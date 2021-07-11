Uttarakhand: Kejriwal Promises Free Electricity, Work on Education, Farming

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party leader Arvind Kejriwal declared that his government will provide 300 units free electricity to poll-bound Uttarakhand, as well as free electricity to farmers during his visit to Dehradun on Sunday, 11 July.

He said:

""In terms of electricity, I guarantee four things. After our government is made, we will provide 300 units free electricity. Farmers will receive free electricity. Old bills will be waived off. It will take some time to provide 24-hour electricity, but we will do it."" - Arvind Kejriwal, according to ANI

Ahead of crucial elections in the state, which are scheduled for next year, the Delhi CM also added, "The tasks that have not been done in Uttarakhand for 70 years have been completed in Delhi. Uttarakhand has decided to bring AAP to the state."

Saying that he would like to give the people of the state "faith", Kejriwal promised development in the area of education, electricity, water, farming, and more.

Slamming the Opposition in the state, he said, "Opposition doesn't have a leader. They are coming to Delhi for the past month to select a leader. Who will think about the development of Uttarakhand residents? Are these parties concerned about the people? They do not care. They are only fighting for power."

Ahead of his visit, the leader had questioned on Twitter, "Uttarakhand itself generates electricity and also sells it to other states. Then why is electricity so expensive for the people of Uttarakhand?"

"Delhi does not generate its own electricity, buys it from other states. Still, electricity in Delhi is free. Shouldn't the people of Uttarakhand get free electricity?" He stated further.

उत्तराखंड खुद बिजली बनाता है, दूसरे राज्यों को बेचता भी है।फिर उत्तराखंड के लोगों को इतनी महँगी बिजली क्यों?



दिल्ली अपनी बिजली नहीं बनाता,दूसरे राज्यों से ख़रीदता है।फिर भी दिल्ली में बिजली फ़्री



क्या उत्तराखंड वासियों को फ़्री बिजली नहीं मिलनी चाहिए?



कल देहरादून में मिलते हैं — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) July 10, 2021

Kejriwal's assurances also comes following the Uttarakhand administration's announcement on the issue.

“Those who use 100 units per month will be given electricity free of cost. Those using 101 to 200 units per month will get a 50 percent discount,” state's Power Minister Harak Singh Rawat had said on Thursday, 8 July, ANI reported.

