Uvalde school board to consider Police Chief Pete Arredondo's firing

KIARA ALFONSECA
·3 min read
Uvalde school board to consider Police Chief Pete Arredondo's firing

Uvalde school board officials will consider Wednesday whether to fire Pete Arredondo, the school district's police chief, exactly three months after the school shooting that killed 19 students and two teachers.

Arredondo will not be in attendance at his termination hearing out of concerns over his safety, his attorney, George Hyde, said in a 17-page statement released shortly before the community gathered Wednesday evening.

Hyde claimed that the district did not file proper legal procedures in proceeding with disciplinary action and that follow-up requests for access to district complaints or investigations "have been ignored by the district," calling the proceedings an "illegal and unconstitutional public lynching."

Arredondo has been the target of criticism for the delayed response to the May 24 tragedy.

School officials have continued to face pressure to hold officers accountable for the 77 minutes it took before law enforcement breached a classroom door and killed the 18-year-old gunman.

PHOTO: The Robb Elementary School sign is seen covered in flowers and gifts on June 17, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas. (Brandon Bell/Getty Images, FILE)
PHOTO: The Robb Elementary School sign is seen covered in flowers and gifts on June 17, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas. (Brandon Bell/Getty Images, FILE)

The Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District recommended that Arredondo be fired. The Uvalde school board canceled its July 23 special session to consider the district's recommendation "in conformity with due process requirements, and at the request of his attorney."

School board members agreed in an Aug. 15 meeting to hire outside attorneys ahead of the hearing.

Parents and community members have called on officials to fire Arredondo immediately, with some calling for the firing of other members of Uvalde's school district police force who were present during the shooting.

According to an investigative report by the Texas House of Representatives into the events of May 24, the school district's written active shooter plan assigned Arredondo "to assume command and control" during an active shooter incident.

MORE: Uvalde residents petition assault weapon sales in the city

"But as events unfolded, he failed to perform or to transfer to another person the role of incident commander," the report from the state House read. "This was an essential duty he had assigned to himself in the plan mentioned above, yet it was not effectively performed by anyone."

The report goes on to describe the general consensus from witnesses that officers on the scene either "assumed that Chief Arredondo was in charge, or that they could not tell that anybody was in charge of a scene described by several witnesses as 'chaos' or a 'cluster.'"

Uvalde:365 is a continuing ABC News series reported from Uvalde and focused on the Texas community and how it forges on in the shadow of tragedy.

PHOTO: Uvalde School Police Chief Pete Arredondo, third from left, stands during a news conference outside of the Robb Elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, May 26, 2022. (Dario Lopez-Mills/AP, FILE)
PHOTO: Uvalde School Police Chief Pete Arredondo, third from left, stands during a news conference outside of the Robb Elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, May 26, 2022. (Dario Lopez-Mills/AP, FILE)

In an interview with The Texas Tribune, Arredondo said he did not consider himself the commanding officer on the scene. He has said he was not made aware of the 911 calls coming from the children in the attacked classrooms.

Arredondo has defended the police response to the incident.

"We responded to the information that we had and had to adjust to whatever we faced," Arredondo said. "Our objective was to save as many lives as we could, and the extraction of the students from the classrooms by all that were involved saved over 500 of our Uvalde students and teachers before we gained access to the shooter and eliminated the threat."

Fifteen months before the school shooting, Arredondo at a school board meeting mentioned some of the security issues that investigators found played critical roles in the failures connected with the May 24 massacre, including problems with police radios and school doors left open.

In other remarks, Arredondo pointed out the need for more active shooter training.

Arredondo resigned from his city council post and is currently on leave from his position as UCISD police chief.

He is calling for the board to "immediately reinstate him, with all back pay and benefits and close the complaint as unfounded," his attorney said Wednesday.

Uvalde school board to consider Police Chief Pete Arredondo's firing originally appeared on abcnews.go.com

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • 15 months before Uvalde massacre, Police Chief Arredondo raised security issues with school board

    Fifteen months before the school shooting that claimed the lives of 19 children and two teachers in Uvalde, Texas, the embattled school district police chief mentioned during a city school board meeting some of the security issues that investigators have found played critical roles in the failures connected with the May 24 massacre. Police Chief Pete Arredondo, targeted for much of the blame in the botched response to the shooting, told the board on March 3, 2021, about problems using police radios to communicate in school hallways.

  • Colombia Suspends Forced Destruction of Cocaine Plants

    (Bloomberg) -- Colombia suspended the forced eradication of coca, the raw material for making cocaine, after the nation’s new leftist president said the war on drugs had failed. Rather than take action against small farmers who grow the plants, the police will instead concentrate on attacking the “big mafias” higher up the chain, the nation’s top police Henry Sanabria said Tuesday, in an interview with El Tiempo newspaper. In his inaugural address this month, President Gustavo Petro said the war

  • Woman arrested and charged in hit-and-run death of Shelbyville Police officer

    Woman arrested and charged in hit-and-run death of Shelbyville Police officer

  • Jets' season still all about Zach Wilson, whenever he's back

    Zach Wilson's progress was the main focus for the New York Jets this summer. The second-year quarterback suffered a bone bruise and torn meniscus during the second series of the preseason opener, putting his availability for Week 1 of the regular season in jeopardy. Wilson, who had arthroscopic surgery to repair the meniscus, was expected to be sidelined two to four weeks — but likely more.

  • Parents call it 'gut-wrenching' to send kids back to school after Uvalde shooting. Here's how experts say to cope.

    Experts say while there's "minimal risk" of a school shooting, it's important for parents to talk to kids about their feelings as they head back to the classroom.

  • Ticket prices, Hockey Canada scandal led to low attendance at world juniors: IIHF

    EDMONTON — Tickets for Edmonton's world junior men's hockey championship haven't been a hot commodity this summer and International Ice Hockey Federation officials say the high price of admission, the tournament's odd timing and a spectre of scandal are to blame for low attendance. The 2022 tournament wrapped Saturday with Canada battling Finland for the gold medal. While the final was expected to draw the biggest crowd of the tournament so far to Rogers Place, average attendance before Saturday

  • Canada's Poulin, Fillier each score four goals in world warmup win over Denmark

    HERNING, Denmark — Canada's Marie-Philip Poulin and Sarah Fillier each scored four goals in a 14-1 win over Denmark in an international women's hockey exhibition game Saturday. The first meeting of the two countries in women's hockey since 1992 was a warmup for the world championship starting Thursday in Herning and Frederikshavn, Denmark. The Danes ranked 10th in the world are the host team for the first time. Canada, the reigning Olympic and world champion, is ranked No. 1. Their lone meeting

  • Ottawa-area teacher faces charges and allegations of fraud in youth sports

    An Ottawa-area high school teacher is facing several criminal charges after allegedly defrauding a local minor hockey association in the Township of Madawaska Valley, and it's not the only sports organization that has raised concerns. Wanda Malone, 46, was arrested Aug. 16 by Killaloe Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and charged with fraud over $5,000, money laundering, forgery and the use of a forged document, according to an OPP news release issued Monday. Her LinkedIn profile describes her as

  • Durant, Nets plan to move forward together instead of trade

    NEW YORK (AP) — Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets are staying together. A trade request that jolted the franchise and dominated NBA headlines has been removed. The Nets will return next season with their All-Star forward in uniform — and with their championship hopes intact. The Nets said Tuesday that the team's leadership met a day earlier with Durant and business partner Rich Kleiman in Los Angeles and “agreed to move forward with our partnership,” general manager Sean Marks said in a stateme

  • Cote plays last-second hero as Alouettes edge Tiger-Cats

    MONTREAL — In his second season in the Canadian Football League, David Cote has had few opportunities to kick a game-winning field goal. Saturday afternoon against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, the Montreal Alouettes' kicker got his opportunity on the final play of the game — playing at home in front of 20,048 onlookers at Percival Molson Stadium. The Tiger-Cats (3-7) had pulled away with 14 points in the third quarter, but the scrappy Alouettes (4-6) regained the lead with 2:18 to go in the game. Th

  • Islander Anthony MacDonald breaks curse to claim Gold Cup & Saucer win

    It's a victory almost 20 years in the making. Sintra and P.E.I.'s Anthony MacDonald won the 63rd Gold Cup & Saucer race in Charlottetown Saturday night. They tied the track record of 1:50.1 after pulling away from the competition near the three-quarter mark. For MacDonald, the victory follows years of hard work. He's participated in the race 13 times in 19 years, but didn't win until now. "To win the Gold Cup means a lot to me," he said. "It means a lot to this stable ... I know it sounds stupid

  • Quebec sprinter Audrey Leduc completes Canada Games gold-medal hat trick

    THOROLD — Quebec sprinter Audrey Leduc claimed a third gold medal at the Canada Games with a victory in Saturday's 200 metres. A day after breaking the Games record to win the women's 100-metres and helping Quebec take the 4x100 relay also in record time, Leduc won the 200 in a time of 23.70 seconds. Leduc was the only woman to win three gold track medals at this year's Canada Games held across southern Ontario's Niagara region. The 23-year-old from Gatineau, Que., edged 400-metre champion Grace

  • Frustrated Yankees drop third straight to visiting Jays

    NEW YORK (AP) — The offensively challenged New York Yankees made plenty of noise Saturday. Just not with their bats. Ace Gerrit Cole twice banged the dugout roof, shouting in frustration and getting booed after a rough inning. After a 15th loss in 19 games, 5-2 to Toronto, manager Aaron Boone pounded the podium with his right hand while talking about his team’s struggles. “We can ask all these questions in regards (to our slump) until we’re blue in the face,” Boone said. “We got to go out and do

  • How the Blue Jays' remaining schedule compares to wild-card rivals

    The Blue Jays' remaining regular season schedule is no walk in the park.

  • Cole, Yanks miffed with Jays' Manoah after 4-2 victory

    NEW YORK (AP) — Miffed after Aaron Judge was hit by a pitch from Alek Manoah, the frustrated New York Yankees struck back with their bats. Andrew Benintendi launched a tiebreaking, two-run homer in the seventh inning and the Yankees got a win they desperately needed, beating the Toronto Blue Jays 4-2 Sunday to avoid a four-game sweep. On the day Yankees general manager Brian Cashman was booed while the team retired the No. 21 of former star Paul O’Neill, the AL East leaders won for just the 10th

  • Maier gets nod ahead of veteran Bo Levi Mitchell for Calgary Stampeders

    WINNIPEG — This game will be different for Jake Maier right from the start, but he’s trying not to think about it that way. The Calgary Stampeders’ second-year backup quarterback will get the start in Winnipeg Thursday against the 9-1 Blue Bombers with healthy veteran Bo Levi Mitchell still on the depth chart. Maier said head coach Dave Dickenson gave him the news without making it a big deal. “It’s business as usual,” Maier said. “It wasn’t this super, drawn-out dramatic thing by any means. “He

  • Adam Scott takes lead, Canada's Corey Conners tied for second at BMW Championship

    WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Adam Scott felt he was playing well enough that he should start seeing some better scores at some point. That moment appears to have arrived at just the right time. Scott put together another tidy round Friday except for one hole — a double bogey on the 17th — for a 2-under 69 that gave him a one-shot lead going into the weekend at the BMW Championship. Canada's Corey Conners shot 4-under 67 to jump 11 spots and be in a four-way tie for second. The Listowel, Ont., native

  • Canada defeats Finland in OT thriller for gold at world juniors in Edmonton

    Mason McTavish finished as the top scorer at the World Junior Hockey Championship. He was also named the tournament's most valuable player. But, most importantly, he also made The Save of the tournament. McTavish's desperation goal-line attempt to knock Topi Niemela's shot out of the air kept Saturday's championship final alive, setting the stage for Kent Johnson to score the overtime golden goal to give Canada a 3-2 win over Finland in Edmonton. "I got pretty lucky, the stick was in the right p

  • Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke to undergo foot surgery

    VANCOUVER — B.C. Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke will undergo surgery for a sprain in his right foot, the CFL club announced Sunday. The Lions stated Rourke has been diagnosed with a Lisfranc sprain in the foot. Rourke was injured in B.C.'s .28-10 win over the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Friday night. "It has been determined that the best course of action is for Nathan to undergo surgery, which will happen very soon," the Lions said in a statement. "The club remains hopeful that the surgery and

  • CP Women's Open hopefully a boost to struggling Ottawa tourism

    OTTAWA — Golf phenom Brooke Henderson may be what Ottawa's tourism industry needs to revitalize its flagging numbers. Henderson, from nearby Smiths Falls, Ont., is the star attraction at this week's CP Women's Open at Ottawa Hunt and Golf Club. The most successful professional golfer in Canadian history, Henderson hopes that the LPGA Tour event can help the tourism sector in the nation's capital recover from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. "Hopefully just lots and lots of people come out a