Uttrup Ludwig shows off new FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope kit

Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig will be Bigla's star rider in 2019

Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig showed off her new FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope on social media Wednesday. The Danish all-rounder has united with her new team at a training camp in Spain.

FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope will make the jump up to WorldTeam status in 2020.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The UCI announced six other teams that will form the new top-tier of women's professional cycling next year including Canyon-SRAM, Alé BTC Ljubljana, CCC-Liv, Movistar Team Women, Team Sunweb and Trek-Segafredo. Absent from the list of top-tier teams was Mitchelton-Scott. The team's licence is pending approval after further evaluation by the UCI.

FDJ are set to make an impact after signing the versatile Uttrup Ludwig, who is a contender in both the Spring Classics and summer stage races like the Giro Rosa.

Related

UCI confirms seven of the eight Women's WorldTeams for 2020

Uttrup Ludwig: There's a fire inside that drives me to win

Uttrup Ludwig joins FDJ Nouvelle Acquitaine-Futuroscope for 2020

Uttrup Ludwig joins the team after spending the last three seasons with Bigla Pro Cycling.

She has a string of impressive results to her name in 2019, including a win at the GP de Plumelec-Morbihan Dames. She also secured podium positions at the Trofeo Binda, the Tour of Flanders and La Course by Le Tour de France.

FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope are currently at an opening training camp from December 9-15 at the Cambrils Park Resort in Spain.

FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope complete roster for 2020: Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig, Brodie Chapman, Stine Borgli, Clara Copponi, Eugenie Duval, Emilia Fahlin, Maelle Grossetete, Victorie Guilman, Lauren Kitchen, Marie Le Net, Evita Muzic, Jade Wiel, Shara Gillow

Story continues