Uttarakhand: Liquor Shops Remain Open in State After Govt Exempts it Under 'Essential Services' During Complete Lockdown

Dehradun, July 18: With the rise in Coronavirus cases in the state, the Uttarakhand government had imposed complete lockdown in Dehradun, Haridwar, Udham Singh Nagar, and Nainital on Saturdays and Sundays. However, liquor shops have been exempted under 'essential services', among with other essential items by the administration, and were open in the state capital.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh | Lucknow Police Arrest MIM Leader Kadir Khan After Two Women Attempted Self-Immolation Near Lok Bhavan, Register FIR Against 4 People: Live Breaking News and Coronavirus Updates, July 18

Following the order by Uttarakhand's Chief Secretary, the complete lockdown was effective in state's four districts on Saturday, but liquor shops were seen open. Tipplers were seen buying their daily stock from the liquor shops amid the lockdown. Uttarakhand Govt Imposes Complete Lockdown on Saturdays And Sundays in Dehradun, Haridwar, Udham Singh Nagar and Nainital, Exempts Essential Services.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Here's a scene of Dehradun on Saturday:

Also Read | Atishi to Donate Blood Plasma For COVID-19 Patients Today At Delhi Plasma Bank in ILBS; Arvind Kejriwal Appreciates AAP MLA's Decision

Uttarakhand: Complete lockdown in Dehradun district on Saturdays & Sundays from today in view of #COVID19. Liquor shops remain open as they have been exempted under 'essential services', as per the State Government's order. pic.twitter.com/lf8i8gvpBW — ANI (@ANI) July 18, 2020





Among other essential items exempted during complete lockdown include medical shops, operations of industrial units in multiple shifts, & construction activities and hotels. According to the Union Health Ministry's website, a total of 4,102 COVID-19 cases have been reported in state till now, out of which 3,021 recovered, while 51 died. Meanwhile, 1,030 coronavirus cases are still active.