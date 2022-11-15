UVA shooting live updates: Wounded running back Mike Hollins has second surgery; stunned father of suspect apologizes

John Bacon and N'dea Yancey-Bragg, USA TODAY
·4 min read

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Classes were canceled for a second straight day Tuesday at the University of Virginia as the campus community mourned the death of three students gunned down after returning from a class field trip.

D’Sean Perry, Lavel Davis Jr. and Devin Chandler were members of UVA's football team. Running back Mike Hollins was one of two people wounded in the rampage, his mother said.

The suspect, Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., was on the team as a freshman in 2018 but did not play in any games. Jones, 22, was taken into custody Monday in Henrico County, Virginia, on Monday morning following an intensive, 12-hour search.

Jones faces arraignment on three counts of second-degree murder and related charges. No motive for the rampage had been determined, authorities said.

"Although we do not yet have a full understanding of the motive and circumstances surrounding these events, police are investigating as we speak," UVA President James Ryan said Monday.

'COMMUNITY WILL COME TOGETHER':Vigils, prayers in the wake of UVA shooting that left 3 dead

Wounded running back Mike Hollins undergoes second surgery

Virginia junior running back Mike Hollins is the fourth known victim in the shooting and was undergoing surgery Tuesday morning, according to his mother, Brenda. She wrote on Twitter that her son was scheduled to undergo a second surgery at 8 a.m. ET on Tuesday. She asked followers to continue praying for him and "for all of the families that are going through this horrific tragedy."

"Mike is in surgery now!!! Please pray!" she wrote in a second tweet, adding the hashtags "#GODisgood" and her son's jersey number, #7. A native of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Hollins appeared in 21 games during his first three years at UVA. He has rushed for 215 yards and two touchdowns so far this year.

– Tom Schad

WOUNDED UVA FOOTBALL PLAYER HAS SURGERY: Mike Hollins was one of two shooting victims who survived

Father of suspect 'can't believe it', apologizes for his son

Jones's father, Christopher Darnell Jones Sr., says he’s still trying to process the accusations against his son. Jones Sr. told NBC12 in Richmond, Va., that his son always excelled at everything he tried and had a "movie star smile." But he said something was off when he and his son last spoke about a month ago. He said some people were picking on his son and the young Jones "didn't know how to handle it." Jones Sr. told his son to ignore it and go back to school.

“What happened? Why did it have to get this far?" his father said. “I don’t know what to say except I’m sorry on his behalf, and I apologize. He’s not a bad kid. He really isn’t."

3 UVA FOOTBALL PLAYERS KILLED: Details emerge

A shooting Sunday evening at the University of Virginia left three dead and two injured.
A shooting Sunday evening at the University of Virginia left three dead and two injured.

Football coach, athletic director issue heartfelt statements

Virginia Head Football Coach Tony Elliott said the three victims had "huge aspirations" and bright futures.

“I cannot find the words to express the devastation and heartache that our team is feeling today after the tragic events," Elliott said in a statement.  These were incredible young men (who) touched us, inspired us and worked incredibly hard as representatives of our program, university and community. Rest in peace, young men.”

Virginia athletics director Carla Williams said that, as a mother of three, she "aches for the parents and family members. We lost three talented and bright young men. We will never see what their impact on the world would have been, but we will never forget their impact on us.”

'THE COMMUNITY WILL COME TOGETHER': Vigils, prayer in the wake of UVA shooting that left 3 dead

Hundreds gathered Monday night to mourn on campus

Students, faculty and community members gathered Monday night to remember the dead and reflect on the tragedy. At fraternity and sorority houses steps away from the crime scene, students spray-painted "UVA Strong" and "Virginia Strong" banners, displaying the names and numbers of Perry, Davis and Chandler. Luke Stone, 21, a management and marketing major, said the messages were meant to provide encouragement to the emotionally shattered campus community.

"It's been a tough day for a lot of people," Stone said, standing in front of a "Cville Strong" banner Monday afternoon. "Just a sad, tough day for all of us."

– N'dea Yancey-Bragg, USA TODAY

How the shooting took place

Jones and about two dozen other students had taken a bus trip Sunday to Washington, D.C., watched a play and had dinner before returning to the school that night, university Police Chief Timothy Longo said. Longo said Jones opened fire when the bus returned to campus at about 10:30 p.m.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: UVA shooting updates: Wounded running back Mike Hollins has surgery

Latest Stories

  • Liz Cheney, whose 3 Democratic endorsees won their races, takes a dig at election denier Kari Lake after Arizona defeat

    Rep. Liz Cheney, who co-chairs the January 6 committee, vowed to help Arizona defeat Kari Lake and ran campaign ads against the MAGA candidate.

  • More teens are getting weight loss surgery but some experts think more needs to be done

    As rates of teen obesity increase, more patients under 18 are getting weight loss surgery. Here's what health experts say.

  • Looming obesity drug rivalry not a concern for Novo CEO

    LONDON (Reuters) -The benefits of obesity drugs such as Novo Nordisk's Wegovy on healthcare systems in countries such as the United States are so significant that the expected entry of rival drugs will not hurt its margins, CEO Lars Jorgensen told Reuters on Tuesday. The main active ingredient in Ozempic is semaglutide, which is also the key ingredient in Novo's obesity drug Wegovy. The drugs belong to a family of medicines known as GLP-1 analogues that are designed to regulate hunger.

  • Virginia students were prepared for shooting, not aftermath

    Responding to the immediate threat of an on-campus shooting was a moment they had prepared for since their first years of elementary school. “This will probably affect our campus for a very, very long time,” said Shannon Lake, a third-year student from Crozet, Virginia.

  • Missing mother of 2 found dead, ex-husband named primary suspect: Police

    Rachel Castillo, a mother of two who disappeared last week under suspicious circumstances from her home in Simi Valley, California, has been found dead, authorities said. Castillo's remains were found in a remote location in Antelope Valley, the Simi Valley Police Department said Sunday. Police have named Castillo's ex-husband, 25-year-old Zarbab Ali of Hawthorne, as the primary suspect.

  • Toronto high school reopens after Grade 12 student stabbed

    TORONTO — Social workers are available to support staff and students at a reopened Toronto high school today after a Grade 12 student was stabbed and left with life-threatening injuries Monday afternoon. As of Tuesday morning, Toronto police say the injured student is in critical but stable condition. A police spokeswoman says they are not releasing information about possible suspects as it's an ongoing investigation. Toronto police say Birchmount Park Collegiate in the city's east end was place

  • Ex-MLB player Yasiel Puig to plead guilty in gambling case

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Former Major League Baseball outfielder Yasiel Puig will plead guilty to lying to federal agents investigating an illegal gambling operation, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Monday. Court documents unsealed Monday say Yasiel Puig Valdés, 31, has agreed to plead guilty to one count of making false statements and after pleading guilty, he could face up to five years in federal prison. He also agreed to pay a fine of at least $55,000. Puig batted .277 with 132 home runs

  • Personalized Weight Loss Resources | Morning Blend

    There is a long history of stigma surrounding obesity and weight loss medications. When diet and exercise don’t lead to effective weight loss, sometimes it’s our biology that’s holding us back. We're learning more about this and personalized resources that can help in your health and weight care journey.

  • Chance to work with Fields was big draw for Bears' Eberflus

    LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Matt Eberflus saw the tantalizing potential in Justin Fields. The chance to unlock it was a big draw in accepting the Chicago Bears' coaching job in January. “When you’re looking at different types of places to go, you take spots for that reason,” Eberflus said Monday. “The No. 1 spot you look at is quarterback. You study and look at that and I loved what I saw. "I’m loving what I’m seeing even more since I’ve been here for this amount of time.” What he is witnessing app

  • League folds Newfoundland Growlers basketball team due to arena issues

    After just one season in the Canadian Elite Basketball League, the Newfoundland Growlers basketball team is folding. The CEBL announced in a news release Friday that it's suspending operations of its franchise in St. John's because the team's home arena, the Field House at Memorial University, lacks the amenities required by a pro team. "We would love to play in Newfoundland, but we need to play in a major spectator facility," CEBL commissioner Mike Morreale said in the release. "We appreciate t

  • Canada is about to play in the World Cup. Here's everything you need to become a soccer expert

    With a week to go until the FIFA World Cup begins, Canada's national men's team is putting the final touches on preparations for a tournament 36 years in the making. The team had only qualified once previously — in 1986 — which means a whole new generation of supporters are gearing up to cheer for the national squad as it enters the world's top soccer tournament. To help Canadians understand the path to a title win, and who might eventually prevail, CBC News has prepared a guide for bandwagon fa

  • The risks and rewards of hosting the world junior tournament amid Hockey Canada scandal

    Despite numerous sponsors pulling out, community leaders in Halifax and Moncton, N.B., expect to generate economic benefit from the world junior men's hockey championship next month — and maybe help Hockey Canada turn the page on a scandal that has left December's event under a dark cloud. "I think that there's an opportunity to look at hockey in a new way and I think there's no better place than here in Maritime Canada," said Halifax Mayor Mike Savage. "We have strong hockey traditions, but als

  • Switzerland beats Australia to win Billie Jean King Cup

    GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — Belinda Bencic keeps delivering big titles for Switzerland. The Olympic singles champion made sure Switzerland won the biggest prize in women's team tennis for the first time on Sunday, completing a near-perfect tournament by beating Australia's Alja Tomljanovic in straight sets in the Billie Jean King Cup final. The win gave Switzerland an unassailable 2-0 lead after Jil Teichmann outlasted Australia's Storm Sanders 6-3, 4-6, 6-3 in the opening singles match. Bencic had

  • Dolphins clicking on all sides as they head into their bye

    MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The Miami Dolphins already built a formidable resumé before Sunday’s game against the Cleveland Browns. A comeback victory against Baltimore. An upset win over their divisional opponent Buffalo. They’ve won defensive battles and high-scoring slugfests. Miami's 39-17 rout of Cleveland on Sunday was the dominant win the Dolphins (7-3) needed. And it couldn’t have come at a better time as they'll head into their bye week alone in first place in the AFC East after Buffalo

  • Tatum, Celtics beat Nuggets for season-best 5th win in row

    BOSTON (AP) — Jayson Tatum had 34 points, eight rebounds and five assists and the Boston Celtics extended their season-best win streak to five games by beating the Denver Nuggets 131-112 on Friday night. It was Tatum’s third straight game with at least 30 points and seventh time with 30-plus this season. Jaylen Brown had 25 points, eight rebounds and eight assists. Al Horford had six 3-pointers and finished 21 points and seven rebounds for Boston. The loss snapped the Nuggets’ four-game win stre

  • Jack Eichel lights up former squad in revenge game for the ages

    After the Buffalo crowd got the better of Eichel during his homecoming last year, Round 2 was a completely different story for the former Sabres captain.

  • Sharks rally from two down in third, beat Wild 3-2 in SO

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Alexander Barabanov scored in the fifth round of the shootout and San Jose rallied to beat the Minnesota Wild 3-2 Sunday, giving the Sharks consecutive wins for the first time this season. Steven Lorentz and Nico Sturm scored in regulation and James Reimer made 28 saves for San Jose, which was coming off a 5-4 win at Dallas on Friday night. Tied at 1 after four shooters apiece, Barbanov's wrist shot from low in the left circle beat Filip Gustavsson between the pads. Nick B

  • Saints' Allen noncommittal on Dalton vs Winston at QB

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — New Orleans Saints coach Dennis Allen was noncommittal about his quarterback situation after a loss Sunday to the Pittsburgh Steelers, declining to say if Andy Dalton or Jameis Winston will be the starter going forward. “I know we’re all looking for answers there, but I’m not going to go there right now,” Allen said. “We’ll evaluate where we’re at, and we’ll have a plan for the upcoming week.” Winston began the season as the starter but struggled with back and ankle injuries, p

  • Chiefs WR Smith-Schuster placed in concussion protocol

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster was ruled out for the rest of Kansas City's game against the Jaguars on Sunday after a scary hit by Jacksonville safety Andre Cisco left him in the concussion protocol. Smith-Schuster was coming across the middle to catch a pass from Patrick Mahomes when Cisco hit him high, drawing flags from the officials. Smith-Schuster was left motionless on the turf with his hands momentarily frozen in a scene reminiscent of the concussion sust

  • Giroux returns to Philly with 2 assists for Sens in 4-1 win

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Claude Giroux had two assists in his return to Philadelphia, Alex DeBrincat scored a pair of power-play goals and the Ottawa Senators snapped a seven-game winless streak by beating the Flyers 4-1 on Saturday. Giroux was warmly welcomed by fans before the game, having been the longest-serving captain in Flyers history and second all-time in scoring for the franchise. But in the first period, he let the Philly fans know he's with someone new — helping set up Ottawa's Thomas Cha