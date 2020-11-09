Uttarakhand Sthapna Divas 2020 Wishes: PM Narendra Modi Extends His Greetings to the People of Uttarakhand on the State's Foundation Day

New Delhi, November 9: PM Narendra Modi wished the people of Uttarakhand on the state's foundation day. Uttarakhand (then Uttaranchal) was formed on November 9, 2000, as the 27th state of India. PM Modi took to Twitter to greet the people on the occasion of Uttarakhand Sthapna Divas.

Also Read | Demonetisation Anniversary: Rahul Gandhi Attacks PM Narendra Modi, Says 'Note Ban Was Well-Planned Move to Waive Off Loan of Modi-Mitrs'

He said that Uttarakhand is leading on the path of progress and it is full of natural beauty and wealth and wished that it continues to touch new heights of such development. Several activities and programmes have been planned on account of Uttarakhand foundation day.

The Education Department will be organising a state-level quiz competition on the occasion today. The competition will be held from the virtual class central studio at Rajiv Gandhi Navodaya Vidyalaya.

Also Read | LK Advani Birthday: PM Narendra Modi Leads BJP Leaders in Wishing Former Deputy PM

Here's what PM Modi tweeted:

उत्तराखंड के निवासियों को राज्य के स्थापना दिवस की हार्दिक बधाई। प्रगति के पथ पर अग्रसर, प्राकृतिक संपदा और नैसर्गिक सौंदर्य से भरपूर यह प्रदेश ऐसे ही विकास की नित नई ऊंचाइयों को छूता रहे। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 9, 2020





On Sunday, Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat inaugurated the day-long hot air balloon festival, organised by the Uttarakhand Tourism Development Development Board (UTDB). This free-for-all hot air balloon festival was a part of the celebration of the State Foundation Day.