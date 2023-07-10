Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) shareholders have earned a 5.8% CAGR over the last three years

While Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) shareholders are probably generally happy, the stock hasn't had particularly good run recently, with the share price falling 10% in the last quarter. On the other hand the share price is higher than it was three years ago. Arguably you'd have been better off buying an index fund, because the gain of 14% in three years isn't amazing.

Let's take a look at the underlying fundamentals over the longer term, and see if they've been consistent with shareholders returns.

While Utz Brands made a small profit, in the last year, we think that the market is probably more focussed on the top line growth at the moment. Generally speaking, we'd consider a stock like this alongside loss-making companies, simply because the quantum of the profit is so low. For shareholders to have confidence a company will grow profits significantly, it must grow revenue.

Over the last three years Utz Brands has grown its revenue at 16% annually. That's a very respectable growth rate. The annual gain of 5% over three years is better than nothing, but hardly impresses. So it's possible that expectations were elevated in the past, muting returns over three years. Of course, if the company can tread the path to profitability, then the current price might be too pessimistic.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

It's good to see that there was some significant insider buying in the last three months. That's a positive. That said, we think earnings and revenue growth trends are even more important factors to consider. You can see what analysts are predicting for Utz Brands in this interactive graph of future profit estimates.

What About Dividends?

When looking at investment returns, it is important to consider the difference between total shareholder return (TSR) and share price return. The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. We note that for Utz Brands the TSR over the last 3 years was 18%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

Utz Brands shareholders have gained 11% over twelve months (even including dividends). This isn't far from the market return of 12%. That's not at all bad, but the cherry on top is that it's an improvement on prior returns (since shareholders only made 6% yearly over the last three years). It's good to see the uptick, although the business fundamentals will need to move in the right direction if the company is to sustain the rise. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Utz Brands better, we need to consider many other factors. Take risks, for example - Utz Brands has 2 warning signs (and 1 which shouldn't be ignored) we think you should know about.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

