placed on administrative leave, the superintendent announced. Pete Arredondo, the police chief for the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District, has been criticized for his handling of the shooting at Robb Elementary School on May 24 that killed 19 third and fourth graders and two teachers, and the decision to delay police entry into the classrooms where the gunman carried out the attack. Arredondo served as the incident commander on the scene of the shooting.

  • Alexa PenaVega explains why Katharine McPhee going public with her eating disorder encouraged her to hide her own

    Alexa PenaVega is opening up about why she felt she had to hide her eating disorder when she was struggling the most. The Spy Kids actress — who just released the memoir What If Love is the Point? with her husband Carlos — spoke to Duck Dynasty alum Sadie Robertson on her podcast, WHOA, That's Good. Like Robertson, who has been candid about her own battle with an eating disorder, PenaVega said she struggled earlier in her career with body image and food issues.

  • Toronto considers city-wide ban on feeding wildlife

    A review aimed at improving the co-existence of humans and wildlife in Toronto is recommending a city-wide ban on feeding wild animals. The move comes after a surge of interactions during the pandemic which can turn violent. Matthew Bingley reports.

  • Rain, impending heat wave prompt warning and raise flood potential in B.C.

    VANCOUVER — Environment Canada says the first hot spell of the year is about to settle over much of British Columbia, bringing temperatures in the low to mid-30s until at least early next week. Special weather statements now cover the inner south coast, east to the Alberta boundary and north to Fort St. John, raising concerns that daytime heat and modest overnight cooling will rapidly melt still-heavy snowpacks, adding to flood risks. The River Forecast Centre has upgraded the Quesnel River east

  • Sofía Vergara's Golden Buzzer AGT Act Leaves Her with 'Goosebumps' as Group Talks 'Dream' Moment

    "Sofía always represented, for us, the image of a strong, beautiful woman. And this is what Mayyas is all about: women [and] women empowerment," The Mayyas tell PEOPLE

  • ‘A cold dark place’ — Michael Burry thinks the market has plenty of room to plunge. But he finally sees value in these 4 stocks

    Burry’s not bullish. But he’s beginning to nibble.

  • Inflation skyrockets to highest level in nearly 40 years as gas prices soar

    OTTAWA — Soaring gas prices helped the annual inflation rate in May soar to its highest level in nearly 40 years, as the rising cost of living for Canadians squeezed household budgets and bolstered expectations the Bank of Canada will opt for a supersized interest rate hike next month. Statistics Canada said Wednesday its consumer price index in May rose 7.7 per cent compared with a year ago, the fastest pace since January 1983 when it gained 8.2 per cent. That's up almost a percentage point fro

  • Paul Maurice!? Florida Panthers swap coach of year finalist for guy No. 1 in career losses | Opinion

    The Florida Panthers’ latest in a franchise merry-go-round of coaching changes will register as a dubious decision until the new guy proves it was the right one.

  • Ontario grower fixing the 'most complained about' produce item: plastic-wrapped cucumbers

    Dino DiLaudo stands beside a conveyor belt stacked with freshly grown cucumbers plucked from leafy, green vines that drape down from the glass ceiling of a nearby greenhouse. These cucumbers are about to go through a treatment process that will eliminate millions of tonnes of single-use plastic from the supply chain. "We've gone from one of the most complained-about items in the produce aisle to now a completely plastic-free cucumber," said DiLaudo, vice-president of sales and marketing at Westm

  • Red-hot inflation is finding its way to Hershey chocolate bars

    It seems that candy giant Hershey is taking actions to protect its profits amid super hot inflation in raw materials such as sugar and transportation by raising prices considerably, according to research from Goldman Sachs.

  • Short-handed Austin manages 1-0 win over Montreal

    MONTREAL — CF Montreal’s heavily rotated lineup fell 1-0 to a short-handed Austin FC at Stade Saputo on Saturday night. This continues Montreal’s (7-6-2) poor form while up a man, having been outscored 3-0 this season with a numerical advantage. Former Montreal striker Maxi Urruti was Austin’s (8-4-3) lone goal scorer. “I would’ve like to see us get on the front foot and attack their box more, we need to pick up the pace and we just didn’t do that enough,” said head coach Wilfried Nancy. “At the

  • Federal government freezes Hockey Canada funding over handling of assault allegations

    The federal government has put Hockey Canada on notice. Minister of Sport Pascale St-Onge announced Wednesday the organization's access to public funds has been frozen, effective immediately, over its response to an alleged sexual assault and subsequent out-of-court settlement. The move comes after Hockey Canada president Scott Smith and outgoing CEO Tom Renney were grilled by MPs earlier this week during a Standing Committee on Canadian Heritage hearing. "We were all expecting answers to all th

  • Hill leads undermanned Nighthawks to victory, snap Honey Badgers' 6-game win streak

    Ahmed Hill scored a team-high 23 points as the undermanned Guelph Nighthawks squad snapped the Hamilton Honey Badgers' six-game winning streak with a 89-83 victory on Sunday in Guelph, Ont. Missing both Cat Barber and AJ Lawson, the Nighthawks (6-3), who have now won five games in a row themselves, were able to avenge an 18-point loss to Hamilton (7-2) earlier in the season. Following a tight opening frame where Guelph took a one-point lead at the end, the Honey Badgers opened the second quarter