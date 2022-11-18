UV Cured Coatings Market Trends and ForecastThe UV cured coatings market is expected to reach an estimated $2.4 billion by 2027 with a CAGR of 6.1% from 2021 to 2027

Trends, opportunities and forecast in UV cured coatings market to 2027 by application (wood coatings, plastic coatings, overprint varnishes, conformal coatings, and other coatings), end use industry (industrial coatings, electronic coatings, and graphic arts), chemical type (epoxy acrylates, polyester acrylates, urethane acrylates, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

The future of the UV cured coatings market looks promising with opportunities in the industrial coatings, electronic coatings, and graphic arts. The UV cured coatings market is expected to reach an estimated $2.4 billion by 2027 with a CAGR of 6.1% from 2021 to 2027. The major drivers for this market are stringent environmental regulations, growing awareness to reduce volatile organic compounds (VOC) emissions, and growth in end use industries.

Emerging Trends in the UV Cured Coatings Market
Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include the adoption of bio-based resins in the UV cured coatings market, development of high performance coatings, and adoption of powder UV cured coatings.

UV Cured Coatings Market by Segment

The study includes a forecast for the global UV cured coatings market by application, end use industry, chemical type, and region as follows:

UV Cured Coatings Market by Application [Value ($M) and Volume (Million Pounds) shipment analysis for 2016 – 2027]:
• Wood Coatings
• Plastic Coatings
• Overprint Varnishes
• Conformal Coatings
• Other Coatings

UV Cured Coatings Market by End Use Industry [Value ($M) and Volume (Million Pounds) shipment analysis for 2016 – 2027]:
• Industrial Coatings
• Electronic Coatings
• Graphic Arts

UV Cured Coatings Market by Chemical Type [Value ($M) and Volume (Million Pounds) shipment analysis for 2016 – 2027]:
• Epoxy Acrylates
• Polyester Acrylates
• Urethane Acrylates
• Others

UV Cured Coatings Market by Region [Value ($M) and Volume (Million Pounds) analysis for 2016 – 2027]:
• North America
o USA
o Mexico
o Canada
• Europe
o Germany
o Spain
o UK
o Italy
o France
• Asia Pacific
o China
o India
o Japan
• The Rest of the World
o Brazil
o UAE
List of UV Cured Coatings Companies
Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies UV cured coatings companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the UV cured coatings companies profiled in this report includes.
• Akzo Nobel
• PPG Industries
• Sherwin Williams
• Valspar Corporation
• Axalta Coating System
UV Cured Coatings Market Insight
• The analyst forecasts that the demand for epoxy acrylates based UV cured coatings is expected to remain the largest segment due to its better chemical and mechanical properties.
• Wood coatings segment is expected to remain the largest segment by value and volume consumption. Increase in infrastructure spending, particularly for the residential and commercial sector across the globe is expected to spur growth for this segment over the forecast period.
• Asia Pacific is expected to remain the largest market due to economic growth, increasing investment in infrastructure in China, India and Japan, and increasing production of electronics.
Features of UV Cured Coatings Market
• Market Size Estimates: UV Cured Coatings market size estimation in terms of value ($M) and volume (Million Pounds)
• Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2016-2021) and forecast (2022-2027) by various segments and regions.
• Segmentation Analysis: Market size by application, end use industry, and chemical type
• Regional Analysis: UV Cured Coatings market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.
• Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different application, end use industry, chemical type, and regions for the UV cured coatings market.
• Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the UV cured coatings market.
• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.
FAQ
Q1. What is the UV cured coatings market size?
Answer: The global UV cured coatings market is expected to reach an estimated $2.4 billion by 2027
Q2. What is the growth forecast for UV cured coatings market?
Answer: The UV cured coatings market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2021 to 2027.
Q3. What are the major drivers influencing the growth of the UV cured coatings market?
Answer: The major drivers for this market are stringent environmental regulations, growing awareness to reduce volatile organic compounds (VOC) emissions, and growth in end use industries
Q4. What are the major applications or end use industries for UV cured coatings?
Answer: Wood coatings is the major application for UV cured coatings.
Q5. What are the emerging trends in UV cured coatings market?
Answer: Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include the adoption of bio-based resins in the UV cured coatings market, development of high performance coatings, and adoption of powder UV cured coatings.
Q6. Who are the key UV cured coatings companies?

Answer: Some of the key UV cured coatings companies are as follows:
• Akzo Nobel
• PPG Industries
• Sherwin Williams
• Valspar Corporation
• Axalta Coating System
Q7.
Which UV cured coatings chemical type segment will be the largest in future?
Answer: The analyst forecasts that the demand for epoxy acrylates based UV cured coatings is expected to remain the largest segment due to its better chemical and mechanical properties.
Q8: In UV cured coatings market, which region is expected to be the largest in next 5 years?
Answer: Asia Pacific is expected to remain the largest region and witness the good growth over next 5 years
Q9. Do we receive customization in this report?
Answer: Yes, The analyst provides 10% Customization Without any Additional Cost.

This report answers following 11 key questions
Q.1 What are some of the most promising potential, high growth opportunities for the global UV cured coatings market by application (wood coatings, plastic coatings, overprint varnishes, conformal coatings, and other coatings), end use industry (industrial coatings, electronic coatings, and graphic arts), chemical type (epoxy acrylates, polyester acrylates, urethane acrylates, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?
Q. 2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?
Q.3 Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?
Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the market?
Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to the market?
Q.6 What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?
Q.7 What are the changing demands of customers in the market?
Q.8 What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?
Q.9 Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?
Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in this area and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?
Q.11 What M & A activities have taken place in the last 5 years in this market?

For any questions related to UV cured coatings market or related to UV cured coatings companies, UV cured coatings market share, UV cured coatings market analysis, UV cured coatings market size, write Lucintel analyst at email: helpdesk@lucintel.com. We will be glad to get back to you soon.
