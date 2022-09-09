2 hospitalized following shooting at Uvalde park, police say

Two victims have been air-lifted to San Antonio Memorial Hospital following a shooting Thursday in Uvalde, Texas, police said.

The Uvalde Police Department said it responded to a shooting "with injured victims" at Uvalde Memorial Park around 5:30 p.m. Thursday.

This was a suspected gang-related shooting, the Texas Department of Public Safety said, adding that it was working with the police department and sheriff's office.

"This information is preliminary, as the situation develops we will work with local law enforcement to provide updates," DPS said.

San Antonio ABC affiliate KSAT reported that police said two juveniles have been hospitalized following the shooting, and authorities are looking for a juvenile suspect.

Authorities said it's "not a dangerous situation for the general public," KSAT reported.

Uvalde police advised residents to avoid the area.

More than three months ago, on May 24, 19 students and two teachers were killed in a shooting massacre at Robb Elementary School. Just this week, on Tuesday, students returned to the classroom for the school year.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

ABC News' Kate Holland and Matthew Fuhrman contributed to this report.

2 hospitalized following shooting at Uvalde park, police say originally appeared on abcnews.go.com