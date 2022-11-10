Some Uvalde families disappointed but not surprised with Texas election results

OLIVIA OSTEEN
·4 min read

Some Uvalde families spent their days and nights over the past several months rallying, marching, tweeting, camping out and protesting in the hope that their fellow Texans would hear their cries for gun reform and vote for Democrat Beto O'Rourke for Texas governor.

But Tuesday's election showed their actions in their community weren't loud enough: Republican Gov. Greg Abbott garnered more than 60% of the vote in Uvalde County and is projected to win the race and be reelected as governor.

While some families told ABC News they were disappointed in local results, they weren't necessarily surprised. While every American had something important to them on the ballot this midterm election, Uvalde families had something very personal.

PHOTO: Community members gather outside the Uvalde Leader-News on election night in Uvalde, Texas, Nov. 8, 2022. (Hannah Prince/ABC News)
PHOTO: Community members gather outside the Uvalde Leader-News on election night in Uvalde, Texas, Nov. 8, 2022. (Hannah Prince/ABC News)

On May 24, a gunman killed 19 children and two teachers at Robb Elementary School, a devastating tragedy that unraveled the tight-knit community. From a botched police response to a prolonged investigation, to the suspensions and firings of personnel in their school district, the town went from a dot on the map most Texans couldn't identify to a household name in the United States.

MORE: Uvalde community split on gun control months after Robb Elementary shooting

Some of the victims' families turned to advocacy as they were fueled by a passion to never let another family go through what they did. They spent night after night demanding answers from their community leaders, tweeting about their grief and rage, and flying to Washington, D.C., to march on Capitol Hill for gun reform.

Some families campaigned for O'Rourke, accompanying him to rallies and participating in a campaign ad where they tearfully pleaded for their fellow Texans to vote for him on behalf of their lost loved ones.

MORE: Some Uvalde families endorse Beto O'Rourke for Texas governor in emotional ad campaign

But first, he rallied for them. In the wake of the shooting, O'Rourke established himself as a stalwart supporter of the victims' families and their cries for gun reform.

While O'Rourke scrambled to make it on a plane to get to Uvalde from New York on May 24, some later scrutinized Abbott and accused him of ulterior motives in quietly engaging with family members of the victims in August, more than two and a half months after the massacre. Like many Uvalde families -- and unlike Abbott -- O'Rourke called for universal background checks, "red flag" laws and raising the gun purchasing age from 18 to 21.

PHOTO: The Uvalde Leader-News, the local paper's office is the site of the town's election night results display in Uvalde, Texas. (Hannah Prince/ABC News)
PHOTO: The Uvalde Leader-News, the local paper's office is the site of the town's election night results display in Uvalde, Texas. (Hannah Prince/ABC News)
PHOTO: Uvalde Leader-News staffers tabulating election results in Uvalde, Texas, Nov. 8, 2022. (Hannah Prince/ABC News)
PHOTO: Uvalde Leader-News staffers tabulating election results in Uvalde, Texas, Nov. 8, 2022. (Hannah Prince/ABC News)

But, as Tuesday's projected results showed, that wasn't the case for the majority of Texas. As Uvaldeans stood outside the Uvalde Leader-News' office in their picturesque town square on a beautiful autumn evening, they watched a white dry-erase board fill up with handwritten data favoring a Republican victory.

MORE: Uvalde families find new bond in shared grief, path to healing

Veronica Mata, the mother to Tess Mata, a Robb Elementary School victim, said she didn't expect Abbott to win.

"It was real sadness and disappointment. I really thought that everything they saw our kids go through, that Texas was gonna want to make a change," she told ABC News on a call Wednesday afternoon.

Kimberly Rubio, mother to Lexi Rubio, another young victim of the massacre, said she saw an Abbott win coming.

"I am disappointed but not surprised that Texas reelected Abbott; however, I am appalled that Uvalde turned out for Abbott," she wrote in a message to ABC News. "This is our community. Friends, neighbors, watched as the tragedy of May 24 unfolded. Uvaldeans stopped to watch 21 funeral processions. They've witnessed Abbott stand by and do nothing for the victims' families. I thought this community would stand with us as we fought for change, accountability. I thought they'd help us pick up the pieces. Instead, this community is adding to our hurt."

An upside-down "#UvaldeStrong" photo circulated among some of the families' Twitter profiles, symbolizing their anger toward their own community for their choice of governor.

Faith Mata, Veronica's eldest daughter and Tess' older sister, tweeted the day after Election Day, saying: "I hate Texas and especially Uvalde. Can't believe all these people claimed to be 'Uvalde Strong.' Disgusting is what it is. Can't believe the death of children in your own hometown wasn't enough for you. Tess & the 20 other lives don't deserve this. Our fight isn't over!"

"It makes you think, why wasn't it enough? Did we not do enough?" Faith told ABC News on a call Wednesday.

MORE: Uvalde community sees political divide as gun debate stirs midterms

But Faith's hope is not lost, as she plans to continue to push Abbott to raise the gun purchasing age. "You can't really go into the next fight, or the next rally, or the next march if you're not having hope," she said. Where Faith finds hope, she said, is in her sister Tess, and making sure what happened to her never happens to another little girl.

Her mom agreed. "We're gonna continue fighting for those kids that are still in school and for those teachers, and, hopefully, we can get some kind of change," Veronica Mata said.

Uvalde:365 is a continuing ABC News series reported from Uvalde and focused on the Texas community and how it forges on in the shadow of tragedy.

Some Uvalde families disappointed but not surprised with Texas election results originally appeared on abcnews.go.com

Latest Stories

  • Could a hurricane’s remnants give Canada its last 20C temperature?

    The remnants of Hurricane Nicole will swirl through Atlantic Canada this weekend. Could it be Canada’s last chance at a 20°C temperature until the spring?

  • Georgia Republicans worry about runoff as Trump-backed Herschel Walker falls short

    Georgia Republicans woke up Wednesday morning filled with dread at the prospect of another runoff for a U.S. Senate seat and no small tinge of regret for having nominated a Donald Trump-backed candidate who underperformed the rest of their statewide ticket.

  • Trump lawyer tells DeSantis to ‘stay in Florida’ as 2024 rivalry turns nasty

    Trump team has shown signs of taking gloves off against Florida governor while largely feigning friendship

  • DeSantis has become a bigger threat to Trump — and not just because he won Florida | Editorial

    “Perhaps Trump understands that a more disciplined, less gaffe-prone version of himself could be his Achilles heel,” Herald Editorial Board writes.

  • Ovechkin, Capitals hand Oilers seventh straight loss, 5-4

    Alex Ovechkin scored for a third consecutive game, Evgeny Kuznetsov had two goals and two assists and the Washington Capitals beat the Edmonton Oilers 5-4 Monday night to snap a four-game losing streak. Capitals newcomer Dylan Strome had two goals and an assist and Erik Gustafsson added three assists for the Capitals. Charlie Lindgren had 25 saves. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins scored twice and Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid each had a goal and an assist for the Oilers. Stuart Skinner finished with 26

  • Canadian moguls king Mikael Kingsbury gears up to add to his records

    The smell of competition in the air still gets Mikael Kingsbury's adrenalin pumping, even after years of winning everything there is to win in his sport. The world's most accomplished moguls skier is about to depart for a training block in Finland, where the World Cup season opens Dec. 4-5 in Ruka. "I still can feel the vibration," Kingsbury told The Canadian Press on Tuesday. "It's kind of like, as we say, a drug to me. I love the feeling of feeling a bit nervous and having to perform and havin

  • Vilardi, Kings strike late to knock off Panthers 5-4

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Gabe Vilardi scored late in the third period and the Los Angeles Kings defeated the Florida Panthers 5-4 on Saturday night. Trevor Moore and Viktor Arvidsson each had a goal and an assist, Rasmus Kupari and Blake Lizotte also scored and the Kings won for the third time in five games. Jonathan Quick made 32 saves. Carter Verhaeghe scored twice, Ryan Lomberg and Eetu Luostarinen each had a goal and the Panthers lost in regulation for the fourth time in their past six games. Serg

  • Predators complete comeback with 4-3 shootout win over Canucks

    VANCOUVER — Another third-period meltdown cost the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday. Up 3-1 heading into the final frame, the team had to settle for a single point in a 4-3 shootout loss to the Nashville Predators. “We sat back instead of went after them and then the next thing you know, they've got two goals," said Canucks head coach Bruce Boudreau. "I think that sometimes it's like you're afraid to win. And we righted the ship after that, and they didn't have a lot but it was too little too late.

  • John Tavares leading Maple Leafs back to their best

    John Tavares struggled to find his best form last season but the Maple Leafs captain has been Toronto's best player this season, lifting his team back to winning ways.&nbsp;

  • Blue Jays free agent targets: Position players

    Blue Jays GM Ross Atkins could bolster the team's position player group by signing one of these three players.

  • Tavares scores in third, Maple Leafs beat Hurricanes 3-1

    RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — John Tavares scored the tiebreaking goal in the third period and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Carolina Hurricanes 3-1 Sunday for their first three-game winning streak of the season. Calle Jarnkrok and William Nylander also scored to help Toronto win for the second time in seven road games. Erik Kallgren had 29 saves to get his first victory of the season. “I’m just happy about the win,” Kallgren said. “We played so solid defensively. Games like this make it very, very ea

  • CBC asked other sports organizations if they have funds like Hockey Canada's. Here's what they said

    As Hockey Canada faces widespread criticism over three funds it used to settle several sexual abuse complaints out of court, governance experts say it's actually a "good business" decision for an organization to protect itself against non-insurable claims — though most can't afford to do so. In one case, Hockey Canada used these funds to settle a multimillion-dollar lawsuit after a complainant alleged she was the victim of a group sexual assault involving World Junior players in 2018. CBC News i

  • 7 best cameos NHL players have made in TV, film

    From playing vikings, to late night television, to simply being themselves, NHL players have a long history of cameos on TV and movies.

  • Pressure on Leafs defence to ride out goaltending crisis

    With first choice goaltenders Matt Murray and Ilya Samsonov out injured, the Maple Leafs must rely on an untested tandem of Erik Kallgren and Keith Petruzzelli but the onus is on Toronto's defence to guide the team through this challenging stretch.

  • LaVine's 30 points pace Bulls past Raptors 111-97

    CHICAGO (AP) — Zach LaVine scored a season-high 30 points and the Chicago Bulls coasted to a 111-97 victory over the Toronto Raptors on Monday night. LaVine, who didn't play in Sunday's nine-point loss at Toronto because of injury management on his knee, scored the Bulls' first nine points of the fourth quarter before committing his fifth foul with 7:26 left. But the Bulls held a 15-point lead and were able to cruise the rest of the way. “When (LaVine) takes those catch-and-shoot opportunities,

  • NHL best and worst: Karlsson rolling back the years

    Erik Karlsson's resurgence leads this week's edition of the NHL's Best and Worst.

  • Panthers' Matthew Tkachuk suspended 2 games for high-stick

    Florida Panthers' star Matthew Tkachuk will sit out the next two games after intentionally high-sticking Los Angeles Kings goaltender Jonathan Quick on Saturday.

  • Canadian Elite Basketball League announces expansion to Winnipeg

    WINNIPEG — The Canadian Elite Basketball League says it is expanding to Winnipeg for the 2023 season. Winnipeg will be the league's fifth expansion since it launched in 2019 with six teams. The league said Winnipeg's name and logo will be announced at a later date. The CEBL, now with 11 teams, is the largest wholly Canadian professional sports league. The CFL and soccer's Canadian Premier League, which recently added a new team in Vancouver FC, each have nine franchises. The CEBL has expanded it

  • Flyers coach John Tortorella rips Rasmus Ristolainen for poor play

    It sounds like Rasmus Ristolainen is in John Tortorella's doghouse.

  • Former Pacific FC captain Jamar Dixon moves into CPL team's front office

    Former captain Jamar Dixon has moved into the Pacific FC front office as the Canadian Premier League club’s manager of football and player development. Dixon, 33, announced Sept. 30 that this would be his last season as a player. The veteran midfielder and Pacific, which won the CPL title in 2021, lost 3-1 on aggregate to Atletico Ottawa in the 2022 playoff semifinals. The club announced his new role Tuesday. "Pacific FC has been such a big part of my life and I am excited to continue building t