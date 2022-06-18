Uvalde officer with AR-15 hesitated and missed chance to shoot gunman before he entered school, say police

Rachel Sharp
·4 min read

A Uvalde police officer armed with an AR-15 hesitated and missed a critical chance to shoot gunman Salvador Ramos before he entered the school killing 21 innocent students and staff, according to a damning new report.

Zavala County Chief Deputy Sheriff Ricardo Rios told the New York Times that two Uvalde police officers arrived on the scene of the shooting at Robb Elementary School moments after the gunman crashed his car and opened fire outside the building.

One of the officers was armed with a rifle but did not take a shot at the gunman because they feared hitting children playing outside in the line of fire.

This revelation indicates that there were at least two points where officers could have stopped Ramos before he entered the building and embarked on his massacre – but that law enforcement failed in both instances.

Officials said previously that a school district police officer mistakenly drove past the gunman while he was still in the parking lot.

Instead, Ramos was able to enter the school where he shot dead 19 students and two heroic teachers.

A staggering 77 minutes would then pass before law enforcement finally entered a barricaded classroom filled with dying victims and shot the gunman dead.

At 11.29am on 24 May, the first 911 call was made reporting a gunman shooting outside the school building and a vehicle crashed nearby.

By 11.32am, two police cars had arrived on the scene – one driven by the school police officer and the other by the two unnamed Uvalde police officers, reported the New York Times.

At that time, Ramos was still outside the school, shooting at the building and across the street at a local funeral home.

Chief Deputy Rios told the newspaper that the gunman “engaged” the two Uvalde officers who then took cover behind a patrol car.

He said that the officer with the AR-15 told him he wanted to return fire but “in the background there was kids playing and they were scared of hitting the kids”.

The opportunity to take out the gunman passed by in a matter of seconds.

A mourner at a makeshift memorial outside Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas (Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)
A mourner at a makeshift memorial outside Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas (Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

The chief deputy sheriff said he was not “bashing” the officer, saying it would have been difficult to strike the moving gunman and avoid shooting a bystander – possibly a small child.

However, the new details raise more pointed questions about the bungled police response to the deadliest shooting in a US elementary school since Sandy Hook in 2012.

Law enforcement officers waited one hour and 17 minutes from the time the shooting started inside the school at 11.33am before a Border Patrol tactical unit stormed the classroom and shot Ramos dead at 12.50pm.

During that time, terrified students called 911 from inside the room begging for help and desperate parents tried to storm the building themselves after growing irate with the police delay.

The significant time lapse may well have cost lives as it emerged that more than a dozen of the 33 children and three teachers trapped inside the two adjoining classrooms were still alive during that time.

One teacher died in an ambulance on the way to hospital while three of the children died after reaching hospitals.

At least three separate investigations have been launched into law enforcement’s handling of the situation, including by the Texas Rangers, the US Justice Department and a special committee of the Texas Legislature.

The city of Uvalde and its police department have stopped releasing information about the massacre to the public and is fighting public records requests made by several media organisations for the likes of 911 calls and bodycam.

Law enforcement on the scene of the shooting on 24 May (Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)
Law enforcement on the scene of the shooting on 24 May (Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Last week, Uvalde School District Police Chief Pete Arredondo – who was in charge of the response that day – broke his silence in an interview with The Texas Tribune where he claimed he did not know he was the top officer on the scene.

The 24 May massacre at Uvalde came just 10 days after 10 Black people were shot dead by a self-proclaimed white supremacist in a grocery store in Buffalo, New York.

In both shootings, the 18-year-old suspects used semi-automatic rifles.

The recent massacres have reignited calls for lawmakers to tighten gun regulations to stop more families from being torn apart by the nation’s growing numbers of mass shootings.

This week, a bipartisan group of senators said they had reached a deal on a package of narrow gun safety measures.

The deal includes expanding background checks for people aged 18 to 21 and more money for school safety and mental health resources.

However, it does not include a ban on assault weapons like many are calling for, after high capacity rifles were used in the recent attacks to kill multiple people.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • 11-year-old spelling bee champ brings home bronze from national competition

    New Brunswick's 11-year-old spelling whiz is bringing home a trophy, a medal and a cash prize. Austin He of Quispamsis was the only New Brunswicker to compete in Spelling Bee of Canada in Toronto this weekend, and he's bringing home the bronze. "It was fun. I liked the actual spelling part, and I didn't realize time went by so fast," he said in an interview from his Toronto hotel room Monday. Over the course of the seven-hour competition, Austin correctly spelled the words supersede, spurrier, p

  • U.S. Open turns focus from Saudi money to golf's toughest test

    BROOKLINE, Mass. (AP) — The U.S. Open isn't the only American major that has felt like an afterthought, lost among chatter and innuendo about topics unrelated to birdies and bogeys. Golf was no longer the primary concern going into the 1990 PGA Championship at Shoal Creek in Alabama. The club founder had said Shoal Creek would not be pressured into accepting a Black member. Corporate sponsors began to withdraw TV advertising, protests were planned and Shoal Creek extended membership to a Black i

  • Avs overcame nerves to deal first blow in Stanley Cup Final

    Andre Burakovsky and Gabriel Landeskog both admitted they were very nervous ahead of Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final against Tampa Bay.

  • Redblacks looking for more than just a good effort in rematch with Blue Bombers

    OTTAWA — Moral victories won’t help the Ottawa Redblacks in the standings. After dropping a 19-17 loss to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on a last-minute field goal in their season opener last week, the Redblacks are hoping for a different result when they host the two-time defending Grey Cup champions for a rematch on Friday. Ottawa did a lot of good things last week against the Bombers but fell just short. Preparing for Winnipeg in a back-to-back situation presents a different challenge. “It's inte

  • Blue Jays were 'the leader' to sign Justin Verlander at one point last offseason

    It sounds like Justin Verlander was almost a Blue Jay last winter.

  • Minister St-Onge announces creation of Sport Canada athletes commission

    Canada's sport minister Pascale St-Onge emphasized once again that the athlete voice is critical in changing the sports culture in this country. St-Onge announced a couple of safe-sport initiatives on Sunday, including the creation of an athlete advisory committee within Sport Canada to amplify athlete voices. The minister said participation with the new Office of the Integrity Commissioner (OSIC), which will become operational on Monday, will gradually become mandatory for all national sport or

  • Stanley Cup Final preview: Lightning vs. Avalanche is the one we've been waiting for

    This may be the best Stanley Cup Final we've had on paper in over a decade as the two-time defending champion Lightning meet the powerhouse Avalanche.

  • NHL Draft: Wild's biggest needs, top prospects

    The Wild have a decent prospect pool despite their winning ways, and already have some young players ready to step in and make an impact.

  • Cleveland Browns name Canadian Catherine Raiche assistant general manager

    BEREA, OHIO — Canadian Catherine Raiche continues to climb the ladder towards becoming the NFL's first female general manager. The Cleveland Browns named the 33-year-old Montreal native as their assistant GM and vice-president of football operations Thursday. Raiche had served as the Philadelphia Eagles vice-president of football operations, a position she'd been promoted to before the 2021 season. Raiche joined the Eagles in 2019 as the NFL club's football operations coordinator. Raiche began h

  • Johnny Gaudreau tops NHL's potential UFA class with free agency four weeks away

    NHL general managers get the opportunity to open their chequebooks four weeks from Wednesday. This year's list of potential unrestricted free agents — as always — offers some intriguing opportunities for executives looking to alter the course of their franchises. There's also been a significant amount of buyer's remorse through the years. The Canadian Press takes a look at some of the headline-grabbing options with the NHL market set to open July 13. JOHNNY GAUDREAU 2021-22 salary cap hit: US$6.

  • Turbide toughs it out in pool to win world title

    MADEIRÃ, Portugal — Don't call Nicolas-Guy Turbide an overnight success. But feel free to call the Quebec City athlete a world champion. Making his fourth career appearance at Madeira, the longtime national team standout finally reached the top of the world championship podium on Wednesday thanks to a triumph in the men’s 100-metre backstroke S13 at the Penteada Olympic Swimming Complex. Turbide claimed silver in his favourite event at last summer’s Paralympic Games in Tokyo and at the 2019 Worl

  • De Grasse wins Oslo Diamond League 100 with best performance this season

    OSLO — Canada's Andre De Grasse appears to be rounding into form at the perfect time. The six-time Olympic medallist from Markham, Ont., raced to victory in the 100 metres at the Oslo Diamond League on Thursday, crossing in a season's best 10.05 seconds despite rainy conditions. Britain's Reece Prescod was second in 10.06, while Akana Simbine of South Africa was third in 10.09. De Grasse, who struggled with an early-season injury, was fourth in the Diamond League stop in Birmingham, England thre

  • Flyers' John Tortorella hiring causes stir in NHL community

    John Tortorella is certainly a polarizing guy.

  • Hamilton Tiger-Cats shuffle offensive line for game versus Stampeders

    HAMILTON — In the space of a week, American rookie offensive lineman Tyrone Riley has gone from the Hamilton Tiger-Cat's practice roster to the starting lineup. The six-foot-six, 290-pound Riley will make his first CFL start at left tackle Saturday when Hamilton hosts the Calgary Stampeders. Riley didn't dress for the Ticats' season-opening 30-13 road loss last week to the Saskatchewan Roughriders. "There's a reason we kept him around," said Orlondo Steinauer, Hamilton's head coach/president of

  • Vancouver, Toronto among host cities for 2026 World Cup, Edmonton snubbed

    VANCOUVER — The 2026 World Cup is coming to Vancouver and Toronto, but fans in Edmonton will miss out when Canada, the U.S. and Mexico co-host the men's soccer tournament. FIFA announced Thursday that the expanded 48-team tournament will see games played in 16 cities across North America, including Vancouver and Toronto, the American cities of Seattle, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Kansas City, Dallas, Atlanta, Houston, Boston, Philadelphia, Miami, and New York/New Jersey. Mexico City, Monterrey a

  • Canadiens trade Shea Weber to Golden Knights for forward Evgenii Dadonov

    MONTREAL — Shea Weber has played his final game in a Montreal Canadiens' sweater. And maybe his last game in the NHL. Weber missed the entire 2021-22 season with foot and ankle injuries that have put his playing career in doubt. General manager Kent Hughes said on Thursday that the Canadiens were operating under the impression that their former captain would not play again as his contract was traded to the Vegas Golden Knights. Montreal received forward Evgenii Dadonov from the Golden Knights, w

  • Willis opts to retire from Colts, pursue ministry

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Khari Willis found there was more to life than football. So on Tuesday, the Indianapolis Colts' promising 26-year-old starting safety surprised many by retiring to join the ministry. “I am both humbled and excited to pursue the holy call that God has for my life which brings me much joy and purpose,” Willis wrote in his announcement on Twitter. “Thank you all for the support over the years.” Indy seemed to have an inkling Willis considered leaving when it excused him from the

  • Raptors' Scottie Barnes gets roasted on latest edition of Mean Tweets

    While he has captured many hearts and minds in Canada and around the NBA, Scottie Barnes could not escape the roasts from fans on Twitter.

  • Blue Jays starter Ryu to undergo elbow surgery, expected to miss rest of season

    Toronto Blue Jays left-hander Hyun Jin Ryu is expected to miss the rest of the season due to a left elbow injury that will require surgery. General manager Ross Atkins said Dr. Neal ElAttrache will determine during the procedure whether Ryu needs Tommy John surgery or a partial repair of the ulnar collateral ligament. "We were hopeful that there was the potential of a conservative route and weighed the pros and cons of that and ultimately decided that it was best to move forward with the procedu

  • Avalanche must beat two-time champion Lightning to win Cup

    DENVER (AP) — Nathan MacKinnon wouldn’t have it any other way. He and the Colorado Avalanche have stubbed their toe many times in the playoffs over the past several years, never getting past the second round. Now that they’ve broken through to reach the Stanley Cup Final, naturally they need to beat the back -to- back defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning to win this core group’s first title. Game 1 is Wednesday night in Denver. "I’m glad we’re playing Tampa,” MacKinnon said Tuesday. “There’s n